Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival Seeking Artists
Attention artists, the 2023 Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival will be held April 27-30, 2023 at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood, Arizona. Friends of the Verde River is sending out a call to artists for submissions of artwork for the 2023 festival. The 2023 Festival Theme is “Riverside Residents.” The featured bird for the 2023 festival is the Vermillion Flycatcher.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Costume Contest Registration is Open
The Prescott Valley Haunting on the Green event is less than two weeks away and the costume contest applications are now open for you to register!. Register early to secure your spot to try and win a prize! There are many prizes that you can win, be sure to keep an eye on the Prescott Valley, Arizona Parks & Recreation Facebook to stay up-to-date on what’s up for grabs!
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Prescott Campus Open House
An open house recruiting and familiarization day will be held on Saturday, October 22 at Yavapai College Prescott Campus (1100 E. Sheldon Street) starting at 9 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the chance to take tours of the campus and its facilities,...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Nursing Grads Unite to Elevate the Standards of Long-term Care
Amanda Vivanco and Ekklesia “EK” Breed are on a mission to improve the standard of long-term care in rural Arizona. The pair of Yavapai College Nursing Program alumni are pursuing the mission separately – as nursing directors at care centers in the Verde Valley — and together as a soon-to-be-married couple with a shared passion for improving the lives of people dependent on nursing care.
SignalsAZ
Town of Prescott Valley Boards & Commission Openings
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from town residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, the Parks, Arts, and Recreation Commission, the Library Board of Trustees, and the Board of Adjustment. All board/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council.
SignalsAZ
Fall Fun with ZooFest & Boo at the Zoo at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary
Join Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary for ZooFest on Saturday & Sunday, October 29th & 30th. Activities include Zoo Maze, Boo Zone, Photo Spots, Bounce House, and Animal Enrichment from 10 am-4 pm. Event activities included with paid general admission. Then come back for “BOO at the ZOO” on Sunday, October...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Citizens’ Police Academy Concludes
The Prescott Valley Police Department’s Citizens’ Police Academy program concluded with the “graduation” of our participants. Certificates of graduation were presented by Chief Ticer. The Citizens’ Police Academy is an 8-week program, beginning in late August and running for eight consecutive Tuesdays. Participants get a hands-on,...
viatravelers.com
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Jerome, Arizona
Do you believe in Ghosts? Then, Jerome, Arizona, is the place for you. The historic town is roughly 25 miles southwest of Sedona and 100 miles north of Phoenix on Mingus Mountain. This unique town is a great day trip destination or perfect for a weekend getaway from Tucson, Sedona, or even Phoenix.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – October 17th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
October 17th Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. After four Public Meetings regarding the proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District (AVO), the Planning and Zoning Commission continued the public hearing, last week on Thursday, October 13th. The meeting...
theprescotttimes.com
Northern Arizona Healthcare Requests Withdrawal of Agenda Item
Northern Arizona Healthcare Requests Withdrawal of Agenda Item. In a letter addressed to the Yavapai County Clerk of the Board, Northern Arizona Healthcare Corporation has requested the agenda item under Hearings that they had submitted for the October 19, 2022, Board of Supervisors meeting be withdrawn. The agenda item reads:
SignalsAZ
How to Grow Red Wall Virginia Creeper
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Red Wall Virginia Creeper. Good fences make good neighbors, but fences can be downright ugly. This Arizona native vine is specially selected to dress up those miles of stockade fence. A mountain vine with rich green foliage turns fire engine red through October with blue fruit accents. When spaced at 8′ intervals, this fast-growing vine covers a boring fence within a season. Plant red walls of beauty that are absolutely deer and javelina PROOF!
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Information on Upcoming Election
Early voting for the November 8, 2022, General Election has started! The Yavapai County Recorder, County Administration, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jointly provide the following information to voters to help ensure a smooth, secure, and fair election season. Yavapai County has multiple ways in which voters may...
SignalsAZ
Pile Burning Planned Near Granite Mountain Recreation Area
Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of moisture received and will begin pile burning the piles of debris south and east of the entrance into the Granite Mountain Recreation Area starting on October 19, 2022, through Monday, October 31, 2022. Fire crews look to burn...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Women’s Soccer Battles for Playoffs
In its final regular season game, the Yavapai College women’s soccer team is not only looking for a win, but a playoff berth as well. Standing in the way of the Roughriders are the No. 16-ranked Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes who will host YC on Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m. in Scottsdale, Arizona.
SignalsAZ
City of Prescott to Host 2023 CDBG Needs Workshop
The City of Prescott invites representatives of local nonprofit organizations, City Departments, and for-profit organizations to attend our 2023 CDBG Needs Workshop on Wednesday, October 19 at 1:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 201 S. Cortez Street in Prescott. Staff will provide a brief overview of eligible activities and national objectives, and will allow for a question and answer period regarding potential projects and programs who would like to apply for federal CDBG funds.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Men’s Soccer to Finish Regular Season
The Yavapai College men’s soccer team is down to one game left on the regular season schedule: a 4:30 p.m. contest on Tuesday, October 18, against the Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Fighting Artichokes. Scottsdale comes into its matchup with YC at 5-8 overall and...
'It's been a lot of restless nights': Family of missing Yavapai County hiker begging for answers
PHOENIX — It has been two weeks since 63-year-old Jeffrey Stambaugh was last seen at the Granite Basin Campground in Yavapai County on the morning of Sept. 30. His sister Pam Chambers says that time has felt like an eternity. "It's been a lot of restless nights and it's...
SignalsAZ
Northern Arizona Wranglers Announce 2023 Regular Season Schedule
The defending IFL National Champions, the Northern Arizona Wranglers, will open the 2023 regular season with three consecutive home games on Pinnacle Bank Field at the Findlay Toyota Center, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. In the first game, the Wranglers will face off against the Duke City Gladiators on Saturday, March 25th. The home and season opener will feature the banner reveal for winning the IFL’s Western Conference, and the IFL National Championship Game.
prescottenews.com
Aircraft Accident at Prescott Regional Airport – Prescott Fire Department
At approximately 9:05 am on the morning of October 15, an aircraft accident occurred when a single engine aircraft attempted to land on runway 21R at the Prescott Regional Airport. The Aeroprakt A22LS “Foxbat” veered off of the runway, landing in an inverted position between the runway and taxiway.
Comments / 0