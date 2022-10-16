ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway Digest

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Bridget has a Strong Finish at The Bullring ARCA Race

The BMI Racing team overcame the disappointment from the previous race at Roseville, focusing on repairing the damaged HMH Construction Chevrolet SS and getting ready for the race this past weekend at The Bullring located at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Once the team had cleared the technical inspection, which included checking the weight and height of the race car, they prepared it for the hour and thirty-minute qualifying /practice session. Due to Bridget’s regular spotter Adam Burgess spotting for her mum, she worked with a veteran racer throughout the practice session. Bridget qualified the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS 21st out of a 26-car field.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HuffPost

Bubba Wallace Suspended By NASCAR For 'Dangerous Act' In Las Vegas Race

Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday’s incident at Las Vegas and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 GEARWRENCH Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview

John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 GEARWRENCH team head to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway for the final race in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs. Nemechek enters Saturday’s elimination race seventh on the playoff grid but just five points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4. The second-generation driver accumulated 19 stage points in the last event at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after winning the opening stage and finishing second in Stage Two before going for a spin through the infield grass trying to avoid “The Big One” on the last lap, which relegated him to a 24th-place finish.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Sports

Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings

Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Chris Buescher | Homestead Advance

Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Homestead-Miami. Buescher makes his seventh Cup start at Homestead-Miami where he has a 20.8 average finish. He has a best finish of 16th (2019) and a 19th-place run last season. Buescher carries a 21.3 average finish with his...
Speedway Digest

RFK Weekly Advance | Homestead

RFK has 173 combined starts at HMS, totaling 11 wins (7 NCS, 3 NXS, 1 NCWTS), 50 top-fives, 74 top-10s and eight poles. RFK drivers have led 1,900 laps at the 1.5-mile track over the years, logging more than 56,000 miles. Tale of the Tape. RFK has started 87 NCS...
MIAMI, FL
Speedway Digest

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Homestead-Miami

NOT DONE YET: While Kyle Larson is ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings and out of title contention this year, the No. 5 Valvoline team is still competing for the owner's championship. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports entry will need to erase a deficit of 25 points or win at least one of the remaining two races in the round to advance to the championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6.
FLORIDA STATE
Speedway Digest

Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem-WATTS Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Homestead-Miami Speedway

No. 20 Rheem-WATTS Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:. BELL NCS AT HOMESTEAD: Christopher Bell will make his third NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) this weekend in the No. 20 Rheem-WATTS Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Bell started 36th in 2020 at Homestead based on a random qualifying draw based on point standings but, despite starting back in the pack, from the drop of the green flag steadily worked his way through the field. By the end of stage two he was up to 12th and in the final stage Bell cracked the top 10 to earn an eighth-place finish. In 2021, Bell started third and finished 20th.
Speedway Digest

Dean Thompson - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance

Thompson on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “This is the last new track of my rookie season,” said Thompson. “I’ve learned so much this year and look forward to closing the year out on a high note in our final two races of the season in our Worldwide Express Chevrolet.”
FLORIDA STATE
Speedway Digest

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Homestead-Miami Speedway

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned five top fives, 12 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps. AJ Allmendinger has made 10 starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NCS and has earned one top five and three top-10 finishes. In the 2022 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned...
Speedway Digest

LDiShips.com to Sponsor Young’s Motorsports at Homestead Miami Speedway

Young’s Motorsports announced today that LDiShips.com will be the primary sponsor of their No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST driven by Kaz Grala for Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. Logistics Dynamics Inc. (LDi) specializes in transportation management and freight broker-related services. They provide...
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy