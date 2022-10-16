Read full article on original website
Related
Joey Logano Says Bubba Wallace Could've Cost Kyle Larson His Life at Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace (or, depending on how you want to look at it, his PR team) has since apologized for his incident with Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. But, that hasn't kept NASCAR's finest from weighing in on the issue. Fresh off his win at the South Point 400,...
Bridget has a Strong Finish at The Bullring ARCA Race
The BMI Racing team overcame the disappointment from the previous race at Roseville, focusing on repairing the damaged HMH Construction Chevrolet SS and getting ready for the race this past weekend at The Bullring located at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Once the team had cleared the technical inspection, which included checking the weight and height of the race car, they prepared it for the hour and thirty-minute qualifying /practice session. Due to Bridget’s regular spotter Adam Burgess spotting for her mum, she worked with a veteran racer throughout the practice session. Bridget qualified the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS 21st out of a 26-car field.
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
HuffPost
Bubba Wallace Suspended By NASCAR For 'Dangerous Act' In Las Vegas Race
Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday’s incident at Las Vegas and...
NASCAR team set for big announcement in October 2022
NASCAR is nearing the end of the 2022 season as silly season starts to ramp up. Which organization is ready for an announcement and who might be the driver?
NCS: Bubba Wallace Receives One Race Suspension; Other Penalties Announced Following Las Vegas Featured
NASCAR announced penalties following its events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series on Tuesday. The penalties announced impacted the No. 18 and 45 Cup Series teams as well as the No. 51 and 54 XFINITY teams. Bubba Wallace has been suspended for one race...
John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 GEARWRENCH Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview
John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 GEARWRENCH team head to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway for the final race in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs. Nemechek enters Saturday’s elimination race seventh on the playoff grid but just five points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4. The second-generation driver accumulated 19 stage points in the last event at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after winning the opening stage and finishing second in Stage Two before going for a spin through the infield grass trying to avoid “The Big One” on the last lap, which relegated him to a 24th-place finish.
NBC Sports
Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings
Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
Joey Logano wins Las Vegas Cup Series race that featured plenty of drama — even a fight
Ross Chastain jumped out to a lead with about 10 laps to go, but Logano made a marvelous move and cleared the No. 1 car with three laps to go and then never looked back.
Chris Buescher | Homestead Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Homestead-Miami. Buescher makes his seventh Cup start at Homestead-Miami where he has a 20.8 average finish. He has a best finish of 16th (2019) and a 19th-place run last season. Buescher carries a 21.3 average finish with his...
Autoweek.com
Joey Logano Slides to Favorite Status in NASCAR’s Playoffs with Vegas Win
Joey Logano scored his third win of the season Sunday at Vegas and is the first driver to lock into the Championship 4. Logano is the 2018 Champion and now has 30 career wins in 504 Cup series starts. Chase Elliott finished a quiet 21st Sunday. Month-in and month-out, as...
Speedway Digest
South Point 400 results from Las Vegas Motor Speedway
« Toyota Racing NCS Las Vegas Race Quotes -- Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace Transcript: Joey Logano - Frontstretch Interview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway »
RFK Weekly Advance | Homestead
RFK has 173 combined starts at HMS, totaling 11 wins (7 NCS, 3 NXS, 1 NCWTS), 50 top-fives, 74 top-10s and eight poles. RFK drivers have led 1,900 laps at the 1.5-mile track over the years, logging more than 56,000 miles. Tale of the Tape. RFK has started 87 NCS...
Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Homestead-Miami
NOT DONE YET: While Kyle Larson is ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings and out of title contention this year, the No. 5 Valvoline team is still competing for the owner's championship. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports entry will need to erase a deficit of 25 points or win at least one of the remaining two races in the round to advance to the championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6.
NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Homestead-Miami Speedway
Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267) Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200) NASCAR Camping World Truck...
Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem-WATTS Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Homestead-Miami Speedway
No. 20 Rheem-WATTS Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:. BELL NCS AT HOMESTEAD: Christopher Bell will make his third NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) this weekend in the No. 20 Rheem-WATTS Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Bell started 36th in 2020 at Homestead based on a random qualifying draw based on point standings but, despite starting back in the pack, from the drop of the green flag steadily worked his way through the field. By the end of stage two he was up to 12th and in the final stage Bell cracked the top 10 to earn an eighth-place finish. In 2021, Bell started third and finished 20th.
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Homestead Advance
– There will be nobody happier in life than Daniel Suárez if he drives the No. 99 Princess Chevrolet to victory in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. But he won't be alone. If he wins Sunday, Princess will send 99 race fans and their guests...
Dean Thompson - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance
Thompson on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “This is the last new track of my rookie season,” said Thompson. “I’ve learned so much this year and look forward to closing the year out on a high note in our final two races of the season in our Worldwide Express Chevrolet.”
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Homestead-Miami Speedway
In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned five top fives, 12 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps. AJ Allmendinger has made 10 starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NCS and has earned one top five and three top-10 finishes. In the 2022 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned...
LDiShips.com to Sponsor Young’s Motorsports at Homestead Miami Speedway
Young’s Motorsports announced today that LDiShips.com will be the primary sponsor of their No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST driven by Kaz Grala for Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. Logistics Dynamics Inc. (LDi) specializes in transportation management and freight broker-related services. They provide...
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0