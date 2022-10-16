ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Nas Announces ‘King’s Disease III’ Album

Nas has announced plans to release his new album, King’s Disease III, on Nov. 11 via Mass Appeal Records. Revealing the news on Twitter, Nas shared a photo of three gold bars with “KD 3” branded on them over a red backdrop. The image also included the release date underneath the gold bars. It remains unclear whether the post is of a promotional photo or the official artwork for the album. King’s Disease III marks Esco’s 16th studio album and comes a full year after 2021’s King’s Disease II and roughly 10 months following his last full-length release, Magic. The album...
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death

Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
TMZ.com

Akon Says Using Brothers As Tour Stand-Ins Was for Fans' Benefit

Akon is officially copping to using his brothers to stand in for him on stage at the height of his ascension in music ... and laughing about it now, due to the fact he never got caught!!!. TMZ Hip Hop met up with the real Akon walking into DASH Radio,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Rubin Explains How Jay-Z & Eminem’s Writing Processes Differ

He’s created sounds that have helped define Hip Hop culture, so it is safe to say Rick Rubin has worked with and is a part of music’s elite. The megaproducer’s talents have been admired far and wide—if not for his own skills, then for being able to bring out the sonic best of hitmakers. This […]
rolling out

How Snoop Dogg’s words changed the trajectory of Bow Wow’s adult life

Shad Moss is doing just fine right now. The artist, whose professional name is Bow Wow, is currently on his second arena tour within the past year and is the host of BET‘s “After Happily Ever After.” The series is a new reality show that houses people with their exes, and has their ex try to set them up with the next love of their lives.
The FADER

Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance

On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
Variety

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
Vibe

Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up

Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
BET

Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Kicked Out of Grammy Rap Category, Will Compete in Pop (Exclusive)

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is spending its eighth week on top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, but at the Grammys, the song will compete in the pop category. Minaj originally submitted the track — which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in August — to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to a source. That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGovernor...
hotnewhiphop.com

Cam’ron, Mase, & Jadakiss Are On “Fire Emoji” With Their New Collab

Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley’s new projects have been in constant rotation this weekend. On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.
Vibe

Jadakiss Launches Kiss Café Coffee Brand With His Father And Son

Jadakiss is keeping it in the family with his newly-announced coffee venture. Launched with his father Bob Phillips and his son Jaewon Phillips, the 47-year-old rapper has officially entered a new industry. According to a press release, Kiss Café is three generations of legacy, loyalty, and the love of coffee. The eldest Phillips man has been involved in the coffee industry since 1977. Since 1998, he has served as president and CEO of Caturra Corp., a boutique importing and trading firm that specializes in international green coffees.More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Releases THC Infused Onion ChipsMa$e Implies Diddy Played A Part...
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Hitmaka's Musical Journey to 'Producer of the Year'

Veteran record producer Hitmaka was crowned “Producer of the Year” at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards hosted by legendary rapper Fat Joe, beating out several equally talented musicians, including ATL Jacob, Baby Keem, Hit-Boy, Kanye West, Metro Boomin, and Grammy Award-winning producer Pharrell Williams. In honor of...
HipHopDX.com

MC Serch Is Selling His Share Of Nas’ Catalog - Including ‘Illmatic’

MC Serch has started fielding offers for the sale of his ownership stake of Nas‘ catalog, which includes both the latter’s critically acclaimed debut and sophomore projects. Serch, who had helped Nas land his deal at Columbia Records, served as the executive producer on Nas’ 1994 album, Illmatic....
thesource.com

Snoop Dogg Hits The Metaverse With New Video “Crip Ya Enthusiasm”

Snoop Dogg officially dropped a groundbreaking visual for his track “Crip Ya Enthusiasm,” from his recent album, B.O.D.R. (Bacc on Death Row). The video was written and directed by Jesse Wellens and James Defina from Astro Project — the content studio that tells stories utilizing cutting-edge technology, and high-level creative talent, and then “gamifies” it. The digitally animated video takes fans into an inspired spin-off world of the infamous hit show, Curb Your Enthusiasm.
nftplazas.com

Snoop Dogg Channels Larry David for Incredible Astro Project Collaboration

Snoop Dogg has proven once again that he’s having more fun than anyone else in the Web3 space. This time around, channelling his inner Larry David for an outlandish ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ parody. In his latest venture, the legendary pot smoker teamed up with Web3 start-up, Astro...
BET

G Herbo Gets Real About the Risk of Being a Rapper

Gillie Da King and Wallo267 bring their podcast to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 red carpet and chat with Havoc, David Banner, Remy Ma and others about their projects, music, style and more. G Herbo opens up to Big Tigger about always having to watch his back as a...
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Announces New Project Amid Plans To Drop 10 Mixtapes In One Year

NBA YoungBoy has announced yet another project while also revealing he wants to drop 10 mixtapes in 2022 — a goal he’s already more than halfway to completing. On Sunday (October 16), the Baton Rouge native shared a post on his YouTube channel unveiling his next full-length release: Ma’ I Got a Family. The project will feature between 13 and 17 new songs and is set to arrive “this week,” although an exact release date has yet to be announced.

