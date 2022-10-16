ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games

Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Calls for HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing grow after Broncos' 2-4 start

After another dreadful performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears more and more likely to be packing his bags. His team is 2-4 and has now looked appallingly incompetent in three primetime games. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Hackett...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman has harsh criticism for Broncos offense

The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Packers Sign Receiver to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers filled the open spot on their practice squad by signing receiver Kawaan Baker. He was on the field for Wednesday’s practice. Baker was a seventh-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2021. After spending most of his rookie season on their practice squad, Baker was suspended early in training camp this summer for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. He was allowed to play in the preseason, catching four passes for 44 yards, but had to sit out the first six games of the regular season. With his suspension complete, the Saints released him on Monday.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Broncos: Melvin Gordon will start Week 7 versus Jets

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start on Sunday against the New York Jets in Week 7, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Take this for what you will after Gordon played just nine snaps on Monday night and didn't see the ball in the second half. Latavius Murray and Mike Boone are expected to remain involved in the backfield, even if Gordon is the nominal starter. This is a situation that is best to be avoided, if possible.
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett not ready for prime time

After another dreadful performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears to be out of his element as a head coach. His team is 2-4 and has looked appallingly incompetent in three primetime games. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Hackett...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Patriots’ Early Pick?

No matter who the New England Patriots move into the future with in the franchise quarterback role ... and there's an increasingly legitimate case that such a controversy is brewing ... observers are starting to agree that they're going need to upgrade their weapons cache. Surely, some fans of the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts, Titans Reveal Initial Week 7 Injury Report

The Indianapolis Colts have conjured some momentum as of late, winning their last two contests. Their most recent loss came at home in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, a 24-17 disappointment. Now, the Colts already get their shot at redemption on Sunday as they travel to Nashville to try and get some payback on the Titans in Week 7.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Earns NFL Honor Following Standout Game vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota's strong showing last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers is the gift that keeps on giving. After having a difficult previous two games in which he went a combined 21 of 44 passing for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Mariota turned in his most efficient performance to date in Atlanta's 28-14 victory over San Francisco, finishing 13 of 14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 50 yards and a score on the ground.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings Sign Former Rams, Chiefs OLB Benton Whitley to 53-Man Roster

The Vikings have signed rookie outside linebacker Benton Whitley to their 53-man roster off of the Chiefs' practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday. A spot was open after wide receiver Blake Proehl was waived on Tuesday. Whitley (6'4", 260) attended Holy Cross, an FCS school in Massachusetts. As a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Doug Pederson Lauds Former Pupil Mike Kafka for Giants’ Success

View the original article to see embedded media. In the NFL coaching circles, one never knows when a player will go on to bigger and better things once his playing career ends. Witness the case of New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, originally a fourth-round draft pick out of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

Trevor Siemian Had Better Start With Broncos Than Russell Wilson

Siemian had better start with Broncos than Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. How bad have Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos been this season?. There's a growing list of quarterbacks who started their seasons in Denver better than Wilson. And it's not pretty. Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Week 7 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings

Mike Gesicki (6/69/2), George Kittle (8/83), and Hunter Henry (4/61/1) posted their best showings of the year in Week 6. Despite their success, all three players still trail the top two tight ends (Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews) by a minimum of 64.00 fantasy points. Dallas Goedert (2/22) had his lowest output for a top-10 tight end.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Watkins Designated for Return from Injured Reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Sammy Watkins returned to practice on Wednesday. Officially, he remains on injured reserve, and the team has 21 days to add him to the 53-man man roster. Watkins caught three passes for 93 yards, including a 55-yarder, during the Week 2...
GREEN BAY, WI

