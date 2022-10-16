Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
markerzone.com
FLYERS CLAIM FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM COLORADO; TWO MORE PLACED ON THE WIRE
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Philadelphia Flyers have claimed 29-year-old forward Lukas Sedlak off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. Sedlak, a native of Ceske Budejovice (Czechia), returned to the NHL this season after spending the last three years in the KHL with Traktor Chelyabinsk. In three games with the Avs this season, Sedlak had no points, no penalty minutes, was a plus-one and averaged 7:42 TOI.
Penguins Game 3: DeSmith in Net, Lines & Notes vs. Canadiens
MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-0) are not easing into the 2022-23 NHL regular season. The Penguins have blazed opponents for 12 goals in two games, allowed just four, and made a laugher against the three-time Stanley Cup finalist Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Penguins face the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Monday.
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price to speak to media on Oct. 24
Rumors have swirled over the future of Carey Price’s career ever since the severity of his knee injury became apparent. Those rumors intensified Tuesday when Sportnet’s Eric Engels said Price was scheduled to speak with the media on October 24. However, Engels notes that this is not a retirement announcement as many people first thought when his media availability was reported.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 19 at Seattle
Pavel Buchnevich did not practice with his team on Tuesday morning at Enterprise Center, taking what Blues Head Coach Craig Berube called a "maintenance day." Buchnevich was on the ice with his teammates at Wednesday's morning skate in Seattle, although he left practice early and will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's 9 p.m. CT matchup with the Seattle Kraken (TNT, 101 ESPN).
Yardbarker
Kings place forward Alex Iafallo on IR with lower-body injury
The Los Angeles Kings have placed forward Alex Iafallo on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the club announced Tuesday. The NHL Network’s Jon Rosen reported that Iafallo is currently considered week-to-week with the injury, which he sustained in the third period of Monday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.
Yardbarker
Flyers Building New Identity From Tortorella’s Coaching Style
What a weekend for Philadelphia sports. The NLCS-bound Phillies, the 6-0 Eagles, and… the undefeated Philadelphia Flyers?. Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The Flyers have been looked down upon as the ugly stepsister of Philly sports for a few years now. The once feared club characterized by the reputation and success of the Broad Street Bullies of the seventies, along with years amongst the top of the Metropolitan Division and a myriad of playoff appearances from 1994-2012, the Flyers have lost their identity and respect in the league in recent years, especially after hitting rock bottom last season.
MLS powerhouse LAFC hopes to avoid Dodger Blues in playoffs
Los Angeles FC spent most of this year atop the Major League Soccer standings
