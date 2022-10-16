What a weekend for Philadelphia sports. The NLCS-bound Phillies, the 6-0 Eagles, and… the undefeated Philadelphia Flyers?. Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The Flyers have been looked down upon as the ugly stepsister of Philly sports for a few years now. The once feared club characterized by the reputation and success of the Broad Street Bullies of the seventies, along with years amongst the top of the Metropolitan Division and a myriad of playoff appearances from 1994-2012, the Flyers have lost their identity and respect in the league in recent years, especially after hitting rock bottom last season.

