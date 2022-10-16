ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClickOnDetroit.com

Following freeze warning, temperatures expected to feel like fall for the weekend

Clear skies, dry air, and relatively light wind allowed temperatures to fall near or below freezing in many areas this morning, so some of us woke up to some frost. While that’s distressing news for those who wanted to keep their tender annuals going later into the month, this is joyous news for allergy sufferers, who don’t get relief until frost kills the pollen-producing weeds.
rsvplive.ie

Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption

A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
WAAY-TV

Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend

We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
ALABAMA STATE
WDSU

Cold front!

Weak cold front moves through overnight with slightly cooler drier air moving into our area. Highs Saturday will be in low-mid 80s. A Little cooler Sunday morning with lows in the low 50s to low 60s. Sunny Sunday, less humid and breezy. Highs will be near 80. Nice weather continues into Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances begin to go up Wednesday into early Thursday as a cold front moves our way. Right now it's looking mostly sunny, breezy and less humid Friday. Tropical storm Julia in the Caribbean is looking better organized. It is forecast to intensify and become a Cat 1 hurricane before making landfall early Sunday in Nicaragua.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/18 Tuesday morning forecast

Advisories: Frost and freeze advisories inland/N&W late tonight into early tomorrow.Forecast: After a few morning showers east of the city, expect decreasing clouds with highs only in the 50s -- about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Tonight will likely be the coldest night of the season with temperatures dipping into the low 40s in the city; 30s across our suburbs; and potentially the upper 20s N&W. As for tomorrow, we'll see sunshine mix with some clouds with highs in the low 50s.Looking Ahead: Thursday will be sunny, but it will remain cool with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. As for Friday, it will be a little milder with temperatures returning to the 60s.
CBS Miami

Storms possible Tuesday evening

MIAMI -- Sunshine and spotty showers are in the Tuesday weather forecast for South Florida ahead of a cold front that will bring the coolest weather to the region since April.CBS 4 NEXT weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said storms could be possible during the evening commute home."It will be quiet in the morning but around 5 or 6 p.m. the storms will roll in," she said. "Keep the umbrellas handy.There is a 60 percent chance of rain Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s. Lows are expected to dip only to the upper 70s.An approaching cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday, which will also shift winds to the north and drop the high temperature only to the upper 70s on Wednesday.Cooler conditions will occur Thursday.. 
WKTV

The cooler weather continues

Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 52. Tomorrow: Cloudy with a few rain/snow showers north. High 44. Low 35. The first snowflakes of the season are possible in the higher elevations Wednesday evening. Warmer weather looks to gradually return as high pressure moves in later this week. A return to sunshine is...

