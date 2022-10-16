Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Following freeze warning, temperatures expected to feel like fall for the weekend
Clear skies, dry air, and relatively light wind allowed temperatures to fall near or below freezing in many areas this morning, so some of us woke up to some frost. While that’s distressing news for those who wanted to keep their tender annuals going later into the month, this is joyous news for allergy sufferers, who don’t get relief until frost kills the pollen-producing weeds.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
WAAY-TV
Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend
We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
50 million in U.S. face below-freezing temperatures
Fall is feeling like winter in parts of the upper Midwest as a weather system brings cool temperatures and snow. More than a foot of snow blanketed parts of Michigan, while other states like Wisconsin saw almost six inches. Omar Villafranca has the details.
WDSU
Cold front!
Weak cold front moves through overnight with slightly cooler drier air moving into our area. Highs Saturday will be in low-mid 80s. A Little cooler Sunday morning with lows in the low 50s to low 60s. Sunny Sunday, less humid and breezy. Highs will be near 80. Nice weather continues into Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances begin to go up Wednesday into early Thursday as a cold front moves our way. Right now it's looking mostly sunny, breezy and less humid Friday. Tropical storm Julia in the Caribbean is looking better organized. It is forecast to intensify and become a Cat 1 hurricane before making landfall early Sunday in Nicaragua.
A weak cold front will bring showers and storms this morning
Rain is in the forecast a series of scattered showers and thunderstorms move in along a cold front. After the rain, we’re looking for things to improve as the skies clear and humidity begins to lower through the day.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/18 Tuesday morning forecast
Advisories: Frost and freeze advisories inland/N&W late tonight into early tomorrow.Forecast: After a few morning showers east of the city, expect decreasing clouds with highs only in the 50s -- about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Tonight will likely be the coldest night of the season with temperatures dipping into the low 40s in the city; 30s across our suburbs; and potentially the upper 20s N&W. As for tomorrow, we'll see sunshine mix with some clouds with highs in the low 50s.Looking Ahead: Thursday will be sunny, but it will remain cool with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. As for Friday, it will be a little milder with temperatures returning to the 60s.
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
Storms possible Tuesday evening
MIAMI -- Sunshine and spotty showers are in the Tuesday weather forecast for South Florida ahead of a cold front that will bring the coolest weather to the region since April.CBS 4 NEXT weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said storms could be possible during the evening commute home."It will be quiet in the morning but around 5 or 6 p.m. the storms will roll in," she said. "Keep the umbrellas handy.There is a 60 percent chance of rain Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s. Lows are expected to dip only to the upper 70s.An approaching cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday, which will also shift winds to the north and drop the high temperature only to the upper 70s on Wednesday.Cooler conditions will occur Thursday..
WKTV
The cooler weather continues
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 52. Tomorrow: Cloudy with a few rain/snow showers north. High 44. Low 35. The first snowflakes of the season are possible in the higher elevations Wednesday evening. Warmer weather looks to gradually return as high pressure moves in later this week. A return to sunshine is...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Met Eireann warn of 24 hour severe rainfall and thunderstorms for five counties
Met Eireann has issued a warning for 24 hours of severe rainfall and thunderstorms for five counties. They gave out a Status Orange weather warning for these counties while putting a further 11 counties on a Status Yellow warning. The next couple of days will be hit with heavy rainfall,...
