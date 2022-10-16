Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bucknellbison.com
Football Visits Patriot League Rival Lehigh Saturday
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Bucknell visits long-time rival Lehigh on Saturday for its second-to-last road game. It's the 86th meeting between the Bison and the Mountain Hawks, who first faced back in 1888. The Patriot League foes are both fighting to get back in the win column. It's a homecoming...
bucknellbison.com
Men’s Soccer Edged by No. 4 Syracuse, 2-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Bucknell men's soccer team gave 4th-ranked Syracuse all it could handle on Tuesday night, but two goals from Lavonte Johnson canceled a brilliant first career goal from Bison freshman Charlie Holmes, and the Orange prevailed 2-1 at chilly SU Soccer Stadium. Bucknell went toe-to-toe with...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Milestone: 150th Short Track Super Series Modified Event Set for Georgetown Speedway
GEORGETOWN, DE – 150. When the green flag flies at Georgetown Speedway for the rescheduled Melvin L. Joseph Memorial during Mid-Atlantic Championship Weekend, the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco will be hosting its 150th event. The Mid-Atlantic Championship weekend (Thurs.-Sat. Oct. 27-29) is...
WDEL 1150AM
Longtime DSU, UD football assistant Bossard dies
Bryan Bossard, who served as an assistant at both the University of Delaware and Delaware State University has died. The Dover High School alum was an all-conference defensive back for the University of Delaware in the late 80s before embarking on a lengthy career as an assistant coach at both levels of Division I.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
One week before the biggest festival of the year in Rehoboth Beach, we head a few miles south to Maryland's favorite playground of Ocean City for that resort's popular autumn Sunfest festival. Next week may be Seawitch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach, but this week Ocean City is in the spotlight...
WBOC
A Legacy Lives On at Milford High School
MILFORD, Del.- The Milford school district Board of Education voted to rename Milford High School's auditorium after music teacher, Dr. Gerald W. Thompson, who passed away last year. Several alumni requested the auditorium be named in Thompson's honor. Milford High theatre director, Carissa Meiklejohn, said this is meant to honor...
WMDT.com
Lenape Indian Tribe land in Dover added to Del.’s Open Space Program
DOVER, Del. – In an effort to preserve Native land, and maintain a crucial habitat for plants and animals, state and tribal leaders are working together in several different areas across Delaware. One of those areas in particular is found in the heart of Dover at Fork Branch Nature Preserve.
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November
A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
Cape Gazette
Bark on the Boards block party a howling success
The Brandywine SPCA held its annual Bark on the Boards fundraiser Oct. 15 in Rehoboth Beach. The event included a Delmarva DockDogs dog-jumping competition, live entertainment on the Bandstand, vendors and pet adoptions. For more information on the event, go to barkontheboards.org. For more information on the Brandywine SPCA, go...
buffalonynews.net
Hale Harrison, Chair of the Board of Directors of Taylor Bank, Passes Suddenly on October 17, 2022
BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvin B. Taylor Bank announced that long-serving Board member Hale Harrison passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mr. Harrison first joined the Board of Directors on January 8, 1975. He was elected Chair of the Board of Directors on December 9, 2020. Mr. Harrison also served as Chair of the Executive Compensation Committee and was a member of the Governance Committee.
Cape Gazette
Acclaimed organist to perform Oct. 21 at St. Peter’s in Lewes
A prize-winning musician, who just six years ago was named one of this country’s best young organists, will perform at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21. Caroline Robinson, organist and church musician at the Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta, Ga., will...
capemayvibe.com
“Best of Jersey Shore” Winner in Downtown Wildwood! #dooww
“Best of Jersey Shore” Winner in Downtown Wildwood!. If you’re craving some delicious Chinese food this weekend, Dragon House Chinese Restaurant – Wildwood is the place to go!. Voted our gold winner in Chinese Food this year, Dragon House has a menu full of delicious options for...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth’s Lake Gerar is healthy, but slowly filling in
According to Envirotech owner Todd Fritchman, Lake Gerar in Rehoboth Beach is a vibrant, healthy, environmentally diverse body of water. It’s also going through aquatic succession, he said, which means that it’s slowly filling in from the bottom. Fritchman and his company have been maintaining the lake for...
delawarepublic.org
City of Seaford set to debut a new community garden in April 2023
Volunteers are needed to help finish construction of a new community garden in Seaford. The Seaford Community Garden is the brainchild of Cassandra Dayton who has been gardening since she was a child. “So the wheels again start turning and I said to myself, 'why not pass on the passion,...
Cape Gazette
Real Estate Market Update for Rehoboth, Lewes, Bethany, and Fenwick Island Areas
I believe that having better information about your local market allows you to make better real estate decisions. If you're in the market to buy or sell a home, just give me a call. Click the links to view the Market Reports and let me know if you have any...
kentchamber.org
UM Shore Regional Health Announces Plans For New Regional Medical Center In Easton
The Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) has approved a plan by UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) to submit a Letter of Intent next month to the Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC) to construct a new Regional Medical Center in Talbot County. “Building a...
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
Salmon Farm Developer Withdraws Controversial Permit over Sturgeon Concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Former Military Observation Tower was incorporated into part of a Cape May hotel.
Fire Control Tower at the Grand Hotel – Cape May, NJ. This former military building, instead of being removed, was integrated into the construction of a hotel building. The bottom floor is currently the staff laundry of the Grand Hotel. One other tower remains in New Jersey. These towers...
Cape Gazette
Lewes Historical Society to host Boos & Brews Oct. 28
The Lewes Historical Society invites the public to celebrate All-Hallows-Eve at its outdoor event, Boos & Brews from 7 to 10 p.m.., Friday, Oct. 28, on its Shipcarpenter Street campus. As adult trick-or-treat party guests wander the grounds, they will encounter historic figures of the past, and hear ghostly tales...
