Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has serious regret about Brett Gardner
As New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone awaits the end of a Game 5 rain delay, he had some time to reminisce on the season, and in particular his regret with Brett Gardner. Gardner is not a member of this Yankees team, though some can argue he ought to be.
Aaron Hicks gets injury update after scary Yankees collision in ALDS vs. Guardians
New York Yankees fans endured a scary moment in the third inning of Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians when outfielder Aaron Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera while the two were tracking a pop fly in left field. Hicks, Cabrera and third baseman Josh Donaldson converged on the ball, with Hicks accounting for Donaldson’s presence- but not Cabrera’s.
The Yankees have one secret weapon they can utilize in Game 5 of ALDS
The New York Yankees will need to show up offensively in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians. They haven’t scored more than five runs in each of the last four games played, suggesting they haven’t reached their peak capabilities. Game 5 would be a great time for the Bombers’ offense to completely take over and showcase one of their vintage double-digit performances, but it will take everybody and then some to get the job done.
FOX Sports
Yankees LF Aaron Hicks out for postseason with knee injury
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason after injuring his left knee Tuesday in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Hicks went to a hospital for an MRI after exiting Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the...
Yankees OF Aaron Hicks (knee) to miss rest of postseason
October 19 - New York Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason due to a left knee injury. Hicks exited Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians following a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera in the third inning on Tuesday. An MRI revealed that Hicks' injury will take six weeks to heal.
Yardbarker
Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere
The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Maximo Acosta
InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season. No. 19: SS/2B Maximo Acosta, Down East (Low Class-A) Statistics for 2022: Batted .262/.341/.361/.702 in 107 games, with 404 at-bats and 106 hits. He scored 62 runs,...
Aaron Boone’s latest comments on bullpen, Gerrit Cole should terrify Yankees fans
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented on his bullpen plan for Monday night’s Game 5, and while ideal for him, it’s scary for fans. Boone could be on his last legs as Yankees manager. If he loses to the low-payroll Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, he could very well be fired by the end of the week. Eventually, New York baseball fans need to see results. And in this case, ‘results’ consists of a pennant, at the very least.
Comments / 0