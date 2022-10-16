The New York Yankees will need to show up offensively in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians. They haven’t scored more than five runs in each of the last four games played, suggesting they haven’t reached their peak capabilities. Game 5 would be a great time for the Bombers’ offense to completely take over and showcase one of their vintage double-digit performances, but it will take everybody and then some to get the job done.

