Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
More rain on the way will help with drought conditions
On Tuesday, it will be cloudy and breezy and cool with periods of rain on and off throughout the day and highs in the 50s.
WAAY-TV
Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend
We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front
Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
Warmer temps for rest of workweek with sweater weather by Saturday
The warmer temps won't last. Cooler temps arrive just in time for the weekend. It will be true sweater weather by Saturday.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Remnants of Ian to bring heavy rain threat for the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Ian's remnants could cause the possibility for flooding this weekend
Cold night with temps in 40s, chance for showers Sunday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae says temperatures will start rise to the 60s after a cold start to the week.
Wind and rain chances increase today
Winds will increase today with showers moving in this afternoon.
Beautiful Wednesday ahead of heavy rain on Thursday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says a beautiful Wednesday is in the forecast before rain arrives Thursday evening.
WKTV
The cooler weather continues
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 52. Tomorrow: Cloudy with a few rain/snow showers north. High 44. Low 35. The first snowflakes of the season are possible in the higher elevations Wednesday evening. Warmer weather looks to gradually return as high pressure moves in later this week. A return to sunshine is...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
NEWS10 ABC
10/15/22: Seasonably cool for Sunday
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. What a beautiful start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the 60s to near 70 and a bit of a breeze. That breeze was courtesy of an approaching cold front that is moving through overnight that will keep our temperatures a bit cooler for Sunday. We will also expect a few more clouds, calling it partly sunny for Sunday. In the meantime, winds will ease up overnight and with skies remaining relatively clear temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s for most.
Cold blast to bring record-breaking temperatures to large part of U.S. this week
A cold blast could bring record freezing temperatures to more than 60 million people across the country this week. Freeze watches and warnings are in effect as far west as Colorado, into the Northeast and south to Florida, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures of 35 degrees and colder...
