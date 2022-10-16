Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. What a beautiful start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the 60s to near 70 and a bit of a breeze. That breeze was courtesy of an approaching cold front that is moving through overnight that will keep our temperatures a bit cooler for Sunday. We will also expect a few more clouds, calling it partly sunny for Sunday. In the meantime, winds will ease up overnight and with skies remaining relatively clear temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s for most.

3 DAYS AGO