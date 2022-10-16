ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAAY-TV

Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend

We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front

Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
WASHINGTON, DC
WKTV

The cooler weather continues

Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 52. Tomorrow: Cloudy with a few rain/snow showers north. High 44. Low 35. The first snowflakes of the season are possible in the higher elevations Wednesday evening. Warmer weather looks to gradually return as high pressure moves in later this week. A return to sunshine is...
NEWS10 ABC

10/15/22: Seasonably cool for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. What a beautiful start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the 60s to near 70 and a bit of a breeze. That breeze was courtesy of an approaching cold front that is moving through overnight that will keep our temperatures a bit cooler for Sunday. We will also expect a few more clouds, calling it partly sunny for Sunday. In the meantime, winds will ease up overnight and with skies remaining relatively clear temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s for most.

