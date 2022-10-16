ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons vs. 49ers Notebook: Mariota and Rushing Attack Fuels Atlanta to Victory

By Riley Sheppard
 2 days ago

Following a Week 5 defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Atlanta Falcons followed it up with a 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at home this week. Here are three takeaways from the big win.

The Atlanta Falcons never trailed in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers, notching two early touchdowns to jump ahead 14-0 before the second quarter.

Despite the 49ers tying the game early in the second, Atlanta's defense stayed strong, forcing two interceptions and a scoop and score that buried the San Francisco offense.

Tight end Kyle Pitts pulled down his second career touchdown (and first on American soil) in the third quarter to extend the lead which all but put the game away.

Here are three takeaways from the 28-14 victory over the 49ers ...

Mariota Plays Well, Pitts Pulls Down First Touchdown

With rumors circling whether Marcus Mariota is the quarterback of Atlanta's future , the seventh-year signal caller played arguably his best game for the Falcons, accounting for all three offensive touchdowns.

Mariota completed 13 of 14 passes for a 9.9 yards per attempt average and two touchdowns, while also finishing third on the team with 50 rushing yards and a rushing score.

The first of two scores came with 8:51 left in the first quarter with a two-yard strike to tight end MyCole Pruitt to get Atlanta on the board.

After San Francisco tied things up with two unanswered scores; a late first-half drive ended with a three-yard touchdown run from the quarterback.

Pitts, the second-year tight end and last season Pro Bowler also pulled down a touchdown in the third quarter to extend the lead to 28-14.

This marks the second career touchdown for Pitts and first at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the 2021 No. 4 pick.

Defense Capitalizes on Poor 49ers Offense

The Falcons defense, which had a stellar second half against the Buccaneers in Week 5, continued its dominance heading into this week.

Atlanta's run defense was a force to be reckon with all night long, limiting the 49ers to just 50 rushing yards on 16 carries.

And through the air, San Francisco continued to be held in check, with Jimmy Garoppolo tossing two interceptions, including one early in the fourth quarter.

The defensive unit, which has came up with big plays all season long, also had a scoop and score in the first quarter to extend the lead to 14-0.

All in all, Atlanta forced three turnovers, which proved to be the difference maker in the victory.

Rushing Attack Continues Dominance

What has been the juggernaut for the Atlanta offense all the season, the running game steamrolled the 49ers defense through all four quarters.

In total, Atlanta out-rushed San Francisco for 168 yards on the ground, with three different players topping 50 yards.

With Cordarrelle Patterson still on IR with a knee injury, running backs Caleb Huntley and Tyler Allgeier split carries for one of the top rushing attacks in the league.

Huntley, who has seen his workload progressively increase the last few weeks, led the way with 16 carries and 59 yards - both career highs. Allgeier, the Falcons' fifth-round pick in this year's draft, also topped his previous career highs in yards and attempts, taking 15 carries for 51 yards.

While Mariota was the only Falcons rusher to reach the endzone, the running game continues to be the strongest asset offensively.

Atlanta is back on the road next week when it faces Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

