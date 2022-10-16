ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse community comes together to clean the River Marsh

By Charlotte Hansen
 2 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — UW-La Crosse students lent a helping hand to the La Crosse River Marsh Sunday.

Volunteers picked up trash and helped the marsh look like new.

Organizers say that helping clean up the marsh is a big sense of pride for the student-athletes.

“It does give a lot of pride to actually putting in work in our community,” said UWL student Grace Ellison “Not just like doing or saying something like ‘oh I want to do this. Actually, we’re doing it.”

According to the friends of the river marsh website, the marsh helps with flood protection, clean water, and providing a safe habitat for animals.

