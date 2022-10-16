Jamal Murray on track to complete Denver Nuggets' starting five in season opener

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) goes to the basket as Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks

DENVER – Jamal Murray should get his wish Wednesday.

The Nuggets point guard, who tweaked a hamstring in the second preseason game, wanted to play in Friday’s preseason finale, coach Michael Malone said after Sunday’s practice. The risk ultimately outweighed the reward, but that likely won’t be the case when the Nuggets open the regular season Wednesday at the Utah Jazz.

“Jamal looked good today,” Malone said. “I think come opening night he should be good to go. He’s not going to be at 30-something minutes. It’s going to be a build-up throughout the season, but he should be good to go.”

That should give Malone his complete starting lineup to start the season, albeit not at the full workload. Nikola Jokic said his right wrist feels fine. When asked if it was still bothersome, Jokic undid the wrap around his wrist.

“A little bit,” Jokic said. “Maybe it’s a new trend.”

The back-to-back Most Valuable Player maintained his low number of shot attempts this preseason was not associated with any lingering pain.

“I’m hesitant because I cannot make shots,” Jokic deadpanned.

“Nothing to do with my wrist.”

Jokic was a full participant in practice, while Murray came up just short, Malone said. Ish Smith said he filled into the starting lineup during a live portion of practice. After playing in all five of the preseason games, which was not a part of Malone’s original plan, Michael Porter Jr. appears to be starting the regular season in a good place.

“I was actually thinking I would try to get all of our main guys one game off. That obviously got thrown out the window because we had injuries to the wrist, we had the hamstring,” Malone said.

“With Michael, he came to me and goes ‘I’m feeling really good. He goes ‘If it’s OK with you, I’d rather not sit a game. I want to kind of stay in my rhythm, keep on playing.’”

While the starting five is expected to be ready Wednesday, they haven’t had much of an opportunity to reestablish chemistry in the preseason. Their only minutes together, so far, came in the first half of the preseason opener.

“Knowing we had today, tomorrow and Tuesday to get those guys some minutes, it’s going to be a work in progress,” Malone said. “It really is for Jamal coming back, getting that rhythm.”

Malone sends best wishes to Mutombo

The Nuggets coach sent a franchise legend his best before ending his media availability.

Beloved center Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, according to a family statement released by the NBA on Sunday. Malone coached Mutombo briefly during his time as a Knicks assistant.

“I have so much respect for Dikembe as a man and what he’s done for his country and people all over the world,” Malone said. “I’m thinking about you, Dikembe. Love you and hope you’re okay.”