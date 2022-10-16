Cullman County Youth Football week 9 scoring recap, playoffs set to begin Oct. 22

From the files of 1900 M. Dickerman has purchased the sawmill, belonging to W. Turney, near Vinemont. Doctor W.A. Barclift, of Hartselle, is having a cottage erected on the bluff, overlooking the Vinemont railroad station and will use it as a summer home. Mrs. M.W. Howard stopped in Cullman, this week, on her return from Kentucky, where Mr. Howard has been making campaign speeches. John F. Knight went to Birmingham on Wednesday to meet Mrs. Knight, who has just returned from Canada. They will reside here. The length of public schools in this county will be increased this year from three to four and one-half...

