Cullman County, AL

Cullman County Youth Football week 9 scoring recap, playoffs set to begin Oct. 22

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. — The final week of the 2022 Cullman County Youth Football regular season is now complete and there were several huge games going on around the local area that helped determine the playoff seeding for next week’s youth football playoffs. The Fairview Aggies hosted the West Point Warriors, the Cold Springs Eagles traveled to take on the Hanceville Bulldogs, the Vinemont Eagles hosted the Cullman Cyclones and the Cullman Bearcats traveled to take on the Good Hope Raiders. The playoff semifinal games will be played next Saturday at Cullman High School.

West Point Warriors at Fairview Aggies

Fireplug: Aggies 6 – Warriors 0

Wee-Wee: Warriors 12 – Aggies 0

Pee-Wee: Warriors 22 – Aggies 6

Cold Springs Eagles at Hanceville Bulldogs

Fireplug: Eagles 16 – Bulldogs 0

Wee-Wee: Bulldogs 22 – Eagles 0

Cullman Cyclones at Vinemont Eagles

Fireplug: Cyclones 46 – Eagles 0

Wee-Wee: Cyclones 28 – Eagles 0

Pee-Wee: Cyclones 46 – Eagles 8

Cullman Bearcats at Good Hope Raiders

Fireplug: Bearcats 6 – Raiders 0

Wee-Wee: Bearcats 16 – Raiders 0

Pee-Wee: Raiders 44 – Bearcats 0

Final regular season records

Fireplug

Cullman Cyclones (8-0)

Cullman Bearcats (7-1)

Good Hope Raiders (6-2)

Vinemont Eagles (4-4)

Fairview Aggies (4-4)

West Point Warriors (3-5)

Holly Pond Broncos (2-6)

Cold Springs Eagles (2-6)

Hanceville Bulldogs (1-7)

Wee-Wee

Cullman Cyclones (8-0)

Cullman Bearcats (7-1)

Good Hope Raiders (6-2)

West Point Warriors (5-3)

Vinemont Eagles (4-4)

Holly Pond Broncos (2-6)

Hanceville Bulldogs (2-6)

Fairview Aggies (1-7)

Cold Springs Eagles (0-8)

Pee-Wee

Cullman Cyclones (7-0)

Good Hope Raiders (6-1)

West Point Warriors (6-2)

Vinemont Eagles (4-3)

Holly Pond Broncos (3-4)

Hanceville Bulldogs (2-5)

Cullman Bearcats (1-6)

Fairview Aggies (1-6)

Next week’s playoff schedule (Oct. 22 at Cullman High School)

Fireplug

Vinemont Eagles at Cullman Cyclones – 9 a.m.

Good Hope Raiders at Cullman Bearcats – 10:15 a.m.

Wee-Wee

West Point Warriors at Cullman Cyclones – 11:30 a.m.

Good Hope Raiders at Cullman Bearcats – 12:45 p.m.

Pee-Wee

Vinemont Eagles at Cullman Cyclones – 2 p.m.

West Point Warriors at Good Hope Raiders – 3:15 p.m.

Cullman County, AL
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

