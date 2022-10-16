ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

fredericksburg.today

About Adeline, the missing otter

Congratulations, you otter-ly amazing human – you found one of our beautiful bronze otter sculptures! This sculpture is part of the Otter-ly Amazing Fredericksburg Project supported by Fredericksburg, VA Main Street, and the City of Fredericksburg. Did you know that the Rappahannock River is home to the river otter?...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank drive-through distribution schedule

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank drive-through distribution schedule. We alert you to our drive-through food distribution schedule this week. Those in need of free, supplemental groceries are encouraged to be aware of the following opportunities for a safe, convenient way to receive supplemental groceries in a drive-through fashion. Tuesday, October 18...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site

On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market: An Alexandria Row Home with Golden-Hour Views of the Potomac River

Not only does this four-level townhouse on the corner have amazing water views, but it also features an elevator. Alexandria is full of beauty. With the historic buildings and landmarks in Old Town and its location on the water, it’s hard to match the city’s amazing views. And the corner row home at 14 Duke St. in Alexandria can attest to that. With sights of Point Lumley Park and the Potomac River from the terrace, you’ll be able to take in the magical work of Mother Nature on a daily basis.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Vienna hopes to unearth new history with proposed archaeological dig at Freeman Store

The Town of Vienna could have a historical gold mine waiting to be found in old-timey toilets underneath the grounds of its Freeman Store and Museum (131 Church Street NE). Historic Vienna Inc., the nonprofit that has operated the store since 1976, plans to fund an archaeological dig of the property after a survey identified several potential areas of interest, including two sites that might have the remains of either wells or outhouses.
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees

WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Jersey Mike’s to open in Alexandria Commons tomorrow

Popular sandwich franchise Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a new location in Alexandria tomorrow. The shop is opening at 3219 Duke Street — formerly Sweet Frog — on Wednesday, Oct. 19. In addition to in-store dining, guests can order through the website or app and delivery is...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

After building fire, Arlington church holds Sunday services outside

On Friday, Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, the longest-running church in Arlington, Virginia, caught fire. Though the blaze was quickly put out, the damage threatened to shut down Sunday services. That is until church leaders took it outside. “I’m so glad we’re here. It just shows we’re still coming together,”...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Chopt is Coming to Cabin John Village

Chopt is opening a new location in Cabin John Village (Potomac), in the space next to Boulangerie Christophe, according to the Edens website. We stopped by this morning and there is plenty left to go, so we expect an early to mid 2023 opening for the salad chain. This will be Montgomery County’s fifth Chopt restaurant, with locations currently open in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and two in Bethesda.
POTOMAC, MD
NBC Washington

Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round

Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
DOSWELL, VA
ffxnow.com

The Boro developer buys JCPenney stores in Fair Oaks, Springfield

Two of Fairfax County’s longstanding JCPenney stores recently changed hands, a move that could set the stage for their malls to transition to more mixed-use environments. Announced in September, The Meridian Group — the Bethesda-based developer behind The Boro in Tysons — partnered with D.C. real estate firm Martin-Diamond Properties to acquire five JCPenneys, including the anchor stores at Fair Oaks Mall and Springfield Town Center.
SPRINGFIELD, VA

Community Policy