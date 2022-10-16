Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's why 8 bridges are under construction in Fredericksburg + When and where traffic stops will occur on I-95Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Spotsylvania demolition will cause I-95 traffic stops, noise for residentsWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Traffic delays at Falmouth Bridge and Blue & Gray Parkway this weekWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
UPDATE: Traffic stops canceled on I-95 in Fredericksburg area & New I-95 height restriction announcedWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Lane closures on I-95 to cause daytime delays in Fredericksburg area this weekWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Related
fredericksburg.today
About Adeline, the missing otter
Congratulations, you otter-ly amazing human – you found one of our beautiful bronze otter sculptures! This sculpture is part of the Otter-ly Amazing Fredericksburg Project supported by Fredericksburg, VA Main Street, and the City of Fredericksburg. Did you know that the Rappahannock River is home to the river otter?...
fox5dc.com
Learning about the Capital Art and Craft Festival in Virginia
The Capital Art and Craft Festival is being held at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia this weekend. Judy Spargo and Dennis Ray join FOX 5 Morning Saturday to tell us about the festival.
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank drive-through distribution schedule
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank drive-through distribution schedule. We alert you to our drive-through food distribution schedule this week. Those in need of free, supplemental groceries are encouraged to be aware of the following opportunities for a safe, convenient way to receive supplemental groceries in a drive-through fashion. Tuesday, October 18...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site
On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
mocoshow.com
Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: An Alexandria Row Home with Golden-Hour Views of the Potomac River
Not only does this four-level townhouse on the corner have amazing water views, but it also features an elevator. Alexandria is full of beauty. With the historic buildings and landmarks in Old Town and its location on the water, it’s hard to match the city’s amazing views. And the corner row home at 14 Duke St. in Alexandria can attest to that. With sights of Point Lumley Park and the Potomac River from the terrace, you’ll be able to take in the magical work of Mother Nature on a daily basis.
ffxnow.com
Vienna hopes to unearth new history with proposed archaeological dig at Freeman Store
The Town of Vienna could have a historical gold mine waiting to be found in old-timey toilets underneath the grounds of its Freeman Store and Museum (131 Church Street NE). Historic Vienna Inc., the nonprofit that has operated the store since 1976, plans to fund an archaeological dig of the property after a survey identified several potential areas of interest, including two sites that might have the remains of either wells or outhouses.
Virginia School District Planning To Bring In Foreign Teachers Amid Staffing Shortage
To address its teacher shortage, a Virginia school district is considering bringing in foreign teachers beginning in the 2023-2024 school year to staff its classrooms, according to WTOP News. Fairfax County Public Schools is working on a partnership with the Barbados Ministry of Education to
fox5dc.com
DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees
WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
WTOP
Sup. Lawson opposes ‘Indigenous’ item on Prince William board agenda
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1-1 on Oct. 11 to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day rather than Christopher Columbus Day. Supervisor Jeanine Lawson voted no,...
WTOP
Black, Hispanic students disproportionately suspended in Arlington schools, county says
Black, Hispanic and students with disabilities in Arlington, Virginia, public schools were disproportionately suspended during the last school year, according to a report from the school system’s Office of School Climate and Culture. Gradis White, director of school climate and culture, told the school board last week that the...
alxnow.com
Jersey Mike’s to open in Alexandria Commons tomorrow
Popular sandwich franchise Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a new location in Alexandria tomorrow. The shop is opening at 3219 Duke Street — formerly Sweet Frog — on Wednesday, Oct. 19. In addition to in-store dining, guests can order through the website or app and delivery is...
Kings Dominion to stay open all year long
“We’ve always wanted to find a way to extend our season to all 12 months," Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager, said.
WTOP
After building fire, Arlington church holds Sunday services outside
On Friday, Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, the longest-running church in Arlington, Virginia, caught fire. Though the blaze was quickly put out, the damage threatened to shut down Sunday services. That is until church leaders took it outside. “I’m so glad we’re here. It just shows we’re still coming together,”...
mocoshow.com
Chopt is Coming to Cabin John Village
Chopt is opening a new location in Cabin John Village (Potomac), in the space next to Boulangerie Christophe, according to the Edens website. We stopped by this morning and there is plenty left to go, so we expect an early to mid 2023 opening for the salad chain. This will be Montgomery County’s fifth Chopt restaurant, with locations currently open in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and two in Bethesda.
NBC Washington
Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round
Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
ffxnow.com
The Boro developer buys JCPenney stores in Fair Oaks, Springfield
Two of Fairfax County’s longstanding JCPenney stores recently changed hands, a move that could set the stage for their malls to transition to more mixed-use environments. Announced in September, The Meridian Group — the Bethesda-based developer behind The Boro in Tysons — partnered with D.C. real estate firm Martin-Diamond Properties to acquire five JCPenneys, including the anchor stores at Fair Oaks Mall and Springfield Town Center.
Fairfax County students make up for pandemic time in Saturday School
LINCOLNIA, Va. — Students in Fairfax County attended Saturday School at Glasgow Middle School, completely voluntarily. It’s part of a federal program to help students catch up after time spent remote learning during the pandemic. Even though it’s a Saturday, 8th-grader Willow Rosenthal doesn’t mind spending more time...
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. parents take legal action, try to stop controversial superintendent hire
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Spotsylvania County's new superintendent of schools is set to start the job in just two weeks, but a new legal petition is trying to stop that from happening. Christina Ramos and Jeffrey Glazer recently filed the petition in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court, asking for...
Comments / 0