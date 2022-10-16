Read full article on original website
Sherri Papini, California mom who staged kidnapping, tells police 'it's embarrassing' in interrogation video
Sherri Papini, the California mom who staged her own kidnapping in 2016, tells police what they know about her case is "embarrassing" in an interrogation interview.
Prosecutors Seeking Death Penalty Against Couple in ‘Cold, Calculated, and Premeditated’ Alleged Double Murder and Attempted Cover-Up
Prosecutors in Florida are seeking the ultimate punishment for a young couple accused of killing a 22-year-old mother before attempting to frame another man and allegedly killing him as well. The state attorney’s office on Friday filed a Notice of Intent to Seek the Death Penalty against Daniel Negrete, 27,...
‘He Set Her on Fire. He Tortured Her’: Illinois Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend’s Mom by Setting House Ablaze
A 40-year-old Illinois man faces felony charges for attempting to kill his girlfriend before intentionally setting fire to his girlfriend’s mother’s house last Thursday, killing 69-year-old Susanne Tomlinson, authorities say. Michael E. Sloan Jr. was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder,...
Teen arrested in I-70 deadly shooting being charged as adult
The 17-year-old suspect arrested in a deadly shooting on Interstate 70 will be charged as an adult. Kevin Piaskowski was shot and killed on July 31. The juvenile suspect, identified as Jameel James, was arrested by police in Denver with assistance from officers in Westminster. Investigators said that the shooting suspect and the victim were unknown to each other. The shooting occurred after the suspect was seen driving a stolen Dodge Ram aggressively on I-70.The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski. Immediately following the shooting, the...
Derek Chauvin Complains of ‘Poisoned’ Jury, Says Riots After ‘The Events in Question’ Led to ‘Legally-Impossible Conviction’ for George Floyd’s Death
The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd Jr. is underscoring a request for an appeals court to overturn his multiple state-level convictions. A Minnesota jury agreed with prosecutors last year that Derek Chauvin was guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin struck a plea deal on federal charges in separate proceedings.
Woman Confesses To Killing Roommate Over Food Stamps And Twice Returning To Burn The Evidence
Tracy Russell allowed Jessica McBride and her boyfriend to live in her Tulsa home. McBride would later confess to placing Russell in a chokehold, resulting in her death, and returning to the crime scene to try and set both Russell and her home on fire. An Oklahoma woman has confessed...
Convicted Killer Sentenced to Life Behind Bars for Murdering Co-worker, Dismembering Body with Chainsaw
A man who was charged with murdering his co-worker has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, said the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia. “On the October 06, 2022 Plea negotiation was held in Morgan County Superior Court, Georgia within the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit,” deputies wrote about the malice murder case against Christopher Collin Demmon, 34.
Suspect accused of killing California family of 4 pleads not guilty
The man suspected of kidnapping and killing a California family of four entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday, Merced County Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew Serratto told CNN.
Families of Parkland massacre victims rip jury for rejecting death penalty: 'You set a precedent for the next mass killing'
"This animal deserves to die, he hunted all these people," Michael Schulman, the father of victim Scott Beigel, told reporters.
Yakima Herald Republic
James Cloud gets four life sentences in 2019 mass murder on Yakama Reservation
James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
WAAY-TV
Murderers accused of running phone scam on Home Depot from inside Alabama prison
A group of Alabama prison inmates has been indicted by a federal grand jury for running a phone scam out of prison. Their target: Home Depot. Those four inmates inside Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are accused of running what's called a skit. Authorities say they were so-called skit runners...
NOLA.com
Men who killed federal witness in murder-for-hire plot will serve life in prison
Four men convicted of a murder-for-hire plot that saw a federal government witness in a Medicare fraud case slain in Gentilly were sentenced on Thursday to life in prison during a hearing in U.S. District Court. Louis Age Jr., his son Louis Age III, Ronald Wilson Jr. and Stanton Guillory...
Ohio Man, Self-Identified “Incel”, Pleads Guilty At Attempt To Shoot Woman In Hate Crime
A local, self-identified “incel” pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio today to attempting to conduct a mass shooting of women. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio, admitted he plotted to commit a hate crime, namely, a plan to shoot
