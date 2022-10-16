Tractor-trailer carrying mail catches fire after crashing on Pennsylvania Turnpike, 1 hospitalized

WESTMORELAND COUNTY — A tractor-trailer caught fire after crashing into a bridge pillar on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Emergency crews were called to the 69.9-mile marker in Westmoreland County on the westbound side of the road at around 1:27 p.m.

Before catching fire, first responders said the truck ran off the side of the road and hit a pillar supporting Eisaman Road. which sat on top of the turnpike.

A passerby helped remove the driver from the vehicle. The driver was later taken to a hospital.

Firefighters said the truck was hauling mail, which was damaged during the fire.

Firefighters from Hempfield Township, New Stanton, East Huntingdon and Youngwood responded to the scene until about 3:30 p.m.

Lanes were closed, but are reopened at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Police: 5 people killed in 2-car crash in Houston suburb One vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed struck another, causing the second car to roll over. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group