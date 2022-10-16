ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Tractor-trailer carrying mail catches fire after crashing on Pennsylvania Turnpike, 1 hospitalized

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjnYN_0ibYPn1800

WESTMORELAND COUNTY — A tractor-trailer caught fire after crashing into a bridge pillar on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Emergency crews were called to the 69.9-mile marker in Westmoreland County on the westbound side of the road at around 1:27 p.m.

Before catching fire, first responders said the truck ran off the side of the road and hit a pillar supporting Eisaman Road. which sat on top of the turnpike.

A passerby helped remove the driver from the vehicle. The driver was later taken to a hospital.

Firefighters said the truck was hauling mail, which was damaged during the fire.

Firefighters from Hempfield Township, New Stanton, East Huntingdon and Youngwood responded to the scene until about 3:30 p.m.

Lanes were closed, but are reopened at this time.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments

Brennk
2d ago

Ok. Here we go. No way to prove mail-in votes were destroyed. That means double voting. This is step one in a contested election.

Reply(8)
21
Gerard Kowalski
2d ago

Hopefully it was all bills and junk mail. No one loves bills and junk mail.

Reply(3)
11
