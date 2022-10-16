Tractor-trailer carrying mail catches fire after crashing on Pennsylvania Turnpike, 1 hospitalized
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — A tractor-trailer caught fire after crashing into a bridge pillar on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Emergency crews were called to the 69.9-mile marker in Westmoreland County on the westbound side of the road at around 1:27 p.m.
Before catching fire, first responders said the truck ran off the side of the road and hit a pillar supporting Eisaman Road. which sat on top of the turnpike.
A passerby helped remove the driver from the vehicle. The driver was later taken to a hospital.
Firefighters said the truck was hauling mail, which was damaged during the fire.
Firefighters from Hempfield Township, New Stanton, East Huntingdon and Youngwood responded to the scene until about 3:30 p.m.
Lanes were closed, but are reopened at this time.
