Deseret News

When will it snow? Here’s an October forecast

After an extremely hot summer, Utah is going to begin cooling off this October and snow will follow in the months to come. The Almanac as well as the Farmer’s Almanac show that temperatures will drop in October and that people can expect some precipitation to come this month.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
27 First News

A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek

The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
OHIO STATE
Time Out Global

Alert: it’s actually going to snow on Monday

That was a seriously hot summer we just had, wasn’t it? We had heatwaves and droughts coming out of our ears, and saw the hottest month since 1884. The UK was hot. And then suddenly we blinked and it was winter again, and all of a sudden we’ve found ourselves strolling through parks in long coats all over again like we’re in an episode of Broadchurch.
msn.com

What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter

If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
Lootpress

Look Out! Experts Expect a Pest-Packed Winter Due to Looming Bitter Cold Temps

FAIRFAX, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) today released its bi-annual Bug Barometer® forecast, a seasonal projection of the pest pressure and activity Americans can expect to see in their respective regions of the country based on weather patterns, long-term forecasts and pest biological behaviors. According to the group’s entomology team, a mild, dry summer season could cause increased pest activity throughout much of the U.S. as forecasts show looming predictions for below-average temperatures and increased snow this winter.
The Weather Channel

Winter Outlook 2022-23 Has Colder Risks For North, East

A generally colder than usual winter is expected in the northern tier of states. Meanwhile, the southern U.S. is expected to have a warmer than usual winter. La Niña is expected to be the main driver for the third winter in a row. But if it weakens, that could...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Fall kicks off with wintry weather in the Northeast

Residents of the northeastern United States can officially say goodbye to summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say typical fall temperatures and the risk of frost are in the offing for the region into next week. A sweeping cold front on Thursday brought rounds of rain and gusty showers to many areas across...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

“Time Traveler” Warns Of Impending Meteor Hit

It’s time for you to have the bejesus scared out of you by another TikTok time traveler. This time, we’ve got Alaric, who wants to warn you about these days…so watch out:. December 8th – A large meteor hits Earth, bringing an “alien species and unknown materials.”...
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
LOUISIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm

A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow potential up north this weekend

October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
WISCONSIN STATE
rsvplive.ie

Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption

A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI

