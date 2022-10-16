Read full article on original website
When will it snow? Here’s an October forecast
After an extremely hot summer, Utah is going to begin cooling off this October and snow will follow in the months to come. The Almanac as well as the Farmer’s Almanac show that temperatures will drop in October and that people can expect some precipitation to come this month.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
More rain on the way will help with drought conditions
On Tuesday, it will be cloudy and breezy and cool with periods of rain on and off throughout the day and highs in the 50s.
A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek
The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a rain / snow mix chance
Keep your rain gear and warm layers handy this week. More lake effect rain showers are possible for today and Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s.
Alert: it’s actually going to snow on Monday
That was a seriously hot summer we just had, wasn’t it? We had heatwaves and droughts coming out of our ears, and saw the hottest month since 1884. The UK was hot. And then suddenly we blinked and it was winter again, and all of a sudden we’ve found ourselves strolling through parks in long coats all over again like we’re in an episode of Broadchurch.
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter
If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
Look Out! Experts Expect a Pest-Packed Winter Due to Looming Bitter Cold Temps
FAIRFAX, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) today released its bi-annual Bug Barometer® forecast, a seasonal projection of the pest pressure and activity Americans can expect to see in their respective regions of the country based on weather patterns, long-term forecasts and pest biological behaviors. According to the group’s entomology team, a mild, dry summer season could cause increased pest activity throughout much of the U.S. as forecasts show looming predictions for below-average temperatures and increased snow this winter.
Winter Outlook 2022-23 Has Colder Risks For North, East
A generally colder than usual winter is expected in the northern tier of states. Meanwhile, the southern U.S. is expected to have a warmer than usual winter. La Niña is expected to be the main driver for the third winter in a row. But if it weakens, that could...
Fall kicks off with wintry weather in the Northeast
Residents of the northeastern United States can officially say goodbye to summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say typical fall temperatures and the risk of frost are in the offing for the region into next week. A sweeping cold front on Thursday brought rounds of rain and gusty showers to many areas across...
“Time Traveler” Warns Of Impending Meteor Hit
It’s time for you to have the bejesus scared out of you by another TikTok time traveler. This time, we’ve got Alaric, who wants to warn you about these days…so watch out:. December 8th – A large meteor hits Earth, bringing an “alien species and unknown materials.”...
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
Disturbance in the Atlantic now has 80% chance of development
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is Julia.
Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm
A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
Snow potential up north this weekend
October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
