Kansas City, MO

Bills' Spencer Brown ruled out vs. Chiefs

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkGWq_0ibYPV4w00

(Update: 6:16 p.m.): Brown has been ruled out:

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Spencer Brown has left his team’s Week 6 meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team announced that Brown suffered an ankle injury. He is officially listed as questionable to return.

Brown went down on a fourth-down attempt by Buffalo near Kansas City’s end zone. The Bills did not convert and then lost Brown all in one play.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Brown originally had the cart brought out for him. However, he declined the invitation to take it.

Brown ended up walking to the locker room under his own power.

Replacing Brown in the lineup was veteran David Quessenberry.

Bills Wire will provide updates on Brown as information is made available.

