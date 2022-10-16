ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoresheet: Portland Timbers make moves, working on 2023 roster

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.MONDAY, OCT. 17 Timbers — The Portland Timbers have declined 2023 contract options for forward/defender Blake Bodily, midfielder George Fochive and goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg and, as expected, did not exercise a purchase option on defender Josecarlos Van Rankin. The club announced Monday it has exercised 2023 contract options for defenders Zac McGraw and Justin Rasmussen and for forward Diego Gutierrez. The club is in contract discussions with forward Nathan Fogaca. As of Oct. 17, the Timbers roster for 2023: Goalkeepers: David Bingham, Aljaz Ivacic, Hunter Sulte. Defenders:...
Dallas wins shootout to boot Minnesota United from playoffs

FRISCO, Texas - Alan Velasco scored the game-winning penalty in a shootout on Monday night and Dallas advanced past Minnesota 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in the MLS playoffs. Dallas moves on to play at second-seeded Austin on Sunday in the Western Conference semifinals. Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes dove to his right to deny Wil Trapp on Minnesota's second penalty attempt.The teams played two 15-minute overtime sessions after ending regulation tied at 1-all. Emanuel Reynoso opened the scoring in the 53rd minute for Minnesota. Bongokuhle Hlongwane was first to a long ball over the defense and he found an open Reynoso at the top of the box for a strike from distance. Facundo Quignon tied it in the 64th by heading in a corner kick. Minnesota appeared to score a few seconds later, but Reynoso was ruled to be in an offside position. Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair tied a career-high with eight saves.
