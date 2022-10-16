Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
News On 6
OSBI Investigating Deadly Bethany Shooting
A Bethany man was murdered in July, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help to identify the suspects involved. The OSBI is asking for help to identify two men and a vehicle associated with the murder of Mark Anthony Johnson. Bethany Police responded to...
News On 6
Toddler Taken To Hospital After SW Oklahoma City Apartment Fire
Oklahoma City fire crews battled an apartment fire Saturday afternoon that authorities say sent a toddler to the hospital in serious condition. OKCFD battalion chief David Shearer said the fire at Cape Cod Condominiums at 148 SW 89th St. trapped the boy in the living room of a second-story apartment.
News On 6
4 Juveniles Arrested Following Mustang Pursuit, Police Say
Five people were arrested Thursday morning after a chase near Mustang. Initial reports said the chase started north of Mustang, near South Czech Hall Road and Southwest 59th Street, according to authorities. “Once we made contact with the subjects, they chose to attempt to allude the officers and took off...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Welcome 2nd Therapy & Wellness K9
Oklahoma City Police welcomed a new member of the family on Friday. Liberty is a German Shorthaired Pointer from K9s for Freedom and Independence. She's joining the department as a therapy and wellness dog. She visited her new handler Sgt. Megan Morgan on Friday. Liberty is the department's second therapy...
News On 6
Woman Caught On Camera Damaging SW OKC Fast Food Restaurant; Police Searching For Suspect
A woman was caught on camera destroying a computer ordering system at a fast food restaurant in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police need help identifying the woman in the video. Police said she walked into a fast food restaurant and demanded free food. When she didn't get it, she...
News On 6
OKC Police Locate Missing OKC 16-Year-Old
UPDATE: Madisyn Riffe has been located and returned home safely. The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul...
News On 6
OCPD Officer Arrested In Grady Co., Accused Of Selling Drugs
An Oklahoma City police officer was arrested on Thursday, accused of selling drugs. Dean Yancy Walt Forbes was booked into the Grady County jail on multiple charges. Sandra Joy Forbes, the officer's wife, was also booked into the jail at the same time. OCPD has confirmed that Forbes is on...
News On 6
Semi Crash Causes Traffic Backup On Kilpatrick Turnpike In NW OKC
Authorities responded to the scene of a crash involving a semi Thursday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike near North Rockwell Avenue. The conditions of the people involved are unknown. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Stillwater Collision Leaves 2 Cyclists Injured
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision near North Jardot Road near East Airport Road in Stillwater where a driver struck two cyclists at around 7:17 p.m. on Thursday. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Charles Snyder by the OHP, was driving northbound on North Jardot Road when his vehicle...
News On 6
Head-On Collision Near Lexington Leaves 3 Injured
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a head-on collision that happened at approximately 7:54 p.m. on State Highway 39 near County Road 156, approximately 6 miles east of Lexington. Troopers on scene said a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Kelley Kennedy was traveling westbound on State Highway 39 when they crossed...
News On 6
No Gas Leak Found At John Marshall High School Following Evacuation
A potential gas leak caused students and staff at John Marshall High School to evacuate Friday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Firefighters said no leak was found, and students are returning to class. The high school is located near Northwest 122nd Street and Portland Avenue. Students were...
News On 6
Faith And Community Leaders Call For Change In Oklahoma County Jail Leadership
Faith and community leaders gathered Friday to call for the administrator of the Oklahoma County Detention Center to be removed. Pastor John A. Reed Jr. hosted the news conference at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church. "We need to join together as a community to say to the Jail Trust that there...
News On 6
Warehouse Fire Still Burning In Ninnekah, Authorities Investigating Cause
A warehouse in Ninnekah is still burning more than 24 hours after the first spark. It's now the third time a warehouse in the area caught on fire. Officials said one company, Bordwine Development, is responsible for illegally storing hand sanitizer. A man who works next to the location of...
News On 6
Pumpkin Patches Happening Across OKC Metro
Despite the hot temps this weekend, it’s pumpkin season, and there are several places around the metro that are selling pumpkins. Pumpkin & Christmas Tree Stand near the Broadway Extension and East 15th Street in Edmond. The Parkhurst Pumpkin Ranch near East 2nd Street and South Henney Road in...
News On 6
Norman Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest Bathroom Law
Students in Norman walking out of class Friday in protest of the district’s implementation of a controversial transgender bathroom law. The student at the center of it all told News 9 she has been using the women’s bathroom for years with no issues. It wasn’t until this year that she got in trouble multiple times.
News On 6
OCCC Undergoing Active Shooter Training
Campus police at Oklahoma City Community College will have an active shooter exercise on Friday at 8 a.m. As a heads up for students and those living in the area of I-240 and I-44, you may hear simulated gunfire or people participating in the drill. The drill will continue until...
News On 6
Owasso Faces Off Against Edmond Memorial At Home
In 6a-1, Owasso was at home against Edmond Memorial. The rams were looking up at the bulldogs. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
High School Students In Norman Walkout To Protest School Bathroom Policy
Students at Norman North and Norman High School planned to walk out of school Friday in response to the district's bathroom policies. Organizers posted a photo to Instagram, which said youth who are transgender are facing disciplinary actions for breaking school bathroom policies implemented by a new state law. The...
News On 6
Trash Sculpture Unveiling At Lower Scissortail Park This Weekend
Lower scissortail park is getting a new addition, and it's made completely out of trash. Gabriel Friedman, a local artist, has been working on the new sculpture made of trash in collaboration with OKC Beautiful. "I've been making art out of trash almost my whole life," local artist," Friedman said.
News On 6
OKC Crews Prepping For Winter Snow
Although there's no snow yet, Oklahoma City crews are heating up for this winter. Maintenance crews run practice drills to prepare for clearing 3,500 miles of snow routes every year. Officials said they're working on a brining program for this winter, which is a saltwater treatment. Crews plan to use...
Comments / 0