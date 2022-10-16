Read full article on original website
Days of Our Lives' Lucas Adams Marries Liv & Maddie Costar Shelby Wulfert in Intimate Wedding
The Days of Our Lives actor said "I do" to actress Shelby Wulfert on Oct. 15 at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas Lucas Adams and Shelby Wulfert are married! The Days of Our Lives actor said "I do" to actress Shelby Wulfert on Oct. 15 at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas. "This marks the beginning of starting to really build our family together and what that means for us," Wulfert tells PEOPLE. "We want to have kids in a couple of years so starting to...
'Southern Charm' 's Shep Rose Cries in Reunion Sneak Peek and Says He'll 'Always Love' Ex Taylor Ann Green
The cast of Southern Charm traveled from Charleston, South Carolina, to New York City for the season 8 reunion and brought the tears and accusations with them. In a First Look released Thursday ahead of next week's reunion, Taylor Ann Green confronts her ex-boyfriend Shep Rose about sleeping with another woman after their July breakup.
Gia Giudice Just Gave Luis "Louie" Ruelas the Best Compliment
Teresa Giudice's daughter expressed her gratitude for her stepfather at BravoCon 2022. Family drama where? There was nothing but love amongst the Giudice clan at BravoCon 2022's family-themed panel on Sunday, October 16, where The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas shared just how strong their bond has become.
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Spoilers: Are Debbie Johnson and Her Boyfriend Tony Still Together?
Are Debbie Johnson and her boyfriend, Tony, still together? Here's everything we know about the '90 Day: The Single Life' couple's current relationship, thanks to fan sightings.
Alexis Mitchell On Getting Married At First Sight - Exclusive Interview
Getting married is a huge decision for anyone, but it's a much bigger leap of faith when you don't know the person you're meeting at the end of the aisle. That's exactly what the couples on Lifetime's "Married At Frist Sight" signed on for. A team of experts selects cast members and their future partners, and the couples don't meet or even see each other until the moment of their wedding.
'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup
Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Says Austen Kroll Should Date This Bravo Star, Reveals Where She and Olivia Stand Post-Reunion
Madison the matchmaker? Madison LeCroy has a few thoughts on who ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll should date following his split from Olivia Flowers. “I mean, honestly, I met Ciara [Miller] this weekend and I am like, after meeting her, she's such a cool girl and so beautiful,” the 31-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on […]
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Explains Why He ‘Wasn’t Married’ on Work Trip in First Look (VIDEO)
Married at First Sight Season 15 is racing towards Decision Day and things aren’t getting any smoother for Mitch and Krysten in an exclusive sneak peek clip. Ahead of the episode “Are You My Person?” we have a first look at what the couple’s up to and it seems like Mitch is intent on digging himself a deeper hole upon returning home from a work trip. As the pair drive to the ocean with her dog Luna in tow Krysten asks her husband about his time away, saying, “It’s good to have you back, we were like, ‘it’s a little quiet around here.'”
‘RHOP’ alum Monique Samuels, husband Chris seemingly address divorce rumors
She may not be a “Housewife” anymore but Monique Samuels is still a wife. The “Real Housewives of Potomac” alum and her husband, Chris, appeared to hit back at the rumors that they were splitting after 10 years of marriage by flashing their wedding bands in a video posted to Instagram.
Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
#MAFS Exclusive Clip: Justin & Alexis Finally Consummate Their Marriage But A Post-Celibacy Justin Still Has Hang-Ups
Sayonara celibacy! A Married At First Sight couple’s commenting on consummating their marriage and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive look. During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Justin and Alexis finally enjoy
It's a boy! Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera gives birth to her first baby and give her son a sweet name
Former Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera and her fiancé Jonathan Byrnes have welcomed their first child - a baby boy named Austin Mahinda Perera-Byrnes. Charlene, 37, announced the happy news on Tuesday and was positively glowing in photos she shared from after the birth, including one which showed the first moment she held her son.
LPBW’s Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Welcome Adorable New Addition to Family: Meet Their Dog Daisy May
Life changes. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff and her husband, Chris Marek, welcomed a new addition to their family. Amy, 60, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 9, to reveal that she and Chris, 60, adopted a rescue dog named Daisy May. “The new addition to...
Married At First Sight’s Matt Murray reveals ‘awful’ thing producers made him do saying ‘it’s my biggest regret’
MARRIED At First Sight UK star Matt Murray has revealed the "awful" thing producers made him do - saying it was his "biggest regret". Matt, 32, who rose to fame on the controversial E4 dating show alongside his on-screen wife Gemma, 30, has hit out that he was banned from speaking to her for a period of time.
'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Bailey Dead at 25: 'Forever My Baby'
Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has announced that her daughter, Kayla, has died. The reality star, 45, confirmed the tragic news in an Instagram post on Sunday. "Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey 💜🕊💔 This is not a goodbye," Brooke wrote alongside a carousel of images of her 25-year-old daughter. "Mommy will see you soon 🙏🏾."
Days of Our Lives Preview: Marlena, Kayla and Kate Are Out of Time — and Rafe Wonders if He Made a Huge Mistake Marrying Nicole
Tripp and Joey both have eyes for Wendy Shin. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of October 17 – 21, several relationships teeter on the brink of disaster. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Wendy Shin’s arrival in Salem had her butting heads...
Meet Below Deck Mediterranean’s New Deckhand
Jason Gaskell’s replacement has arrived on Below Deck Mediterranean. Get to know Reid Jenkins ahead of the new episode. Below Deck Mediterranean is welcoming a new deckhand aboard. Reid Jenkins is set to join the Home crew on Monday’s upcoming episode (which is already streaming on Peacock!), but based...
This RHONY OG Just Welcomed the New Cast to the Family
During BravoCon 2022, Jill Zarin told the RHONY newbies that they’ll have the “time of [their] lives” on the show. The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 cast members have officially been revealed, and though the seven ladies are all new to the show, they can learn a thing or two from the alums who came before them.
Paige Reveals How She Really Feels About Craig's “Loud" and "Obnoxious" Behavior
In a Winter House first look, Paige asks Amanda for advice about how best to handle Craig's "loud" personality. The second season of Winter House marks the first time that Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo are living together as a couple for several, uninterrupted weeks straight. While the two were initially excited at the prospect at staying together in the Stowe ski chalet, they knew that there would be some growing pains along the way.
