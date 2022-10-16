Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Daily Nebraskan
Husker weekend recap of Bowling, Cross Country and Swim and Dive
Nebraska bowling started off its season as well as it could have hoped by winning the Motiv Penguin Classic. The Huskers took down host Youngstown State in the championship on Sunday. The Huskers finished in second place on day one, going 4-1 on Friday with a total pinfall of 5,178....
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska women’s basketball ranked for first time since 2015, with spot in AP Preseason Poll
The Nebraska women’s basketball team is ranked No. 22 to start the season, according to the Associated Press Preseason Poll released on Tuesday. This is the first time the Huskers have been ranked in the preseason poll since 2014, when they entered the year as the No. 16 team. That came on the tails of the last time the Huskers ended the season ranked, entering the NCAA Tournament at No. 13 and as a 4-seed with a final record of 26-7. The last time Nebraska was ranked at all was in week 15 of the 2014-2015 season, when they were No. 21.
What the preseason analytics say about Iowa basketball ahead of the 2022-23 season
Iowa basketball will play a game later this month as the Hawkeyes will host Truman State in a preseason exhibition on Monday, Oct. 31. Iowa will then host Bethune-Cookman on Monday, Nov. 7, for the season opener of the 2022-23 college basketball season. Over the past few weeks, various analytics sites have published their preseason rankings and numbers.
An Iowa Hero and His Team Have Completed Their Mission
An Iowa hero has made many various trips across the United States to help people in need. Willie Ray Fairley is the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids and he and his team have helped provide food to those in Florida who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Iowa Boys Prep Football Poll
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below is the final regular-season football poll: Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. West Des Moines Dowling (4) 7-1 84 2 2. Pleasant Valley (5) 8-0 82 1 3. Southeast Polk 7-1 70 3 3. Ankeny 7-1 70 4 5. Cedar Falls 6-2 47 6 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-2 42 […]
KCRG.com
Willie Ray Fairley says team has ‘completed this mission’ to feed Florida hurricane victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he and his team have completed their mission to feed hurricane victims in Florida. Fairley and his team left earlier this month on a mission to provide food for those...
Iowa high school football rankings after Week 8
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa honor flight to be rescheduled
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is back home after spending days in Florida feeding those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Longtime Corridor Restaurant to Welcome Back Customers Next Week
Customers are ready to flock back to a newly remodeled corridor restaurant that's been closed for nearly 16 months. Next week, you'll again be able to sink your teeth into food like this. *Stock photo. It was on June 30, 2021, that a fire caused approximately $500,000 in damage at...
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
KCRG.com
Much chillier air on the way, starting Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Big changes in our weather are on the way, but likely without any rainfall for most. A cold front moves through Sunday which switches our winds to a northwesterly direction with some decent gusts during the day. Highs are limited to the low 50s for most.
KCRG.com
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - Early Monday morning, a break-in occurred at Columbus High School that left extensive vandalism in 6 classrooms and 3 other common and office areas. The damage included several broken windows, one entrance area, trophy cases, network cables, and other items scattered around the rooms. According...
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke
Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
KCRG.com
New FedEx Ground facility to open in Cedar Rapids, adds 300 jobs ahead of holidays
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new FedEx Ground automated sorting facility is opening in Cedar Rapids in time for the holiday shipping season. The company says it’ll bring 300 jobs for the holiday season, with opportunities to remain with the company even after the holidays are over. In...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Iowa crash
UPDATE: Oct. 17, 2022, 12:27 p.m. — The victim of the fatal crash Oct. 15 in Sabula, Iowa, has been identified as Gregg Thomas O’Bryant, 61, of Sabula. EARLIER: One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula, Iowa Causeway on Saturday night. One of those injured […]
Large Machinery Accident Claims Life Of Local Iowa Farmer
It seems that lately there have been a lot of farming accidents popping up as more farmers are out in the field with heavy equipment. We have seen an increase in tractor-vehicle collisions and even tractor rollovers that have seriously injured or even claimed the life of a farmer. Unfortunately,...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Community School District to discuss search for new superintendent
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday. Iowa Rep. Hinson admitted to hospital for kidney infection. Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital. Local surgical oncologist busts myths about breast cancer. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dr. Ingrid Lizarraga, a breast surgical...
KCRG.com
Speed cameras updated on I-380
NewBo City Market has been a staple of Cedar Rapids NewBo neighborhood, which is celebrating 10 years since it opened in 2012. State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. Updated: 11 hours ago. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well,...
iheart.com
Man Killed in Crash Near Atkins in Eastern Iowa
(Atkins, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday nights crash. Timothy Hildenbrand, 60, of Cedar Rapids was driving his truck east on Highway 30 near Linn/Benton Road when he entered the median and crossed over the westbound lanes. The truck hit a grain bin just north of the road.
Comments / 0