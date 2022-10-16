ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Daily Nebraskan

Husker weekend recap of Bowling, Cross Country and Swim and Dive

Nebraska bowling started off its season as well as it could have hoped by winning the Motiv Penguin Classic. The Huskers took down host Youngstown State in the championship on Sunday. The Huskers finished in second place on day one, going 4-1 on Friday with a total pinfall of 5,178....
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska women’s basketball ranked for first time since 2015, with spot in AP Preseason Poll

The Nebraska women’s basketball team is ranked No. 22 to start the season, according to the Associated Press Preseason Poll released on Tuesday. This is the first time the Huskers have been ranked in the preseason poll since 2014, when they entered the year as the No. 16 team. That came on the tails of the last time the Huskers ended the season ranked, entering the NCAA Tournament at No. 13 and as a 4-seed with a final record of 26-7. The last time Nebraska was ranked at all was in week 15 of the 2014-2015 season, when they were No. 21.
KCAU 9 News

Iowa Boys Prep Football Poll

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below is the final regular-season football poll: Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. West Des Moines Dowling (4) 7-1 84 2 2. Pleasant Valley (5) 8-0 82 1 3. Southeast Polk 7-1 70 3 3. Ankeny 7-1 70 4 5. Cedar Falls 6-2 47 6 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-2 42 […]
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa honor flight to be rescheduled

Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is back home after spending days in Florida feeding those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
KCRG.com

Much chillier air on the way, starting Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Big changes in our weather are on the way, but likely without any rainfall for most. A cold front moves through Sunday which switches our winds to a northwesterly direction with some decent gusts during the day. Highs are limited to the low 50s for most.
98.1 KHAK

Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke

Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
98.1 KHAK

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Iowa crash

UPDATE: Oct. 17, 2022, 12:27 p.m. — The victim of the fatal crash Oct. 15 in Sabula, Iowa, has been identified as Gregg Thomas O’Bryant, 61, of Sabula. EARLIER: One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula, Iowa Causeway on Saturday night. One of those injured […]
KCRG.com

Speed cameras updated on I-380

NewBo City Market has been a staple of Cedar Rapids NewBo neighborhood, which is celebrating 10 years since it opened in 2012. State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. Updated: 11 hours ago. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well,...
iheart.com

Man Killed in Crash Near Atkins in Eastern Iowa

(Atkins, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday nights crash. Timothy Hildenbrand, 60, of Cedar Rapids was driving his truck east on Highway 30 near Linn/Benton Road when he entered the median and crossed over the westbound lanes. The truck hit a grain bin just north of the road.
