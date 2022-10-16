The Nebraska women’s basketball team is ranked No. 22 to start the season, according to the Associated Press Preseason Poll released on Tuesday. This is the first time the Huskers have been ranked in the preseason poll since 2014, when they entered the year as the No. 16 team. That came on the tails of the last time the Huskers ended the season ranked, entering the NCAA Tournament at No. 13 and as a 4-seed with a final record of 26-7. The last time Nebraska was ranked at all was in week 15 of the 2014-2015 season, when they were No. 21.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO