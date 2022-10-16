ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunmore, PA

Community holds fundraiser to support cancer patient

By Taylor Chronowski
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11UHRc_0ibYOuH000

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a lifetime of caring for others, a community gathers to return the favor to a local woman in need.

A fundraiser for Lisa Majorino Martino took place as she battles life-threatening lung cancer.

Her friends and family of the Scranton diagnostic technician hosted the benefit at Fireside Martini Grill in Dunmore.

Majorino Martino was diagnosed with Stage 3A Lung Cancer after a regular routine medical screening.

Wizarding Fall Festival underway in Wilkes-Barre

She had part of her lung removed and is now undergoing intense chemotherapy to be followed by a long immunotherapy treatment.

Money from the benefit will go directly to her to help pay medical bills and other expenses.

“I couldn’t even tell ya people are just they’re phenomenal. A lot of the people that here are like friends that I haven’t seen in years,” said Majorino Martino.

Majorino Martino’s GoFundMe page has reached roughly $5K.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Tire recycling donation event to stomp out mosquitos

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County held another tire recycling event at PNC field, and it is one of multiple events being held this month. This event is held in partnership with the West Nile Virus Control Program to prevent breeding grounds for mosquitos. The goal is to get rid of used and unwanted […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County honors 100-year-old WWII veteran

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Commissioners honored and celebrated a veteran that turned 100 years old on Wednesday. Eddie Sporko, a veteran and lifelong resident of Scranton, turned 100 years old on October 19. The commissioners declared October 19 to officially be “Eddie Sporko Day” in his honor.  Sporko was brought to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

NEPA receives funding to hire additional police officers

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern Pennsylvania is on the receiving end of more than a million dollars in federal funds that can be used to hire additional police officers. Wilkes-Barre, Pittston, and Pocono Township police departments are set to receive the money. Congressman Matt Cartwright announced the federal grants at the Wilkes-Barre Police Headquarters on […]
PITTSTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms

Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

In memory of Mike: Walking to end epilepsy

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 65 million people worldwide live with a condition that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures. It’s the brain disorder epilepsy. Today, I had the honor of serving as emcee of an event aimed at raising critical funds and awareness. All of the usual excitement and energy were evident at the […]
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

Hispanic-owned business help downtown Hazleton thrive

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY — More than 70 percent of businesses in downtown Hazleton are Hispanic owned. Diego Tavares starts each morning in the kitchen at the Malaia Lounge. “People eat a lot in the morning, so they eat that stuff every day they come and get food. They call it “los tres golpes,” said Diego […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Senator Casey visits food bank, plans for expansion

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The economic impacts of the pandemic are still being felt across our region. According to officials at one of the area’s largest food banks, a major expansion is planned at the facility. It’s all about helping those families who are facing challenges putting food on their tables. Senator Bob […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Nay Aug Pool slides get demolished

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning people woke up to crews tearing down a portion of a popular pool in Scranton. Tearing down what’s left of the former Nay Aug Pool, piece by piece. “I woke up to that. This is what got me up this morning,” said Brett McCloe, of Scranton. Several bystanders […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Parents react to Scranton consolidation plan

SCRANTON, Pa. — As parents picked up their children outside of Charles Sumner Elementary School, the talk amongst them was about the future of the school. During Monday night's school board meeting, the district's chief recovery officer laid out a proposed two-phase plan to consolidate some of the schools.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

‘Barktoberfest’ event held to give shelter dogs homes

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter is trying to find homes this Fall for dogs in need through a fun event. Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosted what’s called “Barktoberfest”. The inaugural event in Olyphant happened on the ground of Maiolatesi Wine Cellars. It featured wine tasting, dozens of vendors, and lots of […]
OLYPHANT, PA
WOLF

Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks return for upcoming weekend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Historical Society announced Tuesday that the Annual Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks will be returning again this year. The popular tours will run on October 21st and 22nd. Come join us for a walking tour of the downtown historic district and learn...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

NEPA Pet Expo and Animal Care Summit

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A pet expo took place all over the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City, and it was also an animal care summit. It featured dozens of vendors with pet accessories or animal services. A highlight of the event featured a pet costume contest, a dozen dogs,...
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Program helps secure success of area students futures

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was an announcement on Tuesday for a special ceremony involving several local school districts regarding a program geared toward securing the success of area students. Local school district representatives met with the Commonwealth University at Bloomsburg to formally sign an agreement, guaranteeing students admission and a chance to earn […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WOLF

Blakely Borough Police Department will not regionalize

BLAKELY BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — It's been talked about for years now, the possibility of creating a regional local police force. Blakely Borough Council has been mulling over a plan to regionalize their police department with eight others throughout Lackawanna County. But now it looks like the deal is dead.
BLAKELY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fallen hero honor ride in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — This month, Retired U.S. Army Colonel Christopher D. Kolenda, Ph.D., founder of the Saber Six Foundation, is on a 1,700-mile Fallen Hero Honor Ride to honor the legacies of six paratroopers from his military unit (1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne), also known as Task Force SABER, who were killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2007.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

East Stroudsburg University organization celebrates Latin American heritage

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On the campus of East Stroudsburg University, an organization works toward sharing its Latin culture with its community during National Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond. Being proud of your culture and sharing it with others, that’s the message behind East Stroudsburg University’s student Latin American Association. “My culture means […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

PA Preferred website helps users find local produce

SUGARLOAF, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Farm-to-table, Pennsylvania grown and raised is the reason behind a new state website. The PA Preferred website was launched at the Maylath Farm and Orchard in Luzerne County Tuesday morning. The goal of the website is to help people find locally grown and processed food products. Foods grown in the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy