Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Quarterback News
On Monday morning, Bill Belichick was asked if the Patriots will turn back to Mac Jones at quarterback once he's healthy (via NESN's Zack Cox). To which the coach responded, "We'll see how that process is. Mac still wasn't able to play yesterday." The NFL world reacted to Belichick's comments...
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday. With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Still excited after making the...
Julian Edelman Reveals His Pick For Patriots Starting Quarterback
There could be a quarterback controversy brewing up in New England. Mac Jones, who started the first three games of the season, is still banged up with a high ankle sprain. Bailey Zappe has appeared in the last three games and has played at a level that could challenge Jones when he's healthy.
Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win
The New England Patriots not only thought Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, they liked him enough to select the Western Kentucky star in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Not every team felt the same way about Zappe, though, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts. Lynn...
NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Bills Bet Down
After a big road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills have again been bet down as the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Buffalo Bills +290 (Last week: +450, #1) The...
Why did Patriots HC Bill Belichick force the team to return to the field?
The New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns with ease this past weekend, 38-15. However, rarely after a win has a coach ever made his team return to the field. Yet, Patriots HC Bill Belichick forced his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium prior to boarding the buses, reported Zack Cox for NESN.
New England Patriots D/ST wreaks havoc in Week 6 win over Browns
The Patriots' defense totaled two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and three sacks during Sunday's win over the Browns. The unit surrendered just 15 points in the process. Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Dugger led the way for New England, amassing one interception, two passes defended, and eight tackles. Jalen Mills also picked...
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio (right) talks with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby
Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons. The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football operations and had a "major voice" in the organization, per Schefter. Easterby gained notoriety with...
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans odds: NFL Week 7 point spread, moneyline, total
The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. The Titans are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Titans are -150 on the...
Texans have fired former Patriots executive Jack Easterby
The Houston Texans are coming off their bye week and there are already changes to their staff. The Texans have cut ties with executive vice president of football operations in Jack Easterby, according to Adam Schefter. Houston hired Easterby in 2019, and held a major voice in the organization when...
