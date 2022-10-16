ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

CBS Detroit

Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police surround home of barricaded gunman on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit police have surrounded the home of a barricaded gunman on the city’s west side. UPDATE: Gunman arrested after standoff with police on Detroit’s west side. The incident is taking place on Evergreen Road south of I-96. The barricaded gunman came out on his porch...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Veterinarian holds dog by neck, slams its head on floor, police say

RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan veterinarian is facing an animal cruelty charge after a video of him allegedly abusing one of his dogs was posted to YouTube, police said. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Macomb County sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers were dispatched to a residence on 29 Mile Road in Ray Township regarding an animal abuse complaint. The 52-year-old male suspect was at an animal care clinic in Shelby Township where he works as a veterinarian when authorities arrived, police said.
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

20-year-old man attacked, dragged while walking dog in Grosse Pointe Woods

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Grosse Pointe Woods police are investigating an attempted abduction of a 20-year-old man who says he was attacked and dragged while walking his dog. It happened on October 12 around 11:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Lennon Street. Police say the 20-year-old man was walking his dog when he was physically assaulted by a man in his early 40s. The man in his early 40s then attempted to drag the 20-year-old into a white work van, but the victim was able to get away after hitting the suspect. Police describe the suspect as a 40 to 45-year-old white male, approximately 6 feet tall, medium build, and clean shaven. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black winter hat.Police say the van he was driving was a white work van, possibly a Ford Econoline van, with "whited out" out windows. Anyone who has any information or notices suspicious activity should contact Grosse Pointe Woods Police at 313-343-2410.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman stuck on train tracks rescued by good Samaritan moments before crash in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. – An extraordinary rescue occurred in Port Huron this week when a good Samaritan helped a woman trapped on the train tracks to safety. All Patty James wanted to do Monday night was take her daughter’s car to the gas station to fill it up for her. James was on her way to gas up her daughter’s SUV on the night of Monday, Oct. 17, when she crossed the train tracks near Griswold and Range roads.
PORT HURON, MI

