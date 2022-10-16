Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Barricaded gunman situation from Tuesday ends Wednesday morning
The Detroit Police Department responded to a scene where an armed man barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday night.
fox2detroit.com
It was all hands on deck at Macomb Mall for shots fired
"We were calling people in off duty," said Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe. "Our neighboring jurisdictions were sending us officers."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Taylor police want help identifying owner of vehicle involved in drive-by shooting
TAYLOR, Mich. – Police are asking the public to help them identify the owner of a car involved in a drive-by shooting in Taylor. The shooting happened on Sept. 27. The victim was shot four times in what police said was an unprovoked drive-by shooting near the area of Telegraph Road and I-94.
Barricaded gunman situation in Detroit ends after nearly 11 hours
Since 8 p.m. Tuesday night, authorities have been outside of the Plainview Avenue home following calls of a domestic violence incident from inside the home.
fox2detroit.com
Arrest made in 17-year-old found shot in the head on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police confirm that suspect(s) were taken into custody connected to the homicide investigation of a 17-year-old found on I-94 Friday morning. Police said the Second District Special Investigation Section executed two search warrants in the city of Southfield. MSP did not...
Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police surround home of barricaded gunman on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Detroit police have surrounded the home of a barricaded gunman on the city’s west side. UPDATE: Gunman arrested after standoff with police on Detroit’s west side. The incident is taking place on Evergreen Road south of I-96. The barricaded gunman came out on his porch...
Zion Foster's mom responds to end of landfill search operation for missing teen
After a search for the body of 17-year-old Zion Foster of Eastpointe at a Macomb County landfill lasting five months has ended, Detroit police say they will have another update on Friday.
Woman whose car was hit by bullets describes shooting at Macomb Mall
Chantay Russell showed 7 Action News her car parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods at Macomb Mall and said, "I'm glad I wasn't in the car."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shoots, injures 37-year-old during road rage incident in Waterford Township, police say
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 37-year-old man was shot in a road rage incident in Waterford Township. The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It began in Pontiac, continued westbound on Huron Street, and ended near Voorheis Road in Waterford Township. Waterford Township police said a 37-year-old man driving...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Power cut, windows smashed, fencing torn apart overnight at Detroit Dog Rescue building
DETROIT – Officials with Detroit Dog Rescue said someone broke into their building overnight and cut the power, smashed windows, and tore apart fencing. The incident happened during the early morning hours Wednesday (Oct. 19) at the Detroit Dog Rescue location on the city’s east side. “All the...
Veterinarian holds dog by neck, slams its head on floor, police say
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan veterinarian is facing an animal cruelty charge after a video of him allegedly abusing one of his dogs was posted to YouTube, police said. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Macomb County sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers were dispatched to a residence on 29 Mile Road in Ray Township regarding an animal abuse complaint. The 52-year-old male suspect was at an animal care clinic in Shelby Township where he works as a veterinarian when authorities arrived, police said.
Active police situation unfolding at Macomb Mall in Roseville
An active police situation is reportedly unfolding at the Macomb Mall in Roseville Sunday afternoon. Multiple tipsters reported to WWJ there was an active shooter at the mall. Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 as more details become available.
fox2detroit.com
Westland police searching for suspects after 2 thefts at Ace Hardware
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects are wanted after two thefts at Ace Hardware in Westland. Police said both thefts happened the same day, Sept. 19, and were similar, but they do not know if the suspects know each other. The first suspect walked into the store at 132...
fox2detroit.com
Mystery surrounds murder of 17-year-old found shot in the head on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 17-year-old girl was found murdered Friday morning after she was shot in the head on I-94. But who killed her and why are still two unknowns that Michigan State Police need help solving. All lanes of I-94 in Macomb County were closed...
20-year-old man attacked, dragged while walking dog in Grosse Pointe Woods
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Grosse Pointe Woods police are investigating an attempted abduction of a 20-year-old man who says he was attacked and dragged while walking his dog. It happened on October 12 around 11:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Lennon Street. Police say the 20-year-old man was walking his dog when he was physically assaulted by a man in his early 40s. The man in his early 40s then attempted to drag the 20-year-old into a white work van, but the victim was able to get away after hitting the suspect. Police describe the suspect as a 40 to 45-year-old white male, approximately 6 feet tall, medium build, and clean shaven. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black winter hat.Police say the van he was driving was a white work van, possibly a Ford Econoline van, with "whited out" out windows. Anyone who has any information or notices suspicious activity should contact Grosse Pointe Woods Police at 313-343-2410.
Police investigating after apparent shooting at Macomb Mall in Roseville; mall reportedly evacuated
An active police situation is reportedly unfolding at the Macomb Mall in Roseville Sunday afternoon. Multiple tipsters reported to WWJ there was an active shooter at the mall. Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 as more details become available.
Update: Police seeking suspect in Macomb Mall shooting incident
Roseville Police confirm there was a shooting Sunday at Macomb Mall in Roseville.Officers were dispatched to Macomb Mall Sunday at approximately 12:55 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Grosse Pointe Woods man walking his dog attacked, dragged in attempted abduction
A 20-year-old out for an evening stroll with his dog was in Grosse Pointe Woods was attacked and dragged to a van during an attempted abduction, police warned residents on Monday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman stuck on train tracks rescued by good Samaritan moments before crash in Port Huron
PORT HURON, Mich. – An extraordinary rescue occurred in Port Huron this week when a good Samaritan helped a woman trapped on the train tracks to safety. All Patty James wanted to do Monday night was take her daughter’s car to the gas station to fill it up for her. James was on her way to gas up her daughter’s SUV on the night of Monday, Oct. 17, when she crossed the train tracks near Griswold and Range roads.
