ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Joe Harris, Seth Curry won’t be ready for Nets’ season opener

By Peter Botte
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xkSLL_0ibYObkR00

Sharpshooters Joe Harris and Seth Curry won’t make it back in time to play for the Nets in their regular-season opener.

Coach Steve Nash said both rehabbing wings are making progress and will continue with live-contact practice sessions this week, but they will sit out at least Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans at Barclays Center.

“I’m not concerned. I’m positive, I’m optimistic,” Nash said about Harris and Curry after practice Sunday in Brooklyn. “It’s just straightforward, guys coming back from surgery and assimilating back to play.

“It’s not always like straight up, sometimes you go through some adaptation issues. I think those guys are facing that, more than the emergency lights are on and we’re concerned. I think we feel like this is all a part of them getting back to it. … It’s well within the realm of normalcy for guys to have hiccups after surgery.”

Those absences likely mean summertime pickup Royce O’Neale will be the fifth member of the initial starting unit alongside the team’s new Big 3 — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons — and center Nic Claxton. O’Neale averaged 8.8 points and shot 50 percent from the field over 24.8 minutes in four preseason games (three starts).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Liht7_0ibYObkR00
Nets wing Joe Harris (r.) dribbles during a preseason game against the 76ers on Oct. 3, 2022.
Corey Sipkin

“Whether I was starting or coming off the bench, I was still gonna be the player I am, bring a lot of energy, offensively and defensively, and do what I gotta do,” said O’Neale, who was acquired in July from Utah for a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick. “These guys make the game easier for me. And I try to make the game easier for them.

“They’re creators, knocking down open shots, and creating for them, I think just everybody reading off each other has been great.”

The 29-year-old O’Neale made 77 starts last season for the Jazz, shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point distance. But Curry (43.95 percent) and Harris (43.90) are ranked first and second, respectively, among active NBA players in career 3-point shooting percentage.

Harris has been sidelined since Nov. 14 of last season, undergoing multiple surgeries on his left ankle. He started and played 15 minutes in the Nets’ preseason opener against the 76ers on Oct. 3, before sitting out the final three tune-up contests with soreness in his left foot.

“He’s actually doing a lot better and really is turning a corner, but it was not enough time,” Nash said. “So he’s gonna start ramping up and taking part in more contact and we’ll give you an update on Thursday.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avAUK_0ibYObkR00
Seth Curry shoots at the Nets’ practice facility on Oct. 8, 2022.
NBAE via Getty Images

Curry played through left ankle soreness late last season and in the playoffs after coming to the Nets in the Simmons-James Harden blockbuster in February. He still is working his way back from arthroscopic surgery on the ankle in May, missing all four preseason contests.

“Similar situation, maybe not, maybe a hair behind Joe,” Nash said of Curry, who saw some four-on-four action in Sunday’s practice. “But most guys are going to participate in contact over the next few days.”

Without the two veteran outside threats, Nash said it’s fair to expect O’Neale and second-year guard Cam Thomas to receive the majority of the Harris/Curry minutes against the Pelicans.

“That’s a pretty good, generalized way to put it right now,” Nash said. “Royce is such an intelligent player, unselfish player, complete awareness of who he is and what he does, and it just makes it a great fit for our guys.

“He was able to lead, direct on the floor, and he understands how to sacrifice for teammates who are higher-volume players and just that awareness and IQ is very important.”

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022-2023 Brooklyn Nets roster

A new season of Brooklyn Nets basketball will begin on Wednesday, October 19th, and expectations couldn’t be higher for a roster led by the star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. After months and months of waiting, the Nets’ new Big 3 will finally take the...
DENVER, NY
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving boldly predicts Nets will win NBA championship this season

Kyrie Irving is calling his shot (no pun intended) early. The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke with reporters on Tuesday and all but outright predicted a championship for Brooklyn this season. It all started when Irving was asked what a championship would mean for the Nets franchise. “I’ll have an answer...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Tim Hardaway Jr. Ready to Help Mavs After Injury

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off an impressive run to the Western Conference Finals last season. As his teammates gutted out two playoff series victories, Tim Hardaway Jr. had to observe from the sideline as he was recovering from a season-ending foot injury. Now, he's back. “I’m just happy I can...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Ben Simmons excited, says he has to be Brooklyn Nets' motor

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons couldn't hold back his excitement as he prepared to play in his first regular-season NBA game in almost a year and a half. "Ready to go," Simmons said after Wednesday's shootaround, in advance of the Nets' season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. "Very excited. I'm looking forward to getting out there and playing. We got a great group of guys here, and we're ready to roll."
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy