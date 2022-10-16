Joe Harris, Seth Curry won’t be ready for Nets’ season opener

Sharpshooters Joe Harris and Seth Curry won’t make it back in time to play for the Nets in their regular-season opener.

Coach Steve Nash said both rehabbing wings are making progress and will continue with live-contact practice sessions this week, but they will sit out at least Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans at Barclays Center.

“I’m not concerned. I’m positive, I’m optimistic,” Nash said about Harris and Curry after practice Sunday in Brooklyn. “It’s just straightforward, guys coming back from surgery and assimilating back to play.

“It’s not always like straight up, sometimes you go through some adaptation issues. I think those guys are facing that, more than the emergency lights are on and we’re concerned. I think we feel like this is all a part of them getting back to it. … It’s well within the realm of normalcy for guys to have hiccups after surgery.”

Those absences likely mean summertime pickup Royce O’Neale will be the fifth member of the initial starting unit alongside the team’s new Big 3 — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons — and center Nic Claxton. O’Neale averaged 8.8 points and shot 50 percent from the field over 24.8 minutes in four preseason games (three starts).

Nets wing Joe Harris (r.) dribbles during a preseason game against the 76ers on Oct. 3, 2022. Corey Sipkin

“Whether I was starting or coming off the bench, I was still gonna be the player I am, bring a lot of energy, offensively and defensively, and do what I gotta do,” said O’Neale, who was acquired in July from Utah for a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick. “These guys make the game easier for me. And I try to make the game easier for them.

“They’re creators, knocking down open shots, and creating for them, I think just everybody reading off each other has been great.”

The 29-year-old O’Neale made 77 starts last season for the Jazz, shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point distance. But Curry (43.95 percent) and Harris (43.90) are ranked first and second, respectively, among active NBA players in career 3-point shooting percentage.

Harris has been sidelined since Nov. 14 of last season, undergoing multiple surgeries on his left ankle. He started and played 15 minutes in the Nets’ preseason opener against the 76ers on Oct. 3, before sitting out the final three tune-up contests with soreness in his left foot.

“He’s actually doing a lot better and really is turning a corner, but it was not enough time,” Nash said. “So he’s gonna start ramping up and taking part in more contact and we’ll give you an update on Thursday.”

Seth Curry shoots at the Nets’ practice facility on Oct. 8, 2022. NBAE via Getty Images

Curry played through left ankle soreness late last season and in the playoffs after coming to the Nets in the Simmons-James Harden blockbuster in February. He still is working his way back from arthroscopic surgery on the ankle in May, missing all four preseason contests.

“Similar situation, maybe not, maybe a hair behind Joe,” Nash said of Curry, who saw some four-on-four action in Sunday’s practice. “But most guys are going to participate in contact over the next few days.”

Without the two veteran outside threats, Nash said it’s fair to expect O’Neale and second-year guard Cam Thomas to receive the majority of the Harris/Curry minutes against the Pelicans.

“That’s a pretty good, generalized way to put it right now,” Nash said. “Royce is such an intelligent player, unselfish player, complete awareness of who he is and what he does, and it just makes it a great fit for our guys.

“He was able to lead, direct on the floor, and he understands how to sacrifice for teammates who are higher-volume players and just that awareness and IQ is very important.”