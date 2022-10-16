ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady concerned about Buccaneers after loss to Steelers: ‘A lot to correct’

By Christopher Scarglato
New York Post
 2 days ago

Tom Brady isn’t happy about the Buccaneers losing to the Steelers.

After Pittsburgh stunned Tampa Bay 20-18 on Sunday at Heinz Field, Brady crossed his arms during his postgame press conference and reflected on the loss with a look of concern on his face .

"We all got to do a better job."

🗣: @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/H7mZnD8bzr

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 16, 2022

“I think we’re all playing less than what we’re capable of,” the 45-year-old signal-caller said to reporters . “We’ve got to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out why.”

Brady, who went 25-for-40 on 243 yards, kept the Buccaneers in Sunday’s game but couldn’t push them over the top, even while facing Pittsburgh’s second-string QB, Mitchell Trubisky, after starter Kenny Pickett went down with a concussion. Trubisky was 9-for-12 passing for 144 yards and touchdown. Tampa Bay, which has scored more the 21 points just once this season, now sits at a 3-3 after the loss and visit the Carolina Panthers next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMOrT_0ibYOari00
Tom Brady let his feelings loose after losing to the Steelers.
AP

The Tampa Bay quarterback got so frustrated with his team’s play that during the waning seconds of the second quarter, with the Buccaneers down 10-6, he screamed at his offensive line : “You’re so much better than the way you’re f–king playing.”

“It’s all execution,” Brady said postgame . “We all got to do a better job… Obviously, a lot to correct.”

