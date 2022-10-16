ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Trump’s Anti-Semitic Insult

By HuffPost Video
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MX7Lv_0ibYOXAP00

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 14

Consuelo Ortiz
2d ago

Let Insurrection Trump keep talking! Every time he does HE GIVES MORE INFORMATION TO HIS " DIRECT INVOLVEMENT & LEADER" OF INSURRECTION ATTACK & PEOPLE THAT WERE MURDERED AS ( HE, TRUMP) SAT & WATCHED HIS MOB DO THE KILLING!!

Reply
9
Viva Satire!
2d ago

Trump: "Listen Folks, I know so much more than those Rabbits in Israel about Jewdayism!"

Reply
9
AP_001492.ab3774e40e694c9db4a403ff904435fb.1424
2d ago

Trump hasn’t figured out he’s the big insult

Reply
12
Related
HuffPost

Trump’s In Trouble Now

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit accuses Donald Trump & three of his children of massive tax fraud.
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Trump’s Tall Tales Have Finally Caught Up With Him

Gwenda Blair is the author of The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders And A President and an adjunct professor at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. On Wednesday, September 21, New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a 220-page lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court accusing Donald Trump and three of his children of using wildly inaccurate evaluations of Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and multiple other properties to defraud lenders and cheat on taxes. The result, she said, was a “staggering” and “astounding” scheme that yielded an estimated $250 million in ill-gotten gains.
GEORGIA STATE
TheWrap

Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)

Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

177K+
Followers
10K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy