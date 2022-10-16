The Dolphins are "optimistic" wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) will be available for Week 7's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Mike McDaniel. Waddle is not expected to do much in practice to open the week on Wednesday, but the team is optimistic he will be available to face the Steelers. Waddle had been playing through a groin injury, but now it appears his shoulder is the concern. Waddle caught 6 of 10 targets in Week 6's loss for 129 yards and 1 fumble. His status will need to be monitored throughout the week.

6 HOURS AGO