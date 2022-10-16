Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshMinnesota State
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 7 power rankings
The Vikings are moving up as the Packers tumble.
Dolphins work out 4 running backs on Tuesday
After releasing ZaQuandre White from their practice squad on Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to fill that open spot with another running back. The team ended up signing former New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine, but they also had three others in on Tuesday to vie for the practice squad role – Nate McCrary, Abram Smith and Antonio Williams.
Yardbarker
Minnesota Vikings Takeaways from Week 6 Win
It is time for the Minnesota Vikings takeaways after their week six win over the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings went into Miami and emerged victorious, beating the Dolphins (3-3) 24-16. The Vikings are now 5-1 heading into their bye week. The Vikings and Dolphins started out ugly, with each team combining for seven punts to start the game. Things picked up when Miami kicked a field goal, followed by the Vikings scoring a touchdown to go up 7-3. The Dolphins missed a field goal and threw an interception leading to a Vikings field goal putting them up 10-3 at the half.
Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett Sound Off Following MNF Loss to Chargers
Hear from Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett following Broncos 19-16 loss against the Chargers on MNF.
The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 6
The Minnesota Vikings have six games in the books in 2022, with a 5-1 record heading into the bye week. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a fifth time, thanks to the best defensive showing of the season to date and some timely offensive plays from Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Irv Smith. Next up, the Vikings rest on the bye, with eyes locked on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.
numberfire.com
Dolphins optimistic Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) will play in Week 7
The Dolphins are "optimistic" wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) will be available for Week 7's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Mike McDaniel. Waddle is not expected to do much in practice to open the week on Wednesday, but the team is optimistic he will be available to face the Steelers. Waddle had been playing through a groin injury, but now it appears his shoulder is the concern. Waddle caught 6 of 10 targets in Week 6's loss for 129 yards and 1 fumble. His status will need to be monitored throughout the week.
The State of the Vikings: Week 7
This is Episode 143 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the 5-1 Vikings through six games. Particularly, the Vikings pass rush in Miami, the 2023 NFL Draft, and bye-week dealings are discussed. Email any...
numberfire.com
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam a healthy scratch for Week 7
The Denver Broncos listed tight end Albert Okwuegbunam as a healthy scratch for Monday night's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos have not shown much interest in getting Okwuegbunam on the field so far this season, and will now leave him on the sidelines in Week 6 as rookie tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) makes his pro debut.
Comments / 0