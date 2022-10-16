ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game. Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse. The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance...
atozsports.com

NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NJ.com

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, Colts’ Jim Irsay lead infighting at NFL fall meetings

What happens in New York doesn’t stay in New York. At least when it comes to the NFL owners gathering in Big Apple Tuesday for the fall meetings. ESPN reports Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones found himself in a profanity-laced verbal battle with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The issue? Compensation for commissioner Roger Goodell.
ESPN

Tony Romo's Bills-Chiefs prediction tops NFL quotes of week

The "Tony Romo has supernatural predictive abilities" argument gets stronger, highlighting our NFL quotes of the week. Announcer, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and possible psychic Tony Romo, during the first quarter of Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills ended up winning the game 24-20.
KANSAS CITY, MO
programminginsider.com

2022 NFL Regular Season Week 7 TV and Announcer Schedule

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The Jets (4-2) finish a road run by facing the Broncos (2-4) (CBS, Oct. 23 @ 4:05 PM ET). New York won a third straight game by upsetting Green Bay 27-10 at Lambeau Field in Week 6. Breece Hall (NYJ) had his first career 100-yard rushing performance and a score in the win.
iheart.com

Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win

In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...

