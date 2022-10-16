Read full article on original website
Boo birds: Jill Biden booed by Philadelphia Eagles fans before game against Dallas Cowboys
First lady Jill Biden was booed at Lincoln Financial Field at the end of the Philadelphia Eagles pregame Sunday.
Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game. Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse. The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance...
atozsports.com
NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, Colts’ Jim Irsay lead infighting at NFL fall meetings
What happens in New York doesn’t stay in New York. At least when it comes to the NFL owners gathering in Big Apple Tuesday for the fall meetings. ESPN reports Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones found himself in a profanity-laced verbal battle with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The issue? Compensation for commissioner Roger Goodell.
Yardbarker
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni’s wife shares hilarious story regarding fans booing her husband
Nick Sirianni is in his second season with the Philadelphia Eagles and is just now endearing himself to the team’s fans. But it was a bit of a rocky road for him to get to this point. The Eagles got off to a 1-3 start and were 2-5 early...
Jack Easterby out with Texans, report says
The executive vice president of football operations had been with the team since 2019.
CBS Sports
Biggest strength, weakness for each NFL team: Josh Allen an ultimate weapon, why Chiefs won't reach Super Bowl
Hard to believe a third of the NFL season is completed, and yet the league remains as unpredictable as ever. The Buffalo Bills are as good as advertised while the Philadelphia Eagles are the last unbeaten team -- which was hard to fathom at the beginning of the year. The...
NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule 2022
Whether "Sunday Night Football" (SNF) is tonight or you're looking ahead to see who's playing, here's our quick and easy 2022 schedule, including time and channel.
ESPN
Tony Romo's Bills-Chiefs prediction tops NFL quotes of week
The "Tony Romo has supernatural predictive abilities" argument gets stronger, highlighting our NFL quotes of the week. Announcer, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and possible psychic Tony Romo, during the first quarter of Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills ended up winning the game 24-20.
programminginsider.com
2022 NFL Regular Season Week 7 TV and Announcer Schedule
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The Jets (4-2) finish a road run by facing the Broncos (2-4) (CBS, Oct. 23 @ 4:05 PM ET). New York won a third straight game by upsetting Green Bay 27-10 at Lambeau Field in Week 6. Breece Hall (NYJ) had his first career 100-yard rushing performance and a score in the win.
iheart.com
Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win
In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox. The Chargers are a 6.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week 7...
Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 7...
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS. The Ravens are a 6.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 7...
