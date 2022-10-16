The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) got their first divisional win of the season in a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The Week 6 win marked the fifth consecutive time the Colts have beaten the Jaguars at home since Frank Reich took over as head coach. The offense was stellar, giving its best performance of the season, while the defense struggled but came through with stops in significant spots.

