FOX59

Colts trusted Matt Ryan and Alec Pierce, and they delivered

INDIANAPOLIS – With everything on the line, it was a matter of trust. Trust in the veteran quarterback to make the necessary throw to complete yet another game-winning drive. Trust in the rookie receiver to make the highlight catch with every set of eyes at Lucas Oil Stadium and one-on-coverage pressing him down the right […]
Yardbarker

Calls for HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing grow after Broncos' 2-4 start

After another dreadful performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears more and more likely to be packing his bags. His team is 2-4 and has now looked appallingly incompetent in three primetime games. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Hackett...
Cleveland.com

Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
Athlon Sports

Nathaniel Hackett Addresses Melvin Gordon's Playing Time

Melvin Gordon appeared to be upset in a postgame interview Monday night after being limited to three carries in Denver's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Today, Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett spoke to the media and explained that while Gordon "didn't do anything wrong," the team liked how ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stock report from Colts' 34-27 win over Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) got their first divisional win of the season in a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The Week 6 win marked the fifth consecutive time the Colts have beaten the Jaguars at home since Frank Reich took over as head coach. The offense was stellar, giving its best performance of the season, while the defense struggled but came through with stops in significant spots.
