AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Titans

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Broncos have received trade calls regarding their plethora of tight ends. He highlights Albert Okwuegbunam as the name to watch after he was a health scratch on Monday night. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Raiders are still looking to turn over the roster under...
Texans drop front office bombshell during bye week

The Houston Texans are on a bye in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season but they have just turned heads around with a surprising front office maneuver that saw the franchise part ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. “A significant...
Colts LB Shaq Leonard (concussion) returns to practice

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard returned to practice Wednesday, albeit wearing a red non-contact jersey. Leonard has been sidelined since suffering a concussion and injuring his nose in his Week 4 season debut against Tennessee. Leonard has yet to play a full game in 2022. He had offseason back...
