Wichita Eagle
Here’s what KC Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes saw on the final interception vs. Buffalo Bills
Patrick Mahomes wanted to throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster. That’s the first thing you need to know about Buffalo’s game-clinching interception in the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes, however, ended up trying to throw to Skyy Moore on...
Yardbarker
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Titans
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Broncos have received trade calls regarding their plethora of tight ends. He highlights Albert Okwuegbunam as the name to watch after he was a health scratch on Monday night. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Raiders are still looking to turn over the roster under...
Texans drop front office bombshell during bye week
The Houston Texans are on a bye in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season but they have just turned heads around with a surprising front office maneuver that saw the franchise part ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. “A significant...
Yardbarker
Colts LB Shaq Leonard (concussion) returns to practice
Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard returned to practice Wednesday, albeit wearing a red non-contact jersey. Leonard has been sidelined since suffering a concussion and injuring his nose in his Week 4 season debut against Tennessee. Leonard has yet to play a full game in 2022. He had offseason back...
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio (right) talks with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Texans part ways with executive Jack Easterby
Easterby, who previously worked in the New England Patriots organization, is largely responsible for the direction of the Houston franchise since arriving in 2019.
