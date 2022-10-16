ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Joking Threat To Packers Teammates

The Green Bay Packers have looked nothing like the team many thought they would be coming into the year, and Aaron Rodgers may have to take matters into his own hands. Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," the 38-year-old joked that the best way to motivate his struggling offensive line may be restrict the gift-giving this holiday season.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Green Bay Packers get much-needed positive update

The Green Bay Packers received a much-needed positive update on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN, wide receiver Randall Cobb will miss “multiple weeks” due to an ankle injury he suffered in Green Bay’s 27-10 loss to the New York Jets. This is a positive...
GREEN BAY, WI

