Man charged with manslaughter in Queens subway death: NYPD
A Queens man was arrested Tuesday after a fight over a cellphone resulted in a man fatally struck by a subway train, police said. Man charged with manslaughter in Queens subway death: …. A Queens man was arrested Tuesday after a fight over a cellphone resulted in a man fatally...
Some surprisingly spooky places in NYC
With Halloween less than two weeks away, there are some secret spooky NYC spots you may not be aware of. With Halloween less than two weeks away, there are some secret spooky NYC spots you may not be aware of. Death of NYC carriage horse sparks protest and calls …
Resource fair honors Bronx veteran
Leroy Archible passed away in August at the age of 91. On Monday, a veterans resource fair in Co-op city is dedicated to his memory. Leroy Archible passed away in August at the age of 91. On Monday, a veterans resource fair in Co-op city is dedicated to his memory.
New book 'Filmed in Brooklyn' captures borough on the big screen
Brooklyn has played a starring role in the film scene for decades, and now a book is shining a spotlight on some of the borough’s memorable turns on the big screen. New book ‘Filmed in Brooklyn’ captures borough on …. Brooklyn has played a starring role in...
NYC sees spike in teen crimes
Teens have either been the suspects or victims in a number of crimes in NYC this year, police said. Teens have either been the suspects or victims in a number of crimes in NYC this year, police said. Stomp Out Bullying founder on pushing back against …. As National Bullying...
NYC proposal would change times for when trash can be put on curb
Garbage would be put out on the curb later in the evening and sit curbside for a shorter amount of time under a new proposal in New York City. NYC proposal would change times for when trash can …. Garbage would be put out on the curb later in the...
Manhattan borough president on crime, housing, migrants, and more
Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss several issues facing the island, including gun violence, subway crime, congestion pricing, rising evictions, and the influx of migrants to New York City. Manhattan borough president on crime, housing, migrants, …. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined...
Fighting burnout
A new study from Trueve finds that more women than ever before are burned out. One of the study's author's aims to find out why, and what to do to help. A new study from Trueve finds that more women than ever before are burned out. One of the study's author's aims to find out why, and what to do to help.
Family grieves man fatally shot by police in NYC
Police shot and killed Joel Capellan, 29, in Inwood on Sunday. His family told PIX11 News he was getting his life together. Police shot and killed Joel Capellan, 29, in Inwood on Sunday. His family told PIX11 News he was getting his life together. Man in critical condition after being...
Officer opens fire after vehicle hits fellow cop in Bronx: NYPD
An NYPD officer opened fire on the occupants of a suspected stolen vehicle after a fellow cop was struck by the ride Sunday night in Soundview, according to authorities. Officer opens fire after vehicle hits fellow cop …. An NYPD officer opened fire on the occupants of a suspected stolen...
New York City shelter for migrants opens on Randall's Island
New York City’s tent relief center for migrants opens Wednesday on Randall’s Island, offering shelter to asylum seekers after their lengthy journey. New York City shelter for migrants opens on Randall’s …. New York City’s tent relief center for migrants opens Wednesday on Randall’s Island, offering shelter...
New York governor's race spotlight finds transit safety issue
Continuing calls for enhanced safety measures in New York City’s transit system have crossed over to the governor’s race. New York governor’s race spotlight finds transit …. Continuing calls for enhanced safety measures in New York City’s transit system have crossed over to the governor’s race....
Student loan forgiveness application is now open
The application for federal student loan forgiveness has officially opened, President Joe Biden announced Monday following a beta test that launched Friday. The application for federal student loan forgiveness has officially opened, President Joe Biden announced Monday following a beta test that launched Friday. Paterson basketball court named for WNBA...
Meet the Peruvian dancer chasing his New York City dreams
NEW YORK — David Machicado has always loved to dance. “I started dancing, just, at home when I was a little kid,” Machicado said. “I guess it was always a part of my life.”. But growing up in Lima, Peru in the 1990s, he didn’t see a...
New York City attorney on affordable housing shortage, eviction
Leah Goodridge, an attorney who also serves on the New York City Planning Commission, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss the city's shortage of affordable housing and surging rents. New York City attorney on affordable housing shortage, …. Leah Goodridge, an attorney who also serves on the New...
Queens man pleads guilty to killing WWI veteran missing since 1976, prosecutors say
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens man admitted Tuesday to fatally stabbing an 81-year-old World War I veteran who disappeared 46 years ago, authorities said. Martin Motta, 75, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Clarence Seitz in 1976, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Motta faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 7.
Chilly air in the forecast for tri-state region
Cooler air is moving into the tri-state region, bringing the coldest temperatures that we've seen so far this season. Mr. G has the details in the forecast. Cooler air is moving into the tri-state region, bringing the coldest temperatures that we've seen so far this season. Mr. G has the details in the forecast.
Affordable must-have gadgets to make everyday life easier
From shoe covers to ice cream cone holders, these problem-solving gadgets are under $50. Affordable must-have gadgets to make everyday life …. From shoe covers to ice cream cone holders, these problem-solving gadgets are under $50. Pursuing degrees and dreams: Justice-impacted women …. Many women who were formerly incarcerated and...
Husband and wife pen book about the importance of eating together
NEW YORK (PIX11) — If there’s one thing that can bring families together, it would be food. This is true for husband and wife Julian and Caroline Clauss-Ehlers, a classically trained chef and a psychologist, respectively. They’ve written a book together entitled “Eating Together, Being Together,” a cookbook not only with a range of recipes but also with a guide for parents to get their kids engaged with cooking, from toddlerhood through their teenage years.
