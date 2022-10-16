Read full article on original website
Patriots Bill Belichick Offers His Opinion of Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett broke the record for sacks in Cleveland Browns franchise history against the New England Patriots. Patriots head coach was asked about his thoughts on the Browns franchise pass rusher.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers
The Bengals are hopeful LB Logan Wilson will be week-to-week with a shoulder injury. The team is gathering more information on his injury. (Ben Baby) Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DL Josh Tupou will be out for at least a couple of weeks. (Baby) Bengals WR Tee Higgins is not...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Quarterback News
On Monday morning, Bill Belichick was asked if the Patriots will turn back to Mac Jones at quarterback once he's healthy (via NESN's Zack Cox). To which the coach responded, "We'll see how that process is. Mac still wasn't able to play yesterday." The NFL world reacted to Belichick's comments...
NBC Sports
Patriots players, Belichick react to Zappe's excellent performance vs. Browns
The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played a huge role in that success. Zappe made his second career NFL start Sunday in the Patriots' Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions as New England cruised to a 38-15 victory. Zappe also became the first quarterback of the Super Bowl era to win his first two career starts with a QB rating of 100 or better in each of those games.
Julian Edelman Reveals His Pick For Patriots Starting Quarterback
There could be a quarterback controversy brewing up in New England. Mac Jones, who started the first three games of the season, is still banged up with a high ankle sprain. Bailey Zappe has appeared in the last three games and has played at a level that could challenge Jones when he's healthy.
NBC Sports
Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win
The New England Patriots not only thought Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, they liked him enough to select the Western Kentucky star in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Not every team felt the same way about Zappe, though, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts. Lynn...
fantasypros.com
New England Patriots D/ST wreaks havoc in Week 6 win over Browns
The Patriots' defense totaled two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and three sacks during Sunday's win over the Browns. The unit surrendered just 15 points in the process. Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Dugger led the way for New England, amassing one interception, two passes defended, and eight tackles. Jalen Mills also picked...
iheart.com
Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win
In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
NBC Sports
Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby
Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons. The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football operations and had a "major voice" in the organization, per Schefter. Easterby gained notoriety with...
Yardbarker
3 Players Who Stood Out In Browns’ Loss To The Patriots
The Cleveland Browns aren’t looking too hot right now. The team has lost three in a row with today’s loss to the Patriots, making their overall record 2-4. They aren’t executing, they aren’t communicating well and they fail to get the job done week after week.
Deatrich Wise, Kyle Dugger Studs: Patriots-Browns Snap Analysis
Patriots Country breaks down the numbers and possible meanings behind the Pats’ playing time in New England’s Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
Bill Belichick responds to Patriots’ QB controversy questions
The New England Patriots on Sunday won their second consecutive game in dominant fashion with Bailey Zappe as their starting quarterback. That has led to plenty of questions about whether the rookie could remain under center even when Mac Jones is fully healthy. Bill Belichick, of course, is not a fan of questions like that.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Texans have fired former Patriots executive Jack Easterby
The Houston Texans are coming off their bye week and there are already changes to their staff. The Texans have cut ties with executive vice president of football operations in Jack Easterby, according to Adam Schefter. Houston hired Easterby in 2019, and held a major voice in the organization when...
