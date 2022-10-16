Read full article on original website
Related
The neoliberal Spartans led us all into this chaos | Letters
Letters: Jerry Palmer on the threads that run from Brexit to today’s turmoil in the UK’s economy and politics. Plus letters from Fawzi Ibrahim and Stephen Coleman
Independence will rid Scotland of UK economic chaos, says Nicola Sturgeon
First minister says if Scotland won yes vote it would aspire to setting up its own currency and joining EU
BBC
Economic arguments for independent Scotland set out
Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled a paper outlining the economic argument for Scotland leaving the UK. Here are some of the key points she raised:. Scotland would continue to use the pound before moving to a new currency "when the time is right" and look to join the European Union. Independence...
War in Ukraine, death of the Queen, Elon Musk … why are Nostradamus’s ‘predictions’ still winning converts?
There is good news and bad news. The good news is that, as you may have noticed, the world didn’t end on 4 July 1999. Hence the headline in the Guardian on Monday 5 July 1999: “Nostradamus wrong (please ignore if the world ended yesterday).”. Writing 450 years...
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
Larry Summers thinks he knows what could be triggering a giant global recession right now and warns ‘the fire department is still in the station’
Larry Summers speaking at the Institute of International Finance's annual meeting on Oct. 14, 2022. The idea that the world economy is teetering on the brink of a recession seems to carry more weight every day. And now former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says we might have already crossed a major inflexion point: the U.K.’s market turmoil.
Voices: Seven myths about Black people – debunked
History, like the present it helps shape, is often a hotbed of misunderstandings and misconceptions. Some of this is accidental, but some is not. Sometimes, it is a case of simple and useful narratives being allowed to fester unchallenged.There is scarcely a branch of history where misconception is more widespread than the history – and current affairs – of the children of Africa. Here, I will challenge some of these misconceptions, and clear them up.Martin Luther King was always a beloved figure: With nine of out 10 Americans holding him in high esteem, his birthday now a national holiday and...
BBC
Ukrainian troops under close gunfire
Fighting on the front line near the city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine involves not only artillery strikes, but also close quarters combat, as the BBC's Jonathan Beale finds out. Camera: Lee Durant. Producer: Firle Davies.
EU Commission to propose potential 'dynamic' gas price cap
BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission is set to propose this week a last-resort "dynamic" price cap for natural gas in the European Union and mandatory limits on the degree to which traded prices can fluctuate in a single day, according to a draft proposal.
BBC
Grant Shapps replaces Suella Braverman as home secretary
Grant Shapps has replaced Suella Braverman as home secretary, six weeks after being fired as transport secretary by Liz Truss. Ms Braverman quit over two data breaches but launched an attack on Ms Truss's premiership in her resignation letter. She accused the government of breaking "key pledges" and of "pretending...
New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control
LONDON (AP) — The new U.K. Treasury chief on Sunday insisted Prime Minister Liz Truss retains control of her government despite having to roll back her signature economic policies weeks into her premiership. Jeremy Hunt was drafted in to lead the Treasury after Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng amid rising pressure following the turbulent market reaction to the new administration’s “mini-budget.” “The prime minister’s in charge,” Hunt, a former foreign and health secretary, told the BBC when he was asked whether he now held all the power at Downing Street. Truss and Kwarteng had slowly unraveled key elements of their economic vision, including tax cuts for top earners and a halt on corporation tax rises, before the prime minister gave in to financial market instability and tanking polling figures and fired Kwarteng.
BBC
Germany extends nuclear power amid energy crisis
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered the country's three remaining nuclear power stations to keep operating until mid-April, as the energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine hurts the economy. Originally Germany planned to phase out all three by the end of this year. Mr Scholz's order overruled the...
BBC
Tour de France: Cross-Irish border bid to be discussed
The governments in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have met to discuss a potential joint-bid to host the opening stages of the Tour de France. Officials in both departments will investigate the potential to host the annual cycling race in 2026 or 2027. Dublin was the host of...
Benzinga
'World War 3 Has Already Started': 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini On What Could Ignite The Cold War Into A Hot One
A hot war will ignite over a confrontation between U.S. and China on the issue of Taiwan, Roubini said. The economist dubbed "Dr. Doom" believes China’s reunification with Taiwan is Xi’s top priority in his subsequent terms. Turkish-born American Economist Nouriel Roubini said this week that a cold...
Who are Just Stop Oil? All we know about climate change protesters gluing themselves to art - OLD
Protest group Just Stop Oil have hit headlines in recent months for storming the track at the British Grand Prix, gluing themselves to famous works of art in museums and blocking entrances to oil facilities.The group first garnered attention through a series of protests in March, which included one protestor invading the pitch at a football game and tying himself to the goalpost.Most recently, members of the group glued themselves to a copy of Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper at the Royal Academy in London. But, who are Just Stop Oil and what do they want?Who are Just...
BBC
Sanna Irshad Mattoo: Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri journalist stopped from leaving India
A Pulitzer-winning photojournalist from Indian-administered Kashmir has said that she was stopped from travelling to the US by immigration authorities at Delhi airport. Sanna Irshad Mattoo was awarded the Pulitzer for her coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic and was on her way to attend the award ceremony. Ms Mattoo said...
Trussonomics: who were doomed mini-budget’s biggest cheerleaders?
Description of mini-budget as ‘seismic’ in one pro-Tory paper proved correct – though perhaps not in the intended sense
Eurovision 2023 Update: Exec Team Confirmed, Two Countries Withdraw From Competition
The BBC has set its executive team overseeing the broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, which is set to take place in Liverpool next year. Although the U.K. is hosting, the BBC have promised that the show will “celebrate Ukraine’s victory as well as U.K. creativity.” Ukraine were unable to host the contest due to security issues stemming from the ongoing Russian invasion. Martin Green has been appointed managing director for the operation, which will see the BBC broadcasting in partnership with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Green was recently the chief creative officer of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and was...
BBC
Ulf Kristersson: Swedish parliament elects new PM backed by far right
Sweden's parliament has narrowly elected a new prime minister whose government will be backed by a far-right party. PM Ulf Kristersson's Moderates will form a centre-right coalition with the Christian Democrats and the Liberals. But it will govern with support from the Sweden Democrats (SD), who won a fifth of...
Investment firms tell British panel they're not obligated to net-zero goals
Big investment firms say they're acting in the best interest of their clients rather than government goal posts on climate issues.
Comments / 0