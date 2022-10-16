ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Economic arguments for independent Scotland set out

Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled a paper outlining the economic argument for Scotland leaving the UK. Here are some of the key points she raised:. Scotland would continue to use the pound before moving to a new currency "when the time is right" and look to join the European Union. Independence...
BBC

Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says

Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
Fortune

Larry Summers thinks he knows what could be triggering a giant global recession right now and warns ‘the fire department is still in the station’

Larry Summers speaking at the Institute of International Finance's annual meeting on Oct. 14, 2022. The idea that the world economy is teetering on the brink of a recession seems to carry more weight every day. And now former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says we might have already crossed a major inflexion point: the U.K.’s market turmoil.
The Independent

Voices: Seven myths about Black people – debunked

History, like the present it helps shape, is often a hotbed of misunderstandings and misconceptions. Some of this is accidental, but some is not. Sometimes, it is a case of simple and useful narratives being allowed to fester unchallenged.There is scarcely a branch of history where misconception is more widespread than the history – and current affairs – of the children of Africa. Here, I will challenge some of these misconceptions, and clear them up.Martin Luther King was always a beloved figure: With nine of out 10 Americans holding him in high esteem, his birthday now a national holiday and...
BBC

Ukrainian troops under close gunfire

Fighting on the front line near the city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine involves not only artillery strikes, but also close quarters combat, as the BBC's Jonathan Beale finds out. Camera: Lee Durant. Producer: Firle Davies.
Reuters

EU Commission to propose potential 'dynamic' gas price cap

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission is set to propose this week a last-resort "dynamic" price cap for natural gas in the European Union and mandatory limits on the degree to which traded prices can fluctuate in a single day, according to a draft proposal.
BBC

Grant Shapps replaces Suella Braverman as home secretary

Grant Shapps has replaced Suella Braverman as home secretary, six weeks after being fired as transport secretary by Liz Truss. Ms Braverman quit over two data breaches but launched an attack on Ms Truss's premiership in her resignation letter. She accused the government of breaking "key pledges" and of "pretending...
The Associated Press

New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control

LONDON (AP) — The new U.K. Treasury chief on Sunday insisted Prime Minister Liz Truss retains control of her government despite having to roll back her signature economic policies weeks into her premiership. Jeremy Hunt was drafted in to lead the Treasury after Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng amid rising pressure following the turbulent market reaction to the new administration’s “mini-budget.” “The prime minister’s in charge,” Hunt, a former foreign and health secretary, told the BBC when he was asked whether he now held all the power at Downing Street. Truss and Kwarteng had slowly unraveled key elements of their economic vision, including tax cuts for top earners and a halt on corporation tax rises, before the prime minister gave in to financial market instability and tanking polling figures and fired Kwarteng.
BBC

Germany extends nuclear power amid energy crisis

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered the country's three remaining nuclear power stations to keep operating until mid-April, as the energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine hurts the economy. Originally Germany planned to phase out all three by the end of this year. Mr Scholz's order overruled the...
BBC

Tour de France: Cross-Irish border bid to be discussed

The governments in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have met to discuss a potential joint-bid to host the opening stages of the Tour de France. Officials in both departments will investigate the potential to host the annual cycling race in 2026 or 2027. Dublin was the host of...
The Independent

Who are Just Stop Oil? All we know about climate change protesters gluing themselves to art - OLD

Protest group Just Stop Oil have hit headlines in recent months for storming the track at the British Grand Prix, gluing themselves to famous works of art in museums and blocking entrances to oil facilities.The group first garnered attention through a series of protests in March, which included one protestor invading the pitch at a football game and tying himself to the goalpost.Most recently, members of the group glued themselves to a copy of Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper at the Royal Academy in London. But, who are Just Stop Oil and what do they want?Who are Just...
BBC

Sanna Irshad Mattoo: Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri journalist stopped from leaving India

A Pulitzer-winning photojournalist from Indian-administered Kashmir has said that she was stopped from travelling to the US by immigration authorities at Delhi airport. Sanna Irshad Mattoo was awarded the Pulitzer for her coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic and was on her way to attend the award ceremony. Ms Mattoo said...
Variety

Eurovision 2023 Update: Exec Team Confirmed, Two Countries Withdraw From Competition

The BBC has set its executive team overseeing the broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, which is set to take place in Liverpool next year. Although the U.K. is hosting, the BBC have promised that the show will “celebrate Ukraine’s victory as well as U.K. creativity.” Ukraine were unable to host the contest due to security issues stemming from the ongoing Russian invasion. Martin Green has been appointed managing director for the operation, which will see the BBC broadcasting in partnership with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Green was recently the chief creative officer of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and was...
BBC

Ulf Kristersson: Swedish parliament elects new PM backed by far right

Sweden's parliament has narrowly elected a new prime minister whose government will be backed by a far-right party. PM Ulf Kristersson's Moderates will form a centre-right coalition with the Christian Democrats and the Liberals. But it will govern with support from the Sweden Democrats (SD), who won a fifth of...

