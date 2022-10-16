PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have a First Alert for a significant change in our weather this weekend, with rain and thunderstorms becoming likely. The quiet weather pattern we’ve had the last week is about to change from warm and dry to wet and cool. That’s because of a slow-moving storm system off the coast of California that will begin moving toward Arizona late Friday and the leading edge arriving Saturday afternoon. In the meantime, temperatures around the Valley Thursday were running in the mid-90s and that’s where we’ll be on Friday. Overnight lows Friday will be in the upper-60s to low-70s.

