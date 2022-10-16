ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power

PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 people badly hurt following 2-car crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in north Phoenix. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Greenway. Crews were sent to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. One of the two drivers involved in the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicle because the car hit an electrical pole.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Breeze Airways adding four new flights from Phoenix

Breeze Airways is adding four new non-stop or one-stop destinations from Phoenix starting at $49 one way. The new destinations are Hartford, Connecticut; Richmond, Virginia; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; and New Orleans. Flights to these destinations will begin in February 2023. The introductory fare ranges from $49 to $199, and tickets must...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Events around Phoenix brave the harsh storm: 'Rain can’t stop us'

PHOENIX - Events like haunted houses and fall festivals only have a few short weeks to rake in money, mainly the four weekends leading up to Halloween. What's scary for organizers is when one of those weekends is a wash-out, like it was on Saturday, Oct. 15, as all eyes were to the skies for a pretty intense storm that rattled the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Powerful storms bring heavy rain, wind, hail, and damage to Pinal and Maricopa Counties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. A family in San Tan Valley came home to the aftermath of Saturday’s thunderstorms. Strong winds uprooted trees and knocked down power poles in their yard. “Our neighbor next door calls and says “you’ve got four poles down in your front yard,” said Nancy Boyd who has lived in Arizona for 19 years. The sheriff’s department says a total of 18 power poles were damaged. The National Weather Service says wind gusts reached up to 69 miles per hour.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer and breezy days ahead

PHOENIX — Our weekend storm is out of here and sunshine is back in the Valley!. As high pressure builds in, we'll keep warming up in the days ahead. Look for highs in the mid 80s on Tuesday, upper 80s Wednesday and near 90 degrees by Thursday here in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Rain likely for the Phoenix area this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have a First Alert for a significant change in our weather this weekend, with rain and thunderstorms becoming likely. The quiet weather pattern we’ve had the last week is about to change from warm and dry to wet and cool. That’s because of a slow-moving storm system off the coast of California that will begin moving toward Arizona late Friday and the leading edge arriving Saturday afternoon. In the meantime, temperatures around the Valley Thursday were running in the mid-90s and that’s where we’ll be on Friday. Overnight lows Friday will be in the upper-60s to low-70s.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix apartment fire leaves man seriously burned

PHOENIX - One man was critically injured in a large apartment fire near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road early Wednesday morning. Firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale were able to extinguish the flames, but 10 people were displaced, officials said. At least three apartment units were damaged in the three-story...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler. The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there. According to the Arizona...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Small plane makes emergency landing in Mesa canal

MESA, Ariz. - No one was seriously hurt when a plane went down Tuesday morning in Mesa. The small plane went down on Oct. 18 in a canal west of Greenfield and McKellips Roads. The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said the pilot was the only person who was on board. The pilot was able to get themselves out of the plane and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
MESA, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th

Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
ARIZONA STATE

