More Steel Framing Added to the Former Entrance of Shrek 4-D for ‘Villain-Con’ at Universal Studios Florida

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Elderly Guest Passes Out on PeopleMover, Woman Goes Into Labor After Tomorrowland Speedway, and More From Recent Walt Disney World Incident Report
Each quarter, major theme parks are required to submit an incident report to the Florida government as part of their regulation process. These reports detail any incident that resulted in hospitalization for 24+ hours. Six incidents were documented between July and September of this year. This past September, while riding...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
Gizmodo
The Latest News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios Resorts, and More Fan-tastical Destinations
Into the thick of Halloween we go with nighttime Marvel surprises at Disney Parks, all the haunts in full swing at both Universal Studios, and festive fun at Knott’s Scary Farm—and let’s not forget the immersive scene with neighborhoods like Cemetery Lane celebrating classic horror. Find out...
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder Park Entrance Returns to Magic Kingdom
Magic Kingdom Park saw the return of a fan favorite Annual Passholder perk this morning as we noticed the passholder exclusive turnstiles have come back!. When we arrived at Magic Kingdom Park this morning, we were delighted to see bright yellow placard inviting passholders to use the reserved turnstiles. Near the center of the entrance (though it could move), this entryway is a good way for passholders to avoid the long lines to enter, though the line may not always be shorter.
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
Motley Fool
Disney World: Sorry Folks, Park's Closed
Disney, Comcast's Universal, and SeaWorld announced on Tuesday that their parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney and Universal also had nighttime hard-ticket events that they had to cancel during the temporary shutdown. As a pure theme-park play with a heavy interest in Central Florida attractions, SeaWorld Entertainment...
disneytips.com
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
McDonald’s fans angry as Halloween Pails are missing key feature – I picked one up myself and was disappointed too
AS McDonald's brings back its long-awaited Halloween Happy Meal Pails, fans noticed that it's missing one major component - the lid. The fan-favorite pails first hit the spooky scene in 1986 coming in three styles: the McPunk’n with a traditional jack-o-lantern face, one with a ghostly face called McBoo, and the McGoblin.
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Disney Executives ‘Officially’ Cancel EPCOT’s Play Pavilion, Will Abandon Project Unfinished
The reimagining of EPCOT was highly anticipated for many years, so when it was mostly unveiled at the 2019 D23 Expo (and honestly in small chunks in the years leading up to that on this very website), many were excited to finally see the park get the much needed love it deserved. Flash forward to 2022, and a good portion of the project remains in limbo or has been canceled, including a second phase of announcements which were anticipated to be made public at some point around right now, at least when the plan was formulated many years ago. While the originally envisioned festival pavilion was canned and Disney remains quiet on the Mary Poppins attraction for World Showcase, they had also been publicly ignoring the existence of the Play pavilion, an announced replacement for the former Wonders of Life in World Discovery (formerly Future World East).
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
WDW News Today
Mysterious New Signage Goes Up at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Park Entrances
A series of mysterious new signs have been added to the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Three of the EPCOT logo signs can be found at the park’s main entrance. The presence of a tab at the bottom leads us to believe that these will occasionally sport a sign over them to promote park hours, special event entrances, or maybe just even make it clearer that one area is “exit only”. Only time will tell.
WDW News Today
Criticism Floods Japanese Social Media Over Risqué Halloween Costumes at Universal Studios Japan
News outlets across Japan are reporting on a swirl of controversy across Instagram and Twitter today regarding one group’s risqué cosplay during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Japan. The since-deleted post which sparked this debate was originally posted by Instagram user @yuika.nyan, and archived by Twitter user...
disneyfoodblog.com
2 Disney World Parks Are SOLD OUT for Next Week
Wait times have been increasing in Disney World recently, and we’ve also seen bigger crowds arriving in the parks. There’s a lot to do in Disney World in October, whether you like to check out all the holiday decor, eat limited-time treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, or just enjoy the slightly cooler weather. It’s important to review the Disney World calendar before your visit and you still need a Park Reservation to get into a park — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Limited Time 25% Discount on Select shopDisney Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This week will be the perfect time to either start your holiday shopping or pick up that something special you have always wanted. Starting this Thursday, October 20, through Monday, October 31, Annual Passholders will be able to take advantage of a limited-time, 25% discount on merchandise on shopDisney.com.
WDW News Today
Disneyland Resort Cast Members Preview MagicBand+ Interactions With World of Color
Select Disneyland Cast Members had an opportunity to preview the MagicBand+ interactions with World of Color at Disney California Adventure. The experience was shared on Instagram Stories by the Disneyland Ambassadors. In the short video clips, you can see the MagicBand+ changing colors and flashing lights with the show. Disney...
WDW News Today
How to Link and Set Up the New MagicBand+ in the Disneyland App
As MagicBand+ begins to roll out across the Disneyland Resort, band linking is now available on the Disneyland app. Linking can be found in the profile section of the account, noted with the three horizontal bars on the far right of the menu bar. Accessing that will take you to...
disneyfoodblog.com
A Clue that Construction Could Begin SOON on the ‘Princess and the Frog’ Splash Mountain Retheme in Magic Kingdom
Right now, there are several new attractions planned for Disney World. We’ve got the TRON coaster, currently under construction in Tomorrowland, set to open in the spring. There’s Journey of Water — Inspired by Moana over at EPCOT, which will be a walkthrough attraction where guests can interact with water, and it’s set to open towards the end of 2023. And of course, we can’t forget about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the retheme of Splash Mountain, which will open at Magic Kingdom in 2024. If you’re waiting for that last one, then you’ll be glad to know that the project just hit a big milestone!
WDW News Today
2021 Attendance Index Suggests More Guests Visited Universal Orlando Theme Parks, Defeating 3 Walt Disney World Parks
The Themed Entertainment Association has released their 2021 Index, which evaluates attendance at themed attractions around the world. The latest report indicates that Universal Studios Florida & Universal’s Islands of Adventure may have possibly surpassed three Walt Disney World theme parks in annual attendance. While the TEA Index is...
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside Ball Cap and Corkcicle Bottle
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fulton’s General Store at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside has a new ball cap and Corkcicle bottle inspired by the resort. Port Orleans – Riverside Ball Cap – $22.99. The cap...
Comments / 0