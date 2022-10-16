ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Receipt for Mixed Winter Precipitation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At times, it has been feeling more like early November. And when you examine the data, there is evidence of that when looking through this past month. The number of days with below average temperatures was significant and far greater when comparing the average temperatures for the month of October. Obviously, if this trend continues over the next couple of days the type of precipitation is going to be a questionable.
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/18/22)

It is a mostly clear start to the day but clouds are quick to return throughout the day. We turn mostly cloudy. Some stray showers move through and the best potential for that will be in Steuben county. Temperatures will also be below average today. All of this is associated with an area of low pressure located over the Great Lakes Region. Overnight, it gets cold once again which will result in that potential for patchy frost. We are partly cloudy tonight and stray showers are possible late.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Record Breaking Cold For New York State This Week?

Brrr! The weather is starting to feel more like winter than fall in many part of the United States. As of early Monday, there was 60 million Americans were under some sort of freeze/frost warning and it is only mid-October!. The FOX Forecast Center said the cold air will start...
27 First News

Freeze watch in effect: how low will the temps go?

The first wintry storm system of the year will begin to affect the Valley Monday and it will bring multiple types of winter weather with it. The first winter phenomena that will come to the area will be the cold air. A cold front will push through Ohio and Pennsylvania tonight bringing cooler than normal temperatures. Highs on Monday will not get out of the mid 40s °F with a strong southwest wind making it feel like the upper 30s °F.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WHEC TV-10

Renovations are underway at the Robach Center at Ontario Beach Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Upgrades were announced for a popular place along Lake Ontario. That work is already underway at the Roger Robach Community Center at Ontario Beach Park. That includes new windows and doors, as well as totally redone bathrooms. The community center is frequently used for weddings and...
ROCHESTER, NY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?

SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
SPOKANE, WA
Q 105.7

Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York

There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Does Your Pickup Need Green Lights In New York State?

Green lights will now be seen on plow trucks OWNED BY MUNICIPALITIES in the Buffalo area. The snow is already flying in portions of New York State. Here in Western New York, we are seeing some lake effect and enhanced snow pile up. The forecast does call for a warming trend but this week has been a good trial run for plow contractors in the area.
News 8 WROC

RG&E, NYSEG say expect bills to increase this winter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — That chill in the air means winter is coming, and that usually means an increase in your energy bills. RG&E and NYSEG want to let customers know over the winter the electricity and natural gas delivery service rates are expected to remain the same, however, RG&E is saying the cost of natural gas […]
ROCHESTER, NY
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: Seasonable Sunday, wintry mix returns next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Soak in the seasonable fall weather this weekend because big changes are on the way to start the upcoming week. A few clouds will be in the mix Sunday, but otherwise expect plenty of sunshine. It will be breezy, but daytime highs will climb into the...
Big Frog 104

Massive Pirate Town Takes Over New York Lawn for Disney Quality Halloween Display

How do you top two massive pirate ship displays for Halloween? You build an entire pirate town that rivals anything you'd see at Disney. Tony DeMatteo started by building a half ship on his front lawn in Rochester, New York for Halloween. The next year it was a 60-foot ship. Then it was 2 ships in 2021. With no idea how to top that, DeMatteo found himself with a full pirate town called Port Royal this year.
ROCHESTER, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)

