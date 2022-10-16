Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: One more November-like day, then sunshine and warmth return
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The big upper-level trough and surface low that have plagued the Great Lakes and brought unseasonably chilly air all the way to the deep south will finally shift east by the end of the week. But that means we have one more day of lake effect, cool air...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Cool and Showery conditions for Wednesday and Thursday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clouds will increase for Wednesday as lake effect showers will develop once again later into the afternoon. There won’t be a rainout later but plan on some windswept showers this afternoon and a chill in the air with temperatures in the 40s. There will be...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Receipt for Mixed Winter Precipitation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At times, it has been feeling more like early November. And when you examine the data, there is evidence of that when looking through this past month. The number of days with below average temperatures was significant and far greater when comparing the average temperatures for the month of October. Obviously, if this trend continues over the next couple of days the type of precipitation is going to be a questionable.
Snow Is On The Ground Across Western New York [PICTURES]
The winter season officially started today as the first snowflakes of the season fell across Western New York. A major cold snap has come across Western New York and with that, the snow has come to the Southern Tier. This morning, Jamestown, Springville, and Olean all woke to snow covering the landscape.
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
WETM
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/18/22)
It is a mostly clear start to the day but clouds are quick to return throughout the day. We turn mostly cloudy. Some stray showers move through and the best potential for that will be in Steuben county. Temperatures will also be below average today. All of this is associated with an area of low pressure located over the Great Lakes Region. Overnight, it gets cold once again which will result in that potential for patchy frost. We are partly cloudy tonight and stray showers are possible late.
Warning: New York State Must ‘Get Ready To Shovel & Shiver’ This Winter
More weather experts forecast a winter full of snow, slush, ice and "significant shivers" for New York State. The Farmer's Almanac is out with bad news for New Yorkers who are hoping for a mild winter. Get Ready To "Shake, shiver, and shovel!" Farmer’s Almanac. Farmer’s Almanac. The...
Record Breaking Cold For New York State This Week?
Brrr! The weather is starting to feel more like winter than fall in many part of the United States. As of early Monday, there was 60 million Americans were under some sort of freeze/frost warning and it is only mid-October!. The FOX Forecast Center said the cold air will start...
27 First News
Freeze watch in effect: how low will the temps go?
The first wintry storm system of the year will begin to affect the Valley Monday and it will bring multiple types of winter weather with it. The first winter phenomena that will come to the area will be the cold air. A cold front will push through Ohio and Pennsylvania tonight bringing cooler than normal temperatures. Highs on Monday will not get out of the mid 40s °F with a strong southwest wind making it feel like the upper 30s °F.
WHEC TV-10
Renovations are underway at the Robach Center at Ontario Beach Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Upgrades were announced for a popular place along Lake Ontario. That work is already underway at the Roger Robach Community Center at Ontario Beach Park. That includes new windows and doors, as well as totally redone bathrooms. The community center is frequently used for weddings and...
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York
There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
Does Your Pickup Need Green Lights In New York State?
Green lights will now be seen on plow trucks OWNED BY MUNICIPALITIES in the Buffalo area. The snow is already flying in portions of New York State. Here in Western New York, we are seeing some lake effect and enhanced snow pile up. The forecast does call for a warming trend but this week has been a good trial run for plow contractors in the area.
RG&E, NYSEG say expect bills to increase this winter
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — That chill in the air means winter is coming, and that usually means an increase in your energy bills. RG&E and NYSEG want to let customers know over the winter the electricity and natural gas delivery service rates are expected to remain the same, however, RG&E is saying the cost of natural gas […]
'Tis the season? As the U.P. braces for a big snowstorm, Metro Detroit could see the first snowflakes of the season too
We’re still more than two months out from the official start of winter, but the Upper Peninsula is already bracing for a big snowstorm, and Metro Detroit could see the first snowflakes of the season on Monday and Tuesday.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Seasonable Sunday, wintry mix returns next week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Soak in the seasonable fall weather this weekend because big changes are on the way to start the upcoming week. A few clouds will be in the mix Sunday, but otherwise expect plenty of sunshine. It will be breezy, but daytime highs will climb into the...
Massive Pirate Town Takes Over New York Lawn for Disney Quality Halloween Display
How do you top two massive pirate ship displays for Halloween? You build an entire pirate town that rivals anything you'd see at Disney. Tony DeMatteo started by building a half ship on his front lawn in Rochester, New York for Halloween. The next year it was a 60-foot ship. Then it was 2 ships in 2021. With no idea how to top that, DeMatteo found himself with a full pirate town called Port Royal this year.
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?
It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
