wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Superstar traded to Raw, reverts back to original name, aligns with JBL
Happy Corbin is back as Baron Corbin. He also has been traded to Monday Night Raw and is now aligned with JBL. During Monday’s Raw, JBL introduced Corbin as the newest member of the Raw roster. JBL said that Corbin was traded from SmackDown to Raw, after Rey Mysterio moved from Raw to SmackDown last Friday. JBL then went on to say that Corbin could succeed in any era, including the Attitude Era. He also said Dolph Ziggler had been stealing money from WWE for years, and Corbin is the current Wrestling God. Corbin would go on to have a match against Dolph Ziggler and defeat Ziggler with the End of Days.
wrestleview.com
What happened after AEW Dynamite went off the air on Tuesday night
After AEW went off the air, Tuesday night, Jon Moxley said everyone is going to say their prayers for “Hangman” Page and he hoped he would be “right as rain” but it’s a dangerous business and we saw how dangerous and hard it truly can be. The ring mics kept going out and Moxley wasn’t happy.
wrestleview.com
Humberto Garza, Sr. passes away; His family and WWE issue statements
Humberto Garza Sr. passed away on Sunday at the age of 85. Lucha Libre CMLL made the announcement on Twitter. Garza Sr. was the grandfather of WWE Superstars Angel and Humberto, known as Los Lotharios. Garza, who was considered a leader in the Mexican professional wrestling community, competed in Empresa Mexicana de Lucha Libre between the 1950’s and 1970’s.
wrestleview.com
WWE Sunday Stunner House Show Results – 10/16/22 (Topeka, Kansas)
WWE held a Sunday Stunner House Show on October 16, 2022 at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kansas. Below are the results, courtesy of Fightful. -Mustafa Ali def. Chad Gable (with Otis) -Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH def. Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) -WWE 24/7 Champion...
wrestleview.com
Comcast Shuts Down G4 TV Network For A Second Time, Xavier Woods Responds
Deadline is reporting that Comcast is once again shutting down G4, just under a year after it brought back the gaming network for a second time. The report notes the reason Comcast shutdown the network for a second time is because there was has not been enough interest in the revived version of the network.
wrestleview.com
Special AEW Tuesday night Dynamite defeats NXT in viewers and key demo
The special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, drew an average of 752,000 viewers. This week’s viewership is down from last week’s regular Wednesday episode, which drew 983,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.50 rating, which is way up from the 0.32...
wrestleview.com
Special Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite: Four Title Matches and more!
A special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite is airing live tonight, due to TBS’s Wednesday evening coverage of the Major League Baseball Playoffs. We will have live coverage of tonight’s special Tuesday night Dynamite, beginning at 8:00 pm ET. Tonight’s show, emanating from the Heritage Bank in...
wrestleview.com
Latest medical update on “Hangman” Adam Page
“Hangman” Adam Page took to Twitter late Wednesday afternoon to provide his own medical update, which is below:. Our original story from earlier is below. According to an update on Wednesday from F4WOnline, “Hangman” Adam Page is said to be “feeling alright” after the concussion had suffered during the AEW World Title Match against Jon Moxley on the special Tuesday episode of Dynamite.
wrestleview.com
Ratings Round-Up: WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage
The final ratings for last Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, drew an average 2.274 million viewers. This number is up from the previous week that saw 2.243 million viewers. In the key demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.54 rating, coming in at No. 1 for the night on network...
wrestleview.com
Tony Khan provides an update on a weekly ROH TV show
During an interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW and ROH CEO and President Tony Khan provided an update on a new weekly Ring of Honor television series. Khan further noted there will soon be great news about a weekly TV show for ROH. He also said that ROH will have one more PPV before the end of the year, and then he has plans for ROH to have its own standalone weekly TV show starting in 2023.
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks to appear on new gameshow hosted by WWE Hall of Famer
The USA Network has announced that Barmageddon, the new gameshow hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, will premiere on Monday December 5. It was also announced that Brie Bella and Mercedes Varnado, under her WWE name of Sasha Banks will be contestants facing off against one another.
wrestleview.com
Current lineup for Friday’s AEW Rampage and next week’s Dynamite
Below are the current lineups for this Friday night’s special live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT and next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, live on TBS. AEW Rampage 10/21/22 – Live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. –Titles vs. Trademark Match: AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed...
United Center shows off 'just walk out' technology at some concessions, Fanduel Sportsbook Lounge
'JUST WALK OUT': New technology for some concessions allows guests to grab prepackaged snacks and drink and pay for their items on their own.
wrestleview.com
“Hangman” Page injured during title match on AEW Dynamite, stretchered out
“Hangman” Adam Page was injured during the AEW World Title Match with Jon Moxley on Tuesday’s special episode of Dynamite. Page had to be stretchered to the back. With about ten minutes of TV time remaining, Moxley hit Page with a massive lariat. Page then hit the mat face first. The referee went to check on Page and immediately signaled for AEW doctor Michael Sampson. The match was then stopped and Moxley was declared the winner.
wrestleview.com
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley added to Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley has been added to Crown Jewel. Below is the current card for Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which will take place on Saturday November 5. -Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defends against Logan Paul. -The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl...
wrestleview.com
Ace Steel reportedly released from AEW
PWInsider is reporting that they have independently confirmed Steel’s release. As first reported Wednesday morning by F4WOnline, and then confirmed by Fightful, Ace Steel is no longer under contract with All Elite Wrestling. F4WOnline notes that Steel was officially released on Tuesday. Steel was part of the backstage fight...
wrestleview.com
NXT Quick Results And Highlights – 10/18/22 (Go-Home Show For Halloween Havoc)
Below are the quick results and highlights for Tuesday night’s NXT that aired live on the USA Network. This was also the go-home show for this Saturday’s Halloween Havoc. Rhea Ripley (with Judgment Day) defeated Roxanne Perez. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo)...
wrestleview.com
Chris Jericho signs three year extension with AEW to include new duties
As first reported by Variety on Tuesday, 51-year-old Chris Jericho has signed a three-year contract extension with AEW, which takes him with the company through December 2025. Jericho’s new deal also includes duties as a producer, creative advisor and a mentor for the younger talent, in addition to his roll as an in-ring performer.
