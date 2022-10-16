ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Ralston students show kindness during #BeKind week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Be kind: it’s easy to say but not always easy to do. “There’s so much bullying that goes around and #Bekind week is a way to be like ‘hey we see it, and we’re here to help you,” says senior, Kylie Davis.
RALSTON, NE
1011now.com

Proclamation for “Nebraska Missing Persons Day” brings hope, awareness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day”, bringing hope and awareness to the families affected. It comes after a network of families of missing persons came together to ask for a day of recognition.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Salvation Army Looking For Paid, Volunteer Bell Ringers

It won’t be long before the Salvation Army red kettles begin appearing across Lincoln. Major Mark Anderson tells KLIN News they currently hiring paid bell ringers. “In some cases it helps them through the holiday season and it’s also a way for us to get all those kettle locations covered.”
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Woman-owned small business serving up frozen treats for pups

Amanda Colanino wants every dog to feel welcome walking through her front door. The owner of DogGurt opened a new storefront in northwest Bellevue on June 9, expanding the footprint of her small business while hoping to be part of a revitalization along Harrison Street by bringing in customers from across the Omaha metropolitan area.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday night, the Papillion City Council will consider changes to its fireworks ordinance. The proposed changes include allowing fireworks until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s so so people could ring in the new year with a blast. Currently, the law only allows them through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
PAPILLION, NE
1011now.com

Free tree distribution scheduled for Saturday in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln and Lancaster County homeowners are invited to a free Trick or Tree tree distribution at 8 a.m., Saturday at Mahoney Park, North 70th and Fremont Streets. The event is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park

Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day.”. A former Nebraska wide receiver was arrested early Saturday in La Vista due to an active warrant. Drought forcing ranchers to sell cows. Updated: 15 hours ago. Drought and dry conditions are...
WAVERLY, NE
KETV.com

Low temperatures hit Omaha, experts give furnace advice

With freezing temperatures creeping in before Halloween, it might be time to check the noise coming from the basement. "There's no substitute for being safe," said Fred Piccolo, owner of Paradise Heating and Cooling. He says the key to a warm home is a functioning furnace. "One of the biggest...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Longtime employee at Omaha pizza place not ready to stop working

Working for the same employer for 50 years might seem a remarkable feat, but a woman recognized for the distinction is unfazed. To Pam Klenda, a 75-year-old cashier and host at Big Fred’s Pizza Garden & Lounge, the reason she stays at the Omaha pizzeria is obvious. “I know...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Family Escapes Burning Home Tuesday Morning

Lincoln firefighters had to deal with frigid temperatures as they battled a house fire near 27th and Sumner around 4:30 Tuesday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire started in a second floor bedroom and crews were able to contain the fire to that room. She says the family...
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Local U.S. Army Reserve soldiers enjoy family day ahead of November deployment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of metro and midwest families are preparing to say goodbye to loved ones as they leave for a year-long deployment for the U.S. Army Reserve. The 561st Regional Support Group of the U.S. Army Reserve, headquartered in Omaha, will deploy early next month, a process that is never easy for military families.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Journey to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The rock band Journey has announced a concert stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March. The Freedom Tour 2023 will include special guest TOTO as they perform in the Capital City Saturday, March 25. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates...
LINCOLN, NE

