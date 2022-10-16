Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
Ralston students show kindness during #BeKind week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Be kind: it’s easy to say but not always easy to do. “There’s so much bullying that goes around and #Bekind week is a way to be like ‘hey we see it, and we’re here to help you,” says senior, Kylie Davis.
1011now.com
Proclamation for “Nebraska Missing Persons Day” brings hope, awareness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day”, bringing hope and awareness to the families affected. It comes after a network of families of missing persons came together to ask for a day of recognition.
klkntv.com
Nonprofit informs Lincoln veterans on how to claim the benefits they’ve earned
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An advocate for disabled veterans came to Lincoln on Monday to help veterans understand what they’re eligible for. Disabled American Veterans is a nonprofit group working to help injured service members and their families get support and access to their benefits. Mike Webb, a...
Omaha couple who lost twins remember their babies by helping other kids
On Friday, Mary sat down with Evans to talk about how they've chosen to keep their children's memory alive.
klin.com
Lincoln Salvation Army Looking For Paid, Volunteer Bell Ringers
It won’t be long before the Salvation Army red kettles begin appearing across Lincoln. Major Mark Anderson tells KLIN News they currently hiring paid bell ringers. “In some cases it helps them through the holiday season and it’s also a way for us to get all those kettle locations covered.”
Kearney Hub
Woman-owned small business serving up frozen treats for pups
Amanda Colanino wants every dog to feel welcome walking through her front door. The owner of DogGurt opened a new storefront in northwest Bellevue on June 9, expanding the footprint of her small business while hoping to be part of a revitalization along Harrison Street by bringing in customers from across the Omaha metropolitan area.
1011now.com
Lincoln Children’s Zoo closes several exhibits due to bird flu in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Children’s Zoo enacted temporary rules and closed several exhibits to protect birds at the Zoo from avian influenza on Monday. The Aviary, Penguin Exhibit and Flamingo Yard were closed to guests until further notice. A case of bird flu was found in birds in...
WOWT
Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday night, the Papillion City Council will consider changes to its fireworks ordinance. The proposed changes include allowing fireworks until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s so so people could ring in the new year with a blast. Currently, the law only allows them through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
1011now.com
Free tree distribution scheduled for Saturday in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln and Lancaster County homeowners are invited to a free Trick or Tree tree distribution at 8 a.m., Saturday at Mahoney Park, North 70th and Fremont Streets. The event is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles blaze in frigid temps for second straight morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — More than a dozen units were called to a house fire in Lincoln early Tuesday morning. The first report came in just after 4:30 a.m. A caller said flames were coming from the second story of a home near 27th and South Streets. Four people...
1011now.com
Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park
Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day.”. A former Nebraska wide receiver was arrested early Saturday in La Vista due to an active warrant. Drought forcing ranchers to sell cows. Updated: 15 hours ago. Drought and dry conditions are...
KETV.com
Low temperatures hit Omaha, experts give furnace advice
With freezing temperatures creeping in before Halloween, it might be time to check the noise coming from the basement. "There's no substitute for being safe," said Fred Piccolo, owner of Paradise Heating and Cooling. He says the key to a warm home is a functioning furnace. "One of the biggest...
Kearney Hub
Longtime employee at Omaha pizza place not ready to stop working
Working for the same employer for 50 years might seem a remarkable feat, but a woman recognized for the distinction is unfazed. To Pam Klenda, a 75-year-old cashier and host at Big Fred’s Pizza Garden & Lounge, the reason she stays at the Omaha pizzeria is obvious. “I know...
klkntv.com
Lincoln mom beat unconscious by son says cries for help fell ‘unheard’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Brenda Mae Stinson was beaten unconscious in her home by her son Austin Lightfeather, in July 2020. She is sharing her story after she feels her cries for help went unheard. Stinson says that in the days leading up to her assault, she desperately tried...
Confessions of a ‘Murphy’s Law Child’ turned Omaha city councilman
After two decades of navigating the ups and downs of public office, Franklin Thompson said it would have been easy to “quietly ride off into the sunset and celebrate my retirement years.”
klin.com
Lincoln Family Escapes Burning Home Tuesday Morning
Lincoln firefighters had to deal with frigid temperatures as they battled a house fire near 27th and Sumner around 4:30 Tuesday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire started in a second floor bedroom and crews were able to contain the fire to that room. She says the family...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
1011now.com
Local U.S. Army Reserve soldiers enjoy family day ahead of November deployment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of metro and midwest families are preparing to say goodbye to loved ones as they leave for a year-long deployment for the U.S. Army Reserve. The 561st Regional Support Group of the U.S. Army Reserve, headquartered in Omaha, will deploy early next month, a process that is never easy for military families.
1011now.com
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
1011now.com
Journey to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The rock band Journey has announced a concert stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March. The Freedom Tour 2023 will include special guest TOTO as they perform in the Capital City Saturday, March 25. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates...
