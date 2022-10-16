WEBSTER, N.Y. — The scene is clear and the roads are back open in Webster after a heavy police presence on East Main street on Tuesday night. Webster police said there was a standoff involving a teen with a gun inside of a home, which started at around 4 p.m. Police got a call about an altercation that took place at that home on East Main Street and a confrontation involving two young men where a shotgun was pulled. One of them ended up leaving the scene.

WEBSTER, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO