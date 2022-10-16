Read full article on original website
Batavia police looking for suspect in stabbing
Anyone with information on this incident can call Batavia police at (585) 345-6350 or their confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.
Batavia Police investigate stabbing on Jackson Street
Batavia Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday night on Jackson Street. They say the suspect is a black man wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.
Teen in Custody After a Standoff in Webster
A teenager is in custody following an hours-long standoff in the village of Webster. Webster police say it began yesterday afternoon after a confrontation between two boys, and one had a shotgun. Police surrounded a home on East Main Street, shut down traffic, and told area residents to shelter in...
Rochester police praise community for help in shooting arrest
His arrest was only possible thanks to community assistance, according to city police.
Rochester car theft results in crash on Child St.
The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Person taken into custody after standoff involving gun in Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. — The scene is clear and the roads are back open in Webster after a heavy police presence on East Main street on Tuesday night. Webster police said there was a standoff involving a teen with a gun inside of a home, which started at around 4 p.m. Police got a call about an altercation that took place at that home on East Main Street and a confrontation involving two young men where a shotgun was pulled. One of them ended up leaving the scene.
RPD: Rite Aid on Portland Ave. robbed at gunpoint
Officers said that there was at least one armed suspect in the robbery, who fled with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.
Public's assistance helps police catch shooting suspect
Rochester, N.Y. — Police said community assistance helped them identify and arrest a man wanted for a shooting on Dewey Avenue last month. A U.S. Marshals task force arrested Corey Willis, 45, Tuesday morning for the Sept. 9 shooting. Willis is charged with assault and two counts of criminal...
MCSO concerned by continued rise in catalytic converter thefts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Law enforcement agencies across New York state are concerned by a rise in catalytic converters thefts. Colon’s Auto has been a staple of the North Clinton neighborhood for more than 50 years. “We get to see everybody we’ve known since we were kids,” owner Emiliano...
No One Hurt in Weaver Street House Fire in Rochester
Rochester fire officials say no civilians were hurt when fire broke out at a home on Weaver Street, near Remington Street. A firefighter suffered a minor injury. There were reports of people jumping from windows at the two story home, and the fire extended to the exterior of the house next door.
Police investigating catalytic converter thefts in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says UPS was one of the latest targets for catalytic converter thefts. Five were stolen from the Lehigh Station Road facility in Henrietta last week. Police say the most recent report of stolen catalytic converters happened overnight between Oct. 11-12. Deputies...
New York State cracking down on catalytic converter theft
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Governor’s Office is taking a new approach to crack down on catalytic converter thefts across New York State. It involves more partnerships between state and local authorities, but investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office want more focus to be on drug abuse and bail reform is linked to this […]
Greece police investigating rollover crash on Ridgeway Ave.
There is no further information about what led to the crash or any sustained injuries.
RPD said carjacking involving gun happened on Edinburgh Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are looking for whoever is responsible for an armed carjacking on Edinburgh Street in the Corn Hill area on Sunday night. Rochester police said the victim was getting out of his car at around 10 p.m. when he was approached by the suspects. One of them reportedly had a gun.
Teen charged with stealing more than $1K in merch from employer
He will be back in court at a later date.
Suspects drive away in stolen car after gunpoint robbery in Corn Hill neighborhood
Investigators believe one of the suspects had a gun and used it to demand money and the keys to the victim's vehicle.
Xerox Federal Credit Union case: Wilbern sentencing upheld
Wilbern is serving a life sentence for a credit union robbery that left one man dead.
RPD SWAT arrest man accused of displaying gun after car theft
An argument ensued between the owner and the suspect and, at one point, a firearm was allegedly observed by the owner.
Man arrested on weapons charges for Myrtle Street incident
Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces charges after an incident involving an alleged stolen vehicle and a gun led to the SWAT team being called in. Police responded around 11:45 a.m. to Myrtle Street near Otis Street for a report of a stolen vehicle found by the rightful owner.
Firefighter injured in Rochester house fire on Weaver St.
Investigators say the same building had been on fire the day prior.
