Rochester, NY

iheart.com

Teen in Custody After a Standoff in Webster

A teenager is in custody following an hours-long standoff in the village of Webster. Webster police say it began yesterday afternoon after a confrontation between two boys, and one had a shotgun. Police surrounded a home on East Main Street, shut down traffic, and told area residents to shelter in...
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Person taken into custody after standoff involving gun in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — The scene is clear and the roads are back open in Webster after a heavy police presence on East Main street on Tuesday night. Webster police said there was a standoff involving a teen with a gun inside of a home, which started at around 4 p.m. Police got a call about an altercation that took place at that home on East Main Street and a confrontation involving two young men where a shotgun was pulled. One of them ended up leaving the scene.
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

Public's assistance helps police catch shooting suspect

Rochester, N.Y. — Police said community assistance helped them identify and arrest a man wanted for a shooting on Dewey Avenue last month. A U.S. Marshals task force arrested Corey Willis, 45, Tuesday morning for the Sept. 9 shooting. Willis is charged with assault and two counts of criminal...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

MCSO concerned by continued rise in catalytic converter thefts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Law enforcement agencies across New York state are concerned by a rise in catalytic converters thefts. Colon’s Auto has been a staple of the North Clinton neighborhood for more than 50 years. “We get to see everybody we’ve known since we were kids,” owner Emiliano...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

No One Hurt in Weaver Street House Fire in Rochester

Rochester fire officials say no civilians were hurt when fire broke out at a home on Weaver Street, near Remington Street. A firefighter suffered a minor injury. There were reports of people jumping from windows at the two story home, and the fire extended to the exterior of the house next door.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating catalytic converter thefts in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says UPS was one of the latest targets for catalytic converter thefts. Five were stolen from the Lehigh Station Road facility in Henrietta last week. Police say the most recent report of stolen catalytic converters happened overnight between Oct. 11-12. Deputies...
HENRIETTA, NY
News 8 WROC

New York State cracking down on catalytic converter theft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Governor’s Office is taking a new approach to crack down on catalytic converter thefts across New York State. It involves more partnerships between state and local authorities, but investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office want more focus to be on drug abuse and bail reform is linked to this […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD said carjacking involving gun happened on Edinburgh Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are looking for whoever is responsible for an armed carjacking on Edinburgh Street in the Corn Hill area on Sunday night. Rochester police said the victim was getting out of his car at around 10 p.m. when he was approached by the suspects. One of them reportedly had a gun.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested on weapons charges for Myrtle Street incident

Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces charges after an incident involving an alleged stolen vehicle and a gun led to the SWAT team being called in. Police responded around 11:45 a.m. to Myrtle Street near Otis Street for a report of a stolen vehicle found by the rightful owner.
ROCHESTER, NY

