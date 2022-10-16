ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Spirit discount airlines comes to the Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Spirit Airlines will start daily non-stop flights out of Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to Orlando, Florida on Wednesday. The discount airline is finally launching the service after several months of delays. The first Spirit flight into Rochester arrives Tuesday night. The first flight out...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Renovations are underway at the Robach Center at Ontario Beach Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Upgrades were announced for a popular place along Lake Ontario. That work is already underway at the Roger Robach Community Center at Ontario Beach Park. That includes new windows and doors, as well as totally redone bathrooms. The community center is frequently used for weddings and...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lifespan receives American Rescue Plan funding to help older adults

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Money from the American Rescue Plan will go toward helping seniors in our community. $800,000 has been awarded to Lifespan of Greater Rochester. It provides services and support for older adults and enhances their access to health care. Lifespan’s proposal is one of almost 40 projects selected as...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

NC clinics want nurses to offer medication-induced abortions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — With both abortions in North Carolina and the number of out-of-state clinic patients soaring after Roe v. Wade was struck down, judges should permit more trained health professionals to prescribe pills for medication-induced abortions, plaintiffs in a lawsuit wrote on Monday. Abortion providers, medical workers...
GEORGIA STATE
WHEC TV-10

State Department of Transportation is hiring for its “elite snow fighting force”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is recruiting. It’s looking for people to join the state’s “elite snow fighting force”. You can learn more about the requirements and apply here. On Tuesday, leaders with the DOT regional office announced they’re looking...
WHEC TV-10

Small regional hospitals are still overwhelmed but are attracting healthcare workers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’ve been reporting on major staffing shortages across our healthcare system for years now. The pandemic made things worse but rural health systems are having some luck attracting new employees. During the pandemic, the smaller, more regional hospitals essentially saved our entire health system from collapse. It used to be that if a patient was critical, he or she was transported right away to a bigger facility.
GENESEO, NY
WHEC TV-10

PETA protests in Rochester over accusations of a farm kicking and punching turkeys

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Animal rights group PETA gathered outside of East Avenue Wegmans on Monday to protest over the treatment of turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. PETA is calling on the grocery store chain to acknowledge a video involving its turkey supplier, Plainville Farms. It appears to show farm workers stomping, kicking, and punching turkeys.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: A fire wall helped stop a fire from burning a whole city block

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters battled a massive warehouse fire that started on Leighton Avenue on Sunday night and spread all the way to Greenleaf Street. One of the things we noticed with the massive warehouse fire in Rochester is at least half of the warehouse was saved. And we have the drone video that shows us why that happened.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New inclusive playground opens at Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. It’s a new place to play for everyone!. The ribbon was cut Wednesday at the new inclusive playground in Irondequoit. It’s at Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park on Rudman Road off Sea Breeze Drive. It’s a place where children of all abilities can learn, play and grow together.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Council member in Irondequoit said town supervisor broke her wrist

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A council member in Irondequoit says the town supervisor broke her wrist. It’s an accusation that supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick denies. Council Member Patrina Freeman held a news conference in the afternoon. She says the incident happened at a board meeting on September 20. After asking...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Sienna College Poll: Hochul still leads Zeldin but lead is getting smaller

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Siena College poll released on Tuesday shows that while Gov. Kathy Hochul is still leading Congressman Lee Zeldin in the governor’s race, her lead is getting smaller. Out of the New Yorkers who were polled, 52% said they planned to vote for Hochul in...
WHEC TV-10

Audit hits N. Dakota on vaccine handling; agency disputes it

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures or without temperature data over the past two years, according to a state audit Tuesday that said some of the vaccine was administered to patients. The health department disputed the findings....
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Seneca Park Zoo celebrates Fall Fest with Apple Weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo held its fall festival on Sunday. It was part of “apple weekend”. The zoo was fully decked out with pumpkins, scarecrows, and hay bales. There was also a scarecrow contest where guests could submit a scarecrow to be voted on...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Councilmember holiday community input sessions on Cannabis zoning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Councilmember Mike Patterson has announced community input sessions to discuss the city’s proposed Cannabis zoning. “We all know the past enforcement of Cannabis laws negatively affected many of our most challenged neighborhoods; in light of that, I want to be certain our new zoning regulations related to the legal sale of marijuana are in keeping with the needs of the community,” said Patterson. “We need to be sure our efforts to regulate this new industry help our people going forward and not hurt them.”
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Raymond Moody gets life in prison for murder of Brittanee Drexel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Raymond Moody will serve a life sentence without parole for the murder of Chili teen Brittanee Drexel 13 years ago. Moody pleaded before a South Carolina judge on Wednesday, who sentenced him to life for murder, 30 years for criminal sexual conduct, and 30 years for kidnapping. It was his first court appearance since he was charged in May.
CHILI, NY

