WHEC TV-10
Spirit discount airlines comes to the Rochester airport
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Spirit Airlines will start daily non-stop flights out of Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to Orlando, Florida on Wednesday. The discount airline is finally launching the service after several months of delays. The first Spirit flight into Rochester arrives Tuesday night. The first flight out...
WHEC TV-10
Renovations are underway at the Robach Center at Ontario Beach Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Upgrades were announced for a popular place along Lake Ontario. That work is already underway at the Roger Robach Community Center at Ontario Beach Park. That includes new windows and doors, as well as totally redone bathrooms. The community center is frequently used for weddings and...
WHEC TV-10
Spirit Airlines celebrates arrival in Rochester by donating to local down syndrome achievement center
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Spirit Airlines will start its first daily non-stop flights out of Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Wednesday. The discount airline is finally launching the service after several months of delays. When Spirit starts flying out of a new city it makes a donation to...
WHEC TV-10
Lifespan receives American Rescue Plan funding to help older adults
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Money from the American Rescue Plan will go toward helping seniors in our community. $800,000 has been awarded to Lifespan of Greater Rochester. It provides services and support for older adults and enhances their access to health care. Lifespan’s proposal is one of almost 40 projects selected as...
WHEC TV-10
NC clinics want nurses to offer medication-induced abortions
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — With both abortions in North Carolina and the number of out-of-state clinic patients soaring after Roe v. Wade was struck down, judges should permit more trained health professionals to prescribe pills for medication-induced abortions, plaintiffs in a lawsuit wrote on Monday. Abortion providers, medical workers...
WHEC TV-10
Suicide attempt survivor speaks at St. John Fisher University about seeking help
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — St. John Fisher and Nazareth University students got to hear from an inspirational speaker. Kevin Hines was only 19-years-old when he attempted to take his own life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. He immediately regretted his decision. Hines is one of only 39 people...
WHEC TV-10
State Department of Transportation is hiring for its “elite snow fighting force”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is recruiting. It’s looking for people to join the state’s “elite snow fighting force”. You can learn more about the requirements and apply here. On Tuesday, leaders with the DOT regional office announced they’re looking...
WHEC TV-10
Eastman Kodak needs help in keeping up with resurgence of film photography
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s a big resurgence going on right now in film photography. Kodak has seen an increase in consumer demand for cameras and film. News10NBC talked to company leaders who say they’re pleasantly surprised to see their products back in high demand. We all know...
WHEC TV-10
Small regional hospitals are still overwhelmed but are attracting healthcare workers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’ve been reporting on major staffing shortages across our healthcare system for years now. The pandemic made things worse but rural health systems are having some luck attracting new employees. During the pandemic, the smaller, more regional hospitals essentially saved our entire health system from collapse. It used to be that if a patient was critical, he or she was transported right away to a bigger facility.
WHEC TV-10
PETA protests in Rochester over accusations of a farm kicking and punching turkeys
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Animal rights group PETA gathered outside of East Avenue Wegmans on Monday to protest over the treatment of turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. PETA is calling on the grocery store chain to acknowledge a video involving its turkey supplier, Plainville Farms. It appears to show farm workers stomping, kicking, and punching turkeys.
WHEC TV-10
Taco Bell Foundation presents $21,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester is getting a big help from Taco Bell. The Taco Bell Foundation announced on Monday that it will give the organization more than $21,000 to support club members and families. The money will go toward programs such as character...
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: A fire wall helped stop a fire from burning a whole city block
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters battled a massive warehouse fire that started on Leighton Avenue on Sunday night and spread all the way to Greenleaf Street. One of the things we noticed with the massive warehouse fire in Rochester is at least half of the warehouse was saved. And we have the drone video that shows us why that happened.
WHEC TV-10
New inclusive playground opens at Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. It’s a new place to play for everyone!. The ribbon was cut Wednesday at the new inclusive playground in Irondequoit. It’s at Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park on Rudman Road off Sea Breeze Drive. It’s a place where children of all abilities can learn, play and grow together.
WHEC TV-10
Council member in Irondequoit said town supervisor broke her wrist
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A council member in Irondequoit says the town supervisor broke her wrist. It’s an accusation that supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick denies. Council Member Patrina Freeman held a news conference in the afternoon. She says the incident happened at a board meeting on September 20. After asking...
WHEC TV-10
Sienna College Poll: Hochul still leads Zeldin but lead is getting smaller
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Siena College poll released on Tuesday shows that while Gov. Kathy Hochul is still leading Congressman Lee Zeldin in the governor’s race, her lead is getting smaller. Out of the New Yorkers who were polled, 52% said they planned to vote for Hochul in...
WHEC TV-10
Church leaders will hold conference in support of redistricting maps for legislature
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Black pastors and community members are holding a press conference at Spiritus Christi Church in support of the new redistricting maps for the Monroe County legislature election. The conference on Fitzhugh Street will call on Monroe County Executive Adam Bello to support the new redistricting map....
WHEC TV-10
Audit hits N. Dakota on vaccine handling; agency disputes it
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures or without temperature data over the past two years, according to a state audit Tuesday that said some of the vaccine was administered to patients. The health department disputed the findings....
WHEC TV-10
Seneca Park Zoo celebrates Fall Fest with Apple Weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo held its fall festival on Sunday. It was part of “apple weekend”. The zoo was fully decked out with pumpkins, scarecrows, and hay bales. There was also a scarecrow contest where guests could submit a scarecrow to be voted on...
WHEC TV-10
Councilmember holiday community input sessions on Cannabis zoning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Councilmember Mike Patterson has announced community input sessions to discuss the city’s proposed Cannabis zoning. “We all know the past enforcement of Cannabis laws negatively affected many of our most challenged neighborhoods; in light of that, I want to be certain our new zoning regulations related to the legal sale of marijuana are in keeping with the needs of the community,” said Patterson. “We need to be sure our efforts to regulate this new industry help our people going forward and not hurt them.”
WHEC TV-10
Raymond Moody gets life in prison for murder of Brittanee Drexel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Raymond Moody will serve a life sentence without parole for the murder of Chili teen Brittanee Drexel 13 years ago. Moody pleaded before a South Carolina judge on Wednesday, who sentenced him to life for murder, 30 years for criminal sexual conduct, and 30 years for kidnapping. It was his first court appearance since he was charged in May.
