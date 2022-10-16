ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Councilmember Mike Patterson has announced community input sessions to discuss the city’s proposed Cannabis zoning. “We all know the past enforcement of Cannabis laws negatively affected many of our most challenged neighborhoods; in light of that, I want to be certain our new zoning regulations related to the legal sale of marijuana are in keeping with the needs of the community,” said Patterson. “We need to be sure our efforts to regulate this new industry help our people going forward and not hurt them.”

