FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grizzlies make sure Ja Morant has long-term help with latest roster move
The Memphis Grizzlies are poised to become one of the elite teams in the Western Conference behind budding superstar Ja Morant. But every star need a supporting cast of role players, and the Grizzlies have found one in Brandon Clarke. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies and Clarke...
Brandon Clarke talks Memphis Grizzlies extension, Jaren Jackson Jr. update, other practice notes
Brandon Clarke was all smiles at Monday's practice after signing a four-year $52 million contract extension to remain with the Memphis Grizzlies. His teammates jokingly messed with him, asking him what he's going to do with the money while Clarke tried to ignore them and get his normal practice reps in with a...
Trail Blazers sign 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to two-way contract: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers continue to get taller. The Blazers have signed 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to a two-way contract, according to a report from The Athletic. This move comes days after the Blazers signed 7-foot center Olivier Sarr to a two-way deal following a preseason in which he played his way onto the roster before injuring his wrist. He is scheduled to be reevaluated later this week.
Timberwolves finalize roster before season tips off Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves have finalized their roster ahead of their season opener on Wednesday. Here are your opening day Wolves:Kyle Anderson Anthony Edwards Bryn Forbes Luka Garza Rudy Gobert Nathan Knight Jaden McDaniels Jordan McLaughlin Josh Minott Wendell Moore Jr. Jaylen Nowell Eric Paschall Taurean Prince Naz Reid Austin Rivers D'Angelo Russell Karl-Anthony TownsThere aren't any surprises there -- the real roster intrigue comes from how head coach Chris Finch will use his two big men, Towns and Gobert. Another step forward for Edwards and improved play from Russell would also go a long way towards an improved finish for the Wolves, who were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last year.The Wolves start the season Wednesday at 7 p.m. at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Lakers host the Clippers to start season
LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener. The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
Knicks Injury Report Against The Grizzlies
The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis Grizzlies opening night injury report: Ziaire Williams out, Dillon Brooks doubtful
The Memphis Grizzlies announced an injury report with a couple of forwards listed on Tuesday. The team announced that small forward Ziaire Williams is ruled out for the season-opener against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night with right knee soreness. Forward Dillon Brooks was listed as doubtful with left thigh soreness.
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets will square off in a season-opening NBA matchup on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pelicans-Nets prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Knicks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
The Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 19th at FedExForum to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Grizzlies finished last year at 56-26 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. On the other hand, New York struggled last season, ending up 37-45.
Clippers’ X-factor for 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Kawhi Leonard
This Los Angeles Clippers team has to get the job done. They have come up short too many times, namely at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in 2020 and Dallas Mavericks in the following year. This time, though, it feels different. This squad has depth, shooting prowess, and a dynamic defense, and this time around, they have Norman Powell.
Obi Toppin (ankle) not on Knicks injury report Wednesday
New York Knicks power forward Obi Toppin is not on the injury report for Wednesday's season-opener against the Memphis Grizzlies. Toppin practiced in full on Tuesday and he should provide minutes off the bench in the Knicks' first game of the season. His value will be pretty limited when Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are both active.
Dillon Brooks (thigh) doubtful for Memphis' Wednesday matchup
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Brooks is unlikely to suit up at home after the Grizzlies' forward was listed with left thigh soreness. Expect Desmond Bane to play an increased offensive role on Wednesday night. Per...
