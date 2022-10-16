ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Oregonian

Trail Blazers sign 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to two-way contract: Report

The Portland Trail Blazers continue to get taller. The Blazers have signed 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to a two-way contract, according to a report from The Athletic. This move comes days after the Blazers signed 7-foot center Olivier Sarr to a two-way deal following a preseason in which he played his way onto the roster before injuring his wrist. He is scheduled to be reevaluated later this week.
CBS Minnesota

Timberwolves finalize roster before season tips off Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves have finalized their roster ahead of their season opener on Wednesday. Here are your opening day Wolves:Kyle Anderson Anthony Edwards  Bryn Forbes Luka Garza Rudy Gobert  Nathan Knight  Jaden McDaniels Jordan McLaughlin  Josh Minott Wendell Moore Jr.  Jaylen Nowell  Eric Paschall Taurean Prince  Naz Reid  Austin Rivers D'Angelo Russell  Karl-Anthony TownsThere aren't any surprises there -- the real roster intrigue comes from how head coach Chris Finch will use his two big men, Towns and Gobert. Another step forward for Edwards and improved play from Russell would also go a long way towards an improved finish for the Wolves, who were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last year.The Wolves start the season Wednesday at 7 p.m. at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
ESPN

Lakers host the Clippers to start season

LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener. The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
numberfire.com

Obi Toppin (ankle) not on Knicks injury report Wednesday

New York Knicks power forward Obi Toppin is not on the injury report for Wednesday's season-opener against the Memphis Grizzlies. Toppin practiced in full on Tuesday and he should provide minutes off the bench in the Knicks' first game of the season. His value will be pretty limited when Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are both active.
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks (thigh) doubtful for Memphis' Wednesday matchup

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Brooks is unlikely to suit up at home after the Grizzlies' forward was listed with left thigh soreness. Expect Desmond Bane to play an increased offensive role on Wednesday night. Per...
