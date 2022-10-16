ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Joey Logano wins Las Vegas Cup Series race that featured plenty of drama — even a fight

By Alex Zietlow
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ytamx_0ibYLI8X00

In a race riddled with wreckage and restarts, Joey Logano rose above the rest.

With 16 laps to go, just after the final restart at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, it was clear that the No. 22 car was the fastest remaining. Ross Chastain jumped out to a lead on the race’s final restart — but Logano made a marvelous move and cleared the No. 1 car with three laps to go and then never looked back.

With the win, Logano has secured his spot in the Championship 4 in Phoenix next month.

“We’re racing for a championship, let’s go!” Logano screamed to the crowd, a few moments after celebrating at the start-finish line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CiOHQ_0ibYLI8X00
Daniel Suarez (99) leads the race at a restart during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

Logano ran in the top 10 all day. He and Cup playoff Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney did, too, prior to a tire issue that got the No. 12 car loose with about 50 laps to go and effectively ended his shot at winning.

“What a great car,” Logano continued on the NBC Sports feed. “Penske cars were all fast today. Ah man, all you want to do is get to the Championship 4 when the season starts and race for a championship, and we got the team to do it. I don’t see why we can’t win at this point. So things are looking really good for us.”

Sunday marked Logano’s third win this Cup season. Chastain finished second, followed by Kyle Busch in third.

Calling this race a run of attrition would be an understatement. There were eight cautions for a total of 42 laps on Sunday — and a lot of them knocked out the leaders.

Bubba Wallace earned a Stage 1 win before getting caught in a collision and ending his day in Stage 2. Blaney had that aforementioned incident on Turn 2 on Lap 229. Busch had his left-front tire pop off exiting pit road. And Daniel Suarez, who was having such a promising day, got loose and skidded into the infield grass late in Stage 3.

Logano said he’ll remember this race for the “adversity” he fought through on those last 50 laps.

“I thought we were gonna win, and then we kind of fell out,” he said.

He added, “Racing Ross was fun. He was doing a good job air-blocking me. I was trying to be patient but eventually I was like, ‘I gotta go here.’ So it’s just great to win out here in Vegas again, and it means so much getting into the championship.”

Fight! Stage 2 wreck knocks Bell, Larson and Wallace

The mostly clean racing day turned dramatic in Stage 2.

Wallace, who had earned the Stage 1 win and had been racing near the front all Sunday, got nudged into the wall by Kyle Larson on a turn in Lap 95.

The No. 45 car then resorted to retaliation, seeking Larson out and hooking into Larson’s right rear quarter panel, spinning the driver out. Larson then collected Christopher Bell’s No. 20 car in the carnage.

The mess prompted a caution — but that was far from the end of the debacle.

Wallace immediately hopped out of his car, ending his day, and then marched up to Larson. A physical altercation ensued, with Wallace shoving Larson, appearing to demand an explanation for why Larson went three-wide on the turn and shoved him into the wall.

After a few moments, an official escorted Wallace to the infield care center, and the driver of the No. 45 car shared his thoughts with reporters on-site.

“Larson wanted to make a three-wide dive-bomb, never cleared me and I don’t lift,” Wallace told NBC Sports on Sunday. “I know I’m kind of new to running up the front, but I don’t lift. Wasn’t even in the spot to lift, and he never lifted either. Now we’re junk, so just a piss-poor move at his execution.”

Wallace later added: “He knows what he did was wrong.”

Larson emerged from the infield care center a few moments after Wallace and offered his thoughts to NBC, too. Larson echoed the sentiments of what a lot of people on social media were saying after the collision and retaliation — that considering the issues this car has had with safety , this retaliation was inappropriate.

“I think with everything that’s been going on here lately with head injuries and all that, fractured ligaments and all that, I don’t think it’s probably the right thing to do,” Larson said. “But we’ve all done it — maybe not all of us, but I have. I’ve let my emotions get the best of me before too. So I know he’s probably still upset, but I’m sure with everything going on, he’ll know that he made a mistake in the retaliation part. And I’m sure he’ll think twice about it next time.”

Bell was an innocent bystander in Sunday’s mess — and, coincidentally, he had the most to lose.

The playoff driver was ultimately knocked out of the race because of the hit he sustained, after his No. 20 team couldn’t fix the issues within the DVP clock’s 10-minute window and thus headed to the garage.

He called his role in the mess “the short end of the stick.”

“The good thing is, I feel better about not winning one of those two races than I did about the Roval, ” Bell said. “Just had really, really strong (Toyota) Camrys all year long, so we’ll see if we can pull another rabbit out of the hat.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HW47G_0ibYLI8X00
Kyle Larson, left, and Bubba Wallace, right, crash during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

NASCAR Cup Series playoff points

Here is how the playoff drivers fare in the points standings after Sunday’s race.

  1. Joey Logano: 4084 points (clinched spot in Championship 4)
  2. Ross Chastain: 4063
  3. Chase Elliott: 4062
  4. Denny Hamlin: 4051
  5. William Byron: 4045
  6. Chase Briscoe: 4042
  7. Ryan Blaney: 4040
  8. Christopher Bell: 4028

Other observations after South Point 400

▪ It was largely a successful day for TrackHouse Racing, and it looked for a while that it would be historic. Chastain and Suarez ran well — Chastain got ultimately run-down by Logano, and Suarez was stifled by a spin-out late in Stage 3.

▪ Denny Hamlin rose up through the field despite another bad starting position of 31st. That’s the second straight race he started outside the top 20 but salvaged a decent day despite that. (He finished 13th last weekend at the Roval.)

▪ Race-day totals: There were 18 lead changes, 11 different leaders and eight cautions for 42 laps. Chastain led the most laps with 68, followed by Ryan Blaney with 39. Logano, the race’s winner, led 32 laps on the day.

▪ The next race — and the penultimate race of the Round of 8 playoffs — will take place next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Full unofficial results

Position Car Driver Time behind Best time Best speed
1 22 Joey Logano (P) -- 29.636 182.211
2 1 Ross Chastain (P) 0.817 29.532 182.852
3 18 Kyle Busch 1.033 29.822 181.074
4 14 Chase Briscoe (P) 2.062 29.883 180.705
5 11 Denny Hamlin (P) 3.432 29.778 181.342
6 8 Tyler Reddick 3.775 29.524 182.902
7 19 Martin Truex Jr. 4.547 29.981 180.114
8 43 Erik Jones 5.032 29.977 180.138
9 16 AJ Allmendinger(i) 5.101 29.913 180.524
10 3 Austin Dillon 5.723 29.992 180.048
11 48 Noah Gragson(i) 6.14 29.978 180.132
12 4 Kevin Harvick 6.427 29.982 180.108
13 24 William Byron (P) 7.077 29.554 182.716
14 31 Justin Haley 7.157 29.75 181.513
15 17 Chris Buescher 7.975 30.202 178.796
16 99 Daniel Suarez 8.376 29.518 182.939
17 6 Brad Keselowski 8.539 30.425 177.486
18 10 Aric Almirola 8.688 29.8 181.208
19 34 Michael McDowell 8.957 30.241 178.566
20 41 Cole Custer 9.824 30.348 177.936
21 9 Chase Elliott (P) 9.861 30.076 179.545
22 23 Ty Gibbs(i) 9.87 30.142 179.152
23 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 11.148 30.089 179.468
24 7 Corey LaJoie 12.003 30.392 177.678
25 38 Todd Gilliland # 12.382 30.524 176.91
26 21 Harrison Burton # -1 30.118 179.295
27 51 Cody Ware -3 30.441 177.392
28 12 Ryan Blaney (P) -7 29.619 182.315
29 2 Austin Cindric # -8 29.578 182.568
30 78 BJ McLeod(i) -11 30.913 174.684
31 15 JJ Yeley(i) -14 30.945 174.503
32 77 Landon Cassill(i) -21 30.535 176.846
33 42 Ty Dillon -30 30.142 179.152
34 20 Christopher Bell (P) -173 29.802 181.196
35 5 Kyle Larson (P) -173 29.91 180.542
36 45 Bubba Wallace -173 29.781 181.324

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment News

NASCAR has announced a punishment for Bubba Wallace following the crash during Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace has been suspended one race for "intentionally crashing" Kyle Larson during the South Point 400.. The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Good. Legitimately...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News

Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
Larry Brown Sports

Bubba Wallace gets physical with Kyle Larson after wreck

Bubba Wallace got physical with Kyle Larson after their wreck during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. The drivers were on lap 95, and Larson was trying to get past both Wallace and Kevin Harvick. Harvick got out of the way, but Larson slid up the track and bumped Wallace into the wall. Wallace flipped out after being bumped and retaliated. He came across the track to bump Larson, wrecking both of them. The caution flag came out after that.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NASCAR Racer Tyler Dillon’s Wife, Haley Dillon

Spire Motorsports recently announced its driver lineup for 2023. Tyler Dillon will be a new driver for the team in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. Dillon is thrilled to be driving the No. 77 for Spire and claims that the best is yet to come. The car racer’s wife is the one person who truly understands how hard he works behind the scenes to achieve his goals. Tyler Dillon’s wife, Haley Dillon, is incredibly proud of her husband and regularly shows her support for him on many social media platforms. Fans are eager to know more about her, so we reveal her full background in this Haley Dillon wiki.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Spun

Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Pretty Wild Car News

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had some pretty fascinating car news on Monday afternoon. The former legendary NASCAR driver took to Twitter to announce that a possum was found in the engine bay of one of the cars that got delivered. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found...
Autoweek.com

Hailie Deegan Turns Heads with Impressive NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut

In 2019, Ford Performance signed then 18-year-old Hailie Deegan to a Driver Development contract, and the manufacturer appears to be closer to seeing a return on its investment. Deegan, 21, finished 13th in her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut on Oct. 15 in the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor...
NBC Sports

Vegas Cup playoff race results, points standings

Las Vegas points, results: Joey Logano claimed the first spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4, beating Ross Chastain for a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Team Penske driver, who won the 2018 championship, advanced to the title round for the fifth time with his third victory this season and the 30th of his career.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
16K+
Followers
489
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy