Arizona witness says orb UFOs 'frightened' herRoger MarshMaricopa, AZ
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes
SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An unusual weather phenomenon was spotted in the southern part of the Valley today, some folks thought it was a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout that was spotted around 3:15 p.m. is likely a cold air funnel that briefly reached the ground. Cold air funnels are usually fairly small and hard to detect on radar especially when they are very weak. They can form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is very cold. They are usually harmless but can touch down and cause some damage.
Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
LIVE UPDATES: Storms hitting the Valley October 15 and 16
Heavy rain, winds, and even some hail hit much of the Valley Saturday! The storm continued overnight into Sunday morning.
Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power
PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
Loud thunder and lightning in central Phoenix
Heavy rain, winds, thunder and lightning passed through Phoenix on the night of Oct. 15, really giving the spooky Halloween season feeling! Video shared by Tracy Schultz.
Chandler Heights homeowners left cleaning up after strong storms
Homeowners are left cleaning up the aftermath of widespread storms from Saturday. There were crazy winds, a lot of rain, and some people in the Valley even woke up to hail overnight. Some people in the Chandler Heights area by Hunt Highway and Recker Road were without power for nearly...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Tonopah residents reeling after storm rips through town: 'The whole backyard was underwater'
TONOPAH, Ariz. - Heavy wind and pounding rain caused flash flooding throughout much of Tonopah on Saturday, causing widespread damage and leaving residents without power. In resident Robert Katsaris' home, this storm caused even more damage. Trees down, beams toppled over onto cars, trash blown everywhere. "It was 6:30, the...
Events around Phoenix brave the harsh storm: 'Rain can’t stop us'
PHOENIX - Events like haunted houses and fall festivals only have a few short weeks to rake in money, mainly the four weekends leading up to Halloween. What's scary for organizers is when one of those weekends is a wash-out, like it was on Saturday, Oct. 15, as all eyes were to the skies for a pretty intense storm that rattled the Valley.
Powerful storms bring heavy rain, wind, hail, and damage to Pinal and Maricopa Counties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. A family in San Tan Valley came home to the aftermath of Saturday’s thunderstorms. Strong winds uprooted trees and knocked down power poles in their yard. “Our neighbor next door calls and says “you’ve got four poles down in your front yard,” said Nancy Boyd who has lived in Arizona for 19 years. The sheriff’s department says a total of 18 power poles were damaged. The National Weather Service says wind gusts reached up to 69 miles per hour.
2 people badly hurt following 2-car crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in north Phoenix. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Greenway. Crews were sent to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. One of the two drivers involved in the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicle because the car hit an electrical pole.
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines
Family recalls traumatic moment Litchfield Park dad was shot during drive-by shooting. A dad living in Litchfield Park is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting Thursday night. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Rain poured in Chandler near Riggs and Lindsay Roads.
First Alert Weather: Rain likely for the Phoenix area this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have a First Alert for a significant change in our weather this weekend, with rain and thunderstorms becoming likely. The quiet weather pattern we’ve had the last week is about to change from warm and dry to wet and cool. That’s because of a slow-moving storm system off the coast of California that will begin moving toward Arizona late Friday and the leading edge arriving Saturday afternoon. In the meantime, temperatures around the Valley Thursday were running in the mid-90s and that’s where we’ll be on Friday. Overnight lows Friday will be in the upper-60s to low-70s.
Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler. The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there. According to the Arizona...
New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
MULTIPLE FATALITY COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 17 AT TABLE MESA ROAD IN MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:51 A.M, a four-vehicle fatal collision occurred on northbound Interstate 17 (I-17) at milepost 236 (Table Mesa Road). The driver of a Toyota SUV traveling southbound in the northbound...
Phoenix apartment fire leaves man seriously burned
PHOENIX - One man was critically injured in a large apartment fire near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road early Wednesday morning. Firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale were able to extinguish the flames, but 10 people were displaced, officials said. At least three apartment units were damaged in the three-story...
Two construction workers hospitalized after 60-foot fall in Phoenix
Two male construction workers are in the hospital after a 60-foot fall from a tilt slab while working Tuesday morning.
Small plane makes emergency landing in Mesa canal; camera captures landing
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said the pilot was the only person who was on board. The pilot was able to get themselves out of the plane and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Family intends to sue Phoenix for $10 million after woman's death near Perry Park
PHOENIX — Beatrice X. Johnson somehow brings herself to visit the intersection that changed her life. "It's been really hard for my family," Beatrice told 12News in mid-October. She's been to Phoenix from her home in California a handful of times since April 2022, when her older sister Dorothy...
