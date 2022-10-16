Read full article on original website
247Sports
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
wtaw.com
Kick Time Announced for Ole Miss Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. Broadcast for the game will also be on 1620/94.5 WTAW, Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM and radioaggieland.com. A&M...
Big swing in LSU vs. Ole Miss betting line
LSU showed it could win on the road in hostile environments at Auburn and Florida. The Tigers hope to bring some of that magic from the Swamp back to Baton Rouge when No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0) comes calling Saturday afternoon. LSU (5-2, 3-1) overcame the odds last week...
Former Ole Miss linebacker Jeff Herrod selected to Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
Former Ole Miss gridiron standout Jeff Herrod has been selected as a member of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023, the organization announced Wednesday. Herrod led the Rebels in tackles three of his four years as a starter. He still holds the single-game record for tackles (28) and the single-season mark for tackles (168) in Ole Miss history. He is also the all-time leader in tackles at Ole Miss with 528 and the second all-time leading tackler in SEC history.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Nation reveals Week 8 destination
After a riveting weekend of conference action, SEC Nation is taking its show on the road once again for Week 8. This time, the SEC Network pregame show will head to Baton Rouge for the major showdown between LSU (5-2, 3-1) and visiting No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0). LSU...
Everything Brian Kelly said ahead of Ole Miss
Brian Kelly challenged his team to respond to the disappointing loss at home to Tennessee. The Tigers answered his call with a 45-35 win in the Swamp. The first-year headman faces his second top-10 opponent of the season and second straight at home when Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0) heads to Baton Rouge for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS.
Can Ole Miss Contain LSU QB Jayden Daniels? Lane Kiffin Gives His Thoughts
The Rebels have struggled against dual-threat quarterbacks this season. Lane Kiffin discussed his preparation for LSU and more on Monday.
wcbi.com
Mississippi State football player has died
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi State football player has died. Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt has confirmed a young man who is an MSU football player has died. MSU Athletics released the following statement:. “Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning...
actionnews5.com
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The childhood friend of an Ole Miss student killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning described him as being loyal and kind. Alex Summerford says Walker Fielder was someone he looked up to since they were kids growing up together. “He always had a smile on his...
thelocalvoice.net
Gift Promises to Ensure Continued Growth of University of Mississippi Accountancy Program
Robersons give generously to support new home for Patterson School of Accountancy. Brian Roberson, who earned University of Mississippi undergraduate and master’s degrees in accounting nearly three decades ago, wants his alma mater to have the resources to make the dream of building a new home for the Patterson School of Accountancy come true.
hottytoddy.com
Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run
The funeral arrangements for an Ole Miss student killed Sunday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxford have been announced. Visitation for Walker Allen Fielder will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
Motorcycle wreck in MS causing delays on Goodman and Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Airways Boulevard near Goodman Road in Southaven, Mississippi after a motorcycle wreck Tuesday afternoon. Crews are already on the scene, but it is unclear how long it will take them to clear the location. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route if possible when heading […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 11-17
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: El Toro Loco Mexican […]
One shot at Oxford apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
mageenews.com
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
Both suspects arrested after deadly Oxford hit-and-run
This story has been updated to reflect new information. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi over the weekend. Oxford Police said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford Fire […]
Oxford hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
actionnews5.com
Teen suspect in fatal hit-and-run appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the deadly hit-and-run in Oxford was in Shelby County Court on Tuesday. Tristan Holland, 18, is facing one charge in the case: accessory after the fact. The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students...
ourmshome.com
One of America’s Most-Haunted Theaters Is in Tupelo, Mississippi
The Lyric Theatre, now the home of Tupelo Community Theatre, has undergone many changes since its inception in 1912. R. F. Goodlett sought financial backers in 1912 to build a vaudeville theater called “The Comus.” The Comus produced live theater until 1931 when it was purchased by the M.A. Lightman Company chain and then turned into a movie theater. At that time, the facility received the iconic marquee everyone knows today.
hottytoddy.com
Second Man Allegedly Involved in a Hit-and-Run that Claimed the Life of an Ole Miss Student Now in Custody
The second man wanted in connection with the hit-and-run death of an Ole Miss student is in custody. Seth Rokitka, 24, of Collierville, Tennessee was taken into custody at 8:30 this morning. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County and has since been recovered and impounded. The Oxford Police...
247Sports
