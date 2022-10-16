Read full article on original website
Something to like about, something to wonder about with all 5 Peachtree City Post 3 council candidates
And you can find out what those differences are by clicking on answers from each of the five candidates seeking to fill the vacated Post 3 City Council seat after the vote is counted next month. One sample: their answers to what one candidate called our “slanted” questions about multi-family...
Doris Stidham Little, 94
Doris Stidham Little passed away peacefully Friday evening, Oct. 14, at Manor Lake Memory Care in Dawsonville, Georgia. She was born on May 24, 1928 to Luther and Olene Presnell Reeves in Luthersville, Georgia; their second child and the first daughter in a large family of 13 children. On April...
Charlie (Pete) Chambers, 77, of Senoia, Ga.
Charlie (Pete) Chambers, 77, of Senoia, Georgia passed away October 15, 2022. He was born on December 7, 1944 in Brooks, Georgia to the late Charlie Roy and Hazel Faye Chambers. He was born and raised in Fayette County. Pete loved gardening, fishing, NASCAR racing, Elvis Presley and being outdoors. He never met a stranger and loved his family dearly.
Put safety first when sharing the road with school buses
Please always put the safety of children first when sharing the road with school buses. Follow the rules of the road or risk the consequences. All school buses are equipped with cameras capable of capturing license plate numbers, and violators will be reported to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Man fights with wife in car, then fights with officers arresting him
A Chattahoochee Hills man faces felony charges after fighting with his wife in their vehicle while parked on a Tyrone street, then fighting with officers as they broke up the fight and took him into custody. Michael Cole, 55, was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of felony obstruction,...
