Jean Foster
2d ago

God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son. Now that's love. Thank you for helping those who can't help themselves. AMEN

Reply
2
 

CBS Minnesota

Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in

MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Historic Stevens House in Minneapolis: 911 transcripts for fires released

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - "I’m sorry, we’re gonna need the fire department out at the Stevens House again, this one’s bigger." That's what a 911 caller said about one of the fires at the historic John H. Stevens House in Minnehaha Regional Park in Minneapolis, according to transcripts of the 911 calls obtained by FOX 9's Mary McGuire:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis seeks to hire social workers in every precinct to help with mental health 911 calls

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council is looking to add five social workers to help Minneapolis police officers with mental health calls. These five social workers — a full-time worker in each of the city's five precincts — will work directly with the police as part of a program coordinated by the Hennepin County Human Services and Public Health Department.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Fact Check: Walz and Jensen seek edge on crime ahead of debate

(FOX 9) - Crime doesn't pay, according to an old saying, but campaigns that run television ads about crime can certainly pay off. In the lead-up to the first general election debate between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a GOP group and Jensen are hammering Walz over a surge in carjackings. In his own crime-themed ad, Walz is defending his record while calling Jensen "dangerous."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota

(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN med student's suggestions on religious-appropriate OR garb become Mayo standard

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- She's not even a doctor yet, but a young Minneapolis woman is already a changemaker in hospitals all over the country. She's turned one really bad day at medical school into something great.The OR of the top hospital in the country is a place southwest Minneapolis native Rewan Abdelwahab has dreamed of since she was in undergrad at Harvard University."I fell in love with the sciences, started volunteering in a clinic in Chelsea, and from there immersed myself in the pre-med track," she said.It was full steam ahead at Mayo Medical School when she hit a bump...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire at Maple Grove's historic Village Hall believed to be arson

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Maple Grove officials are investigating the fire at Maple Grove's historic Village Hall as an act of arson.The city's fire department says crews rushed to Maple Grove Village Hall at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find "fire showing from the rear of [the] building with significant smoke." The fire was under control about an hour later, but the building was damaged. "There's heavy, heavy damage. We'll have to evaluate it in the light of day to see if it's salvageable or not," Maple Grove Fire Department Chief Tim Bush said Tuesday. "Significant amount of fire,...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
willmarradio.com

Couple dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at northern Minnesota cabin

(Mille Lacs County, MN) -- Carbon monoxide poisoning kills a Brooklyn Park couple camping in Isle. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says the hunting cabin Mai and Moon Lee were found in contained dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. Investigators say this was likely caused by a small charcoal stove that was used without proper ventilation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Firefighters rescued a resident from a raging house fire in Shakopee Monday night.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Firefighters rescued a resident from a raging house fire in Shakopee Monday night.Crews from several departments were called to the 1900 block of Mathias Road at about 11:22 p.m. for a fire that started in a garage and spread to the attached home. Several residents got out unharmed, but one had to climb out from an upper-level window before being whisked to safety by firefighters.It took less than a half hour for crews to put out the fire. They then spent a couple hours "salvaging valuables from the home," among other duties.The State Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation.
SHAKOPEE, MN
MinnPost

U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas

Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"

MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
MINNESOTA STATE

