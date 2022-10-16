Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America GameZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County holding Opioid Overdose Awareness Seminar, free to the publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detoursZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Town Council debates issue of updating pet ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 7th annual “Treats No Tricks” eventZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
News4Jax.com
SWAT surrounds Jacksonville house, man taken into custody for questioning in connection with homicide: police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SWAT team surrounded a house on West 21st Street near Moncrief Road on Wednesday morning in connection with a homicide on Cleveland Street on Tuesday night, multiple sources told News4JAX. Shortly before noon, a man was brought out of the home in custody. He was...
News4Jax.com
Woman whose SUV was struck by cruiser that was in pursuit says she suffered broken foot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman says she was hospitalized after suffering a broken foot when a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruiser crashed into her SUV during the pursuit of a stolen truck. Kathleen Holt has since been released from the hospital. She currently relies on crutches to get around.
News4Jax.com
Former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested after FDLE investigation
A former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested following an investigation conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, authorities said. Clayton Pyle, 37, was a detention officer with the Sheriff’s Office and was terminated after he left Florida while on administrative leave, according to the agency.
News4Jax.com
17-year-old driver led police on chase down Roosevelt Boulevard, arrest report reveals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The driver who led police on an 8-mile chase last week from the Paxon area down Roosevelt Boulevard before he crashed a stolen pickup truck in Ortega is 17 years old, according to an arrest report. The report shows the driver, Marquis Felton, is facing a...
Clay County lieutenant terminated following second DUI
Clay County Lt. Christopher Coldiron was fired from the sheriff’s office after getting arrested for driving under the influence for the second time in less than a year. A representative for CCSO said Coldiron received the second DUI while serving a 45-day suspension for the first offense. >>> STREAM...
Child arrested for making threat to 'shoot up' Clay County High
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A child not affiliated with Clay High School has been charged after allegedly making a threat on Snapchat that referenced shooting up the school Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the child was charged with disrupting...
JSO: 30-year-old man shot and killed in Hogans Creek area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man has died in the hospital after being shot on the Northwest side of Jacksonville, in the Hogans Creek area. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say multiple people are talking, but so far no arrests have been made. The shooting happening Tuesday night on Cleveland...
News4Jax.com
Dashcam video captures police chase on Roosevelt Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New dashboard camera video given to News4JAX is shedding light on a police chase and crashes Thursday on the city’s Westside. Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police cruisers, a civilian’s sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck that was reported stolen were all damaged during the pursuit. And police said two people in the pickup were arrested after the truck crashed into a light pole in a vacant lot between Roosevelt and Ortega boulevards.
WCJB
Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler...
Orange Park man arrested on two counts of battery, false imprisonment
An Orange Park man faces charges of burglary, false imprisonment and two charges of battery.Getty Images. An Orange Park man was arrested Saturday on charges of assault during a burglary, simple domestic battery and false imprisonment of an adult, deputies said.
Suspect arrested after social media threats against Clay High School, deputies say
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County District Schools Police Department said they have arrested the suspect who posted a threat on social media against Clay High School Tuesday.
News4Jax.com
Case of body found outside Arlington home closed as a suicide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While foul play was initially suspected in the death of a woman whose body was found in 2020 in front of her home in Arlington, it was determined to be a suicide, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records. In September 2020, Gail Clark, 68, was...
Clay County deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI for second time in 10 months
A Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence for the second time in 10 months. CCSO said Christopher Coldiron was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on Friday night. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Court records show he refused...
News4Jax.com
Man facing 3 counts of attempted murder after exchange of gunfire with Jacksonville police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – John Ervin, 34, is facing multiple charges after he was taken into custody following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were called to a home Sunday afternoon on Edgewood Avenue. According to police, Ervin shot at...
News4Jax.com
On same day man found shot to death near Gateway Town Center, Jacksonville police make arrest in case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a man was found shot to death Monday morning in the Brentwood area, police made an arrest in the case later in the day, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the JSO Homicide United, said a police officer was flagged...
alachuachronicle.com
Starke man arrested for spitting on store clerk after trying to use counterfeit bill
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Javaris Eugene Kates, 32, of Starke, was arrested yesterday afternoon for battery on a person over 65 after allegedly spitting on a store clerk who questioned the $10 bill he gave her. At about 3:20 yesterday afternoon, Kates allegedly entered the store (location undisclosed) and tried...
Jacksonville police investigating after man shot in his side in Brentwood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in his side in the Brentwood area on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 400 block of Birch Street and found a man in his early 50s had been wounded, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. >>>...
Man arrested in Virginia for 2021 Jacksonville murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has arrested a suspect in connection with a 2021 murder. According to JSO, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, officers responded to 3500 Townsend Blvd. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Townsend Apartment Homes. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
News4Jax.com
Man fatally shot in Woodstock neighborhood identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was fatally shot in the Woodstock neighborhood was identified as 25-year-old Tyron Steward, according to the crime-fighting group MAD DADS. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man was found shot around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Detroit and West Third streets.
Comments / 6