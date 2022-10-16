ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Dashcam video captures police chase on Roosevelt Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New dashboard camera video given to News4JAX is shedding light on a police chase and crashes Thursday on the city’s Westside. Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police cruisers, a civilian’s sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck that was reported stolen were all damaged during the pursuit. And police said two people in the pickup were arrested after the truck crashed into a light pole in a vacant lot between Roosevelt and Ortega boulevards.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Case of body found outside Arlington home closed as a suicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While foul play was initially suspected in the death of a woman whose body was found in 2020 in front of her home in Arlington, it was determined to be a suicide, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records. In September 2020, Gail Clark, 68, was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Man arrested in Virginia for 2021 Jacksonville murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has arrested a suspect in connection with a 2021 murder. According to JSO, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, officers responded to 3500 Townsend Blvd. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Townsend Apartment Homes. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man fatally shot in Woodstock neighborhood identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was fatally shot in the Woodstock neighborhood was identified as 25-year-old Tyron Steward, according to the crime-fighting group MAD DADS. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man was found shot around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Detroit and West Third streets.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

